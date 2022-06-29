The newest class of U.S. Auto Club Hall of Fame inductees will be officially introduced in a ceremony during Thursday Night Thunder Homecoming at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg.
The racing portion of the event will feature an open-wheel tripleheader on the .686-mile paved oval with the 500 Sprint Car Tour, the Browns Oil Champion Midgets and the Silver Crown Shootout. The Midget and Silver Crown races are non-points special events under the USAC banner.
USAC’s Hall of Fame ceremony is slated to take place during opening ceremonies prior to the three feature events, scheduled to begin at 7:50 p.m.
The United States Auto Club has previously announced its eight inductees into its latest class. The list includes car owner/mechanic Doug Caruthers; driver Jay Drake; car owner/mechanic Galen Fox; driver Jeff Gordon; driver/car owner/builder/innovator Dan Gurney; car owner/mechanic Ray Nichels; car owner/official/promoter Johnny Vance; and track owner/promoter Joe Shaheen.
Jeff Gordon and representatives for the late Dan Gurney received their Hall of Fame awards during separate ceremonies in 2021.
Spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6:25 with the opening ceremonies at 7:50 followed each of the three feature events.
General admission tickets are $25 apiece while tickets for kids age 12 and under are free.
Fishing
• Patriots compete — At Paris, Ill., Terre Haute North's bass fishing team had an event this week.
Cole Berry and Graham Palmer won with a combined catch of 17 pounds, 12 ounces.
Wesley Mickelson and Carter Grim were second at 11 pounds, six ounces, and Zander Ashley and Maddox Dowell were third at nine pounds, one ounce.
Ashley won the Big Bass award with a four-pound, two-ounce bass.
Golf
• Ace at Rea — Christian Telle got his first hole-in-one recently at Rea Park.
Telle used an 8-iron on the 148-yard third hole. Witnesses were his parents, Brian and Lisa Telle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.