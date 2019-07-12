Wayne Newton Post 346 has finished pool play at the Tupelo (Miss.) Tournament for American Legion baseball, and hopes to win three more games and beat incoming tropical storm weather the next two days.
After being the Tupelo Juniors 11-1 in a rain-shortened game late Thursday, Post 346 suffered a 9-7 loss Friday to Hattiesburg (Miss.) and is 1-1 for the tournament, 18-6 for the season.
Tristan Elder was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBI on Friday, while Caleb Gonser had a single, double and two RBI and Garrett Loyed was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Two big innings and an uncharacteristic flock of errors doomed Post 346 against Hattiesburg, which scored four times in the first inning and then opened daylight with a five-run sixth frame. Trailing 9-5 going into the final inning, Terre Haute's rally came up short.
Elder also had a big three-run homer on Thursday in support of winning pitcher Cole Whitlock.
Post 346 plays at 3:30 p.m. today in the single-elimination finals. A win would put Terre Haute in the semifinals and potentially the finals on Sunday, although manager Tim Hayes told the Tribune-Star some schedule changes might be necessary to combat the incoming weather.
Basketball
• Jammers four wins away — At Las Vegas, the Terre Haute Jammers have won their first three games at the Vegas Nationals for 14U/8th grade boys basketball teams and play the Idaho Hoopsters at 11:15 a.m. today as one of the final 10 teams in the Platinum Bracket.
The Jammers beat Just Hoop Elite from San Francisco by a 72-16 score and downed Basketball at its Best from Denver 70-26 later that day. On Friday, the Jammers edged TNBA East Black from Cleveland 41-38 and are four wins away from becoming national champions.
The team has already won three other tournaments this summer and has a 42-18 record. Team members are Drew Cook, Joey Hart and Logan Webb of Linton; Luke Burgess of New Palestine; Braden Walters of Sullivan; Bryson Carpenter of Terre Haute North; Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage; and Landon Durbin of Floyd Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.