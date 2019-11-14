Indiana State got national letters of intent from seven soccer players during this week's signing period.
"We are extremely excited with the makeup of our national signing day class," coach Julie Hanley said. "This class will mesh well with our returnees and addresses needs we have at certain positions. Each of our signees is poised to come in and compete for playing time right away. I am excited about the nucleus of talent we will have on board in 2020."
The new Sycamores are:
• Carly Hudnall, forward, Noblesville High School — She was first-team all-district and second-team all-state for the Class 3A state championship team.
• Carlee Jensen, midfielder, Ankeny (Iowa) High School — She was a second-team all-stater as a junior and a member of a state championship team as a sophomore.
• Kloe Pettigrew, defender, Newton (Iowa) High School — She was her team's captain this fall and is a three-time Iowa Cup champion playing for the Iowa Rush.
• Jordan Rose, defender/midfielder, Downers Grove (Ill.) South High School — She was an all-stater as a junior and scored 19 goals for a regional championship team.
• Audrey Stephens, forward, West Aurora (Ill.) High School — She had 17 goals and nine assists in 18 matches, leading her team to the regional finals.
• Sasha Thompson, forward, Terre Haute North — She is North's all-time leading scorer and also the Conference Indiana leading scorer with 89 goals, including 17 as a freshman with the Patriots' final four team. Her mother, the former Micah Johnson, was a member of ISU's track and field program.
• Katie Yankey, midfielder, Floyd Central High School — She scored 10 goals as a senior for a sectional championship team, and had 23 goals and 18 assists in 2018 while being named Player of the Year by the New Albany News and Tribune and the Louisville Courier Journal. She's also a two-time state champion with the Kentucky First Juniors.
Volleyball
• Senior Weekend — Indiana State plays its final home matches of the season this weekend, hosting Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. today and having Senior Night at 5 p.m. Saturday against Missouri State.
The Sycamores will be trying to sweep the Salukis for the season, then attempting to overcome a 67-2 all-time record against the Bears.
• Stearley named all-region — DePauw's Morgan Stearley, a Northview graduate, has been named to the 2019 AVCA Division III all-Great Lakes Region team.
Stearley was named North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading the conference with 402 kills. The Tigers opened NCAA Division III regional play Thursday night at Calvin.
Basketball
• White River Valley 45, West Vigo 37 — At Switz City, the host Wolverines pulled away in the fourth quarter to drop the Vikings to 1-3.
Zoe Boatman led West Vigo with 11 points and Kylee Stepp added 10. Mattie Thrasher scored 16 and Claire Hostetter 13 for the host team, which had a 15-6 advantage in free throws.
WEST VIGO (37) — E.Easton 1 1-2 3, Boatman 5 1-2 11, Stepp 3 2-2 10, Harris 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 0-0 0, Vinardi 0 0-0 0, Fennell 3 0-0 7, Likens 0 0-0 0, Sweitzer 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 FG, 6-8 FT, 37 TP.
WHITE RIVER VALLEY (45) — Hostetter 4 4-5 13, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Barker 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, McDonald 1 3-6 5, Lundy 4 1-3 9, Halt 0 2-2 2, Thrasher 5 5-7 16. Totals 14 FG, 15-23 FG, 45 TP.
West Vigo=4=10=13=10=—=37
White River Valley=4=14=11=16=—=45
3-point goals — Stepp 2, Fennell, Hostetter, Thrasher. Total fouls — WV 18, WRV 9. Fouled out — none.
Next — West Vigo (1-3) hosts Dugger Union at 11 a.m. Saturday, varsity only.
• Falcons, Wildcats win — At Clinton, girls teams from North Vermillion and South Vermillion were winners in the first round of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
The Falcons prevailed in a matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Parke Heritage 62-37. Rylee Dowers had a game-high 22 points and McKenzie Crowder 18 for the Falcons, who will take a 2-0 mark into the championship contest
Grace Ramsay had 15 points and Mady Millspaugh 10 for the Wolves, 1-1.
In the second game, the host Wildcats bested Riverton Parke for their first victory and will be 1-1 for Saturday's finale while the Panthers are 0-2.
• Linton 72, North Knox 38 — At Bicknell, Class 2A's third-ranked Miners had no problems in their second game of the season as Haley Rose scored 20 points, Aubrey Burgess 17 and Vanessa Shafford 15.
Linton will go for a 3-0 mark in a home game with Edgewood on Saturday. North Knox is 1-2 and meets Boonville the same day.
• Middle schools — The following results were reported from Vigo County middle school games.
BOYS
Sixth grade — Honey Creek 52 (Blake Padgett 14, Landon Dawson 10), Sarah Scott 31; Woodrow Wilson 54 (Brady Klopfenstein 10), Otter Creek 20 (Lawson 5).
Seventh grade — Honey Creek 33 (Brady Wilson 8, Ethan Willis 7), Sarah Scott 27; Woodrow Wilson 49 (Cockrell 10, Duncan 10), Otter Creek 14 (Leinnel 4, Wilson 4).
