The threat of incoming weather forced postponement of the Prospect League game between the Lafayette Aviators and the Rex at Bob Warn Field on Friday.
The game will be made up as part of a 2 p.m. doubleheader on July 17.
The Rex, 3-1 in the second half, play Saturday at Champion City.
In other baseball:
• All-State teams named — The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams this week.
First-team selections included catcher Keifer Wilson of Greencastle in Class 3A, outfielder Gabe Eslinger of Linton in Class 2A and second baseman Brady Yeryar of Shakamak in Class A.
Honorable-mention choices in Class 3A were Gabe Skelton and Carter Murphy of West Vigo and Landon Carr of Northview.
Bracey Breneman of Linton was an honorable-mention pick in Class 2A, and in Class A the honorable-mention choices included Oscar Pegg of Shakamak (who also won the Johnny Bench Award as the state's top catcher from a different organization), Brennen Martin of Dugger Union and a trio of Riverton Parke standouts: Derron Hazzard, Peyton Robins and Hunter Collings.
Golf
• Juniors compete — At Rea Park, the Terre Haute Regional for Optimist Junior Golf was played Thursday.
The tournament is a qualifier for the 2023 Optimist Indiana district tournament at Deer Creek Golf Club. Due to a severe thunderstorm, only four of the seven divisions were able to complete full rounds; three divisions were decided by common holes completed.
The Boys 16-18 group was won by Nick Winning of Terre Haute, who claimed the title in a playoff with Tucker Higgins of Clinton. Both players shot a 76 over 18 holes. Lane Notter of Brazil finished one shot behind the leaders to claim third in the seven-player field.
In the Boys 14-15 division, the winner was Bryson Worman of Greencastle who shot an 81. He was followed by Jackson Rodgers of Greencastle with an 84 and Noah Walker of Terre Haute with an 85. There were six competitors in this group.
In a very competitive 15-18 Girls competition decided on the 12 common holes completed, Rylee Roscoe of Terre Haute emerged the winner completing 18 holes in 84 shots. She was followed by Kyia Fox of Brazil who completed 18 holes with a score of 86. Third place went to Karsyn Kikta of Brazil who completed 17 holes. There were 13 competitors in this age group.
The 12-13 Boys division had two of three players complete 18 holes. Ryan Grassick of Terre Haute led the way an 86 followed by Cooper Goda of Brazil who shot a 99 over 18 holes. Third place went to Lane Williams of Cloverdale who completed 12 holes. Scoring for placement was based on the first 12 holes each player completed.
In the Girls 13-14 Division, Raegan Roscoe of Terre Haute pulled out a narrow two-shot win over Isabella Bailey of Terre Haute.
In the Boys 10-11 Division, Cayden Floyd of Terre Haute won the nine-hole competition with a 47. He was followed by Dayton Lindsay of West Terre Haute with a 54 and Jacob Burbrink of Terre Haute with a 65.
There was one competitor in the Girls 10-12 Division. Carson Cassell claimed the nine-hole title.
