METRO ROUNDUP: Rain wipes out Friday baseball; Post 346 and Rex resume Saturday

Rains Thursday and early Friday wiped out baseball for both Wayne Newton Post 346 and the Rex, with both teams scheduled to resume play Saturday.
In the American Legion Regional, the game scheduled Friday between Post 346 and Crawfordsville will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Don Jennings Field at Terre Haute North, with Sullivan Post 139 playing the winner of that game.
Losers of the two Saturday games play at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the survivor of Saturday's second game waiting to play the winner in a championship game. If there's an if-necessary game that needs to be played, it will be on Monday.
The Cape Catfish, who were to have played the Rex on Friday, are still in town and a doubleheader is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 4:30.
• Rex 18, Champion City 13 — At Springfield, Ohio, the Rex improved to 7-6 in the second half of the Prospect League season in a game played late Thursday.
Alec Atkinson led a 17-hit attack with a 3-for-6 performance that included two homers, four runs and two RBI. Kody Putnam was 3 for 6 with two doubles, a homer, three runs and two RBI.
Also contributing to the Rex offense on Thursday were Kaleb Hannahs, 3 for 6 with three runs and two RBI; Tyler Nelson, 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; Dylan Janke, 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBI; Alec Brunson, 2 for 6 with a double and three RBI; Nate Wolf, 1 for 4 with a double and two runs; Jack Leverenz, 1 for 5 with a double and four RBI; and Sammy Rowan with two runs.
Evan Magill was the winning pitcher, with Alec Reinoehl getting a save.
Golf
• Kidwell, Connor get Junior wins — At Rea Park, Grace Kidwell and Gavin Connor were winners this week in the Terre Haute Junior City Championships.
Kidwell, who plays at Terre Haute South, won the 15-17 girls division — for the second straight summer — with a score of 164 for two rounds. Connor, who plays for Terre Haute North, took the boys 15-17 title by shooting a two-day score of 165.
Winners of the 13-14 championships were Peyton Turner in the boys division and Avery Cassell in the girls competition. A total of 30 junior golfers participated in the two-day tournament.
Track
• Quiles honored — Indiana State distance runner Jocelyn Quiles was named an Academic All-District V selection by CoSIDA, as the national organization released its cross country/track & field teams on Thursday.
Quiles was one of 12 student-athletes selected on the Academic All-District team and will now move on to the national ballot for Academic All-America honors.
An All-Missouri Valley Conference award winner this season, Quiles was an NCAA East qualifier, finishing 28th nationally with a time of 10:29.30 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. During the MVC Outdoor Championships, Quiles ran the second-best time in school history of 10:20.10 for All-MVC honors and a third-place finish.
Volleyball
• Dahlberg chosen a third time — Rose-Hulman senior Katryna Dahlberg captured third-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in results released this week by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Dahlberg earned the sixth CoSIDA Academic All-America award in Engineer volleyball history. She also becomes the second player from Rose-Hulman's 2018 NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament team to earn Academic All-America honors, joining 2019 graduate Bailey MacInnis.
Dahlberg was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Volleyball Player of the Year twice, first-team all-conference three times and was the 2018 HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. She was a member of the 2018 NCAA Division III Tournament team and graduates ranked No. 3 in school history with 1,752 career digs.
Dahlberg was also the 2021 women's winner of the Rose-Hulman Ruel Fox Burns Blanket, signifying her placement as the top female athlete in this year's graduating class as voted by the coaching staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.