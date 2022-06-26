Indiana State sophomore jumper Ryann Porter and former Sycamore thrower Erin Reese have placed in the top 15 of their respective events at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships at Hayward Field.
Porter, who was named an honorable-mention All-American for the second consecutive season, placed 15th in the women's triple jump Saturday afternoon with a top mark of 40-feet-11.75 in her USATF outdoor championship debut.
Reese, who just wrapped up her third season as a volunteer assistant coach at ISU while also competing professionally, finished 14th in the women's hammer throw with a top mark of 216-5 Thursday evening.
ISU also was represented at the USATF U20 outdoor championships by freshman Luigi Rivas, who competed in the men's 110 hurdles. For Rivas, the championships closed a freshman season that saw him earn all-conference honors during outdoor season while also reaching the quarterfinals of the 110 hurdles at the NCAA East Preliminary Round. He closed the season ranked in the top 10 in program history in the outdoor 110 hurdles (seventh) and indoor 60 hurdles (ninth).
The USATF outdoor championships marked the end of the 2021-22 season for ISU. The Sycamores won both MVC indoor track and field championships for the first time since 2015 and captured the MVC men’s outdoor championship for the first time since 2014.
Baseball
• Post 346 wins again — At Terre Haute North, Wayne Newton Post 346 routed Rantoul (Ill.) 11-1 in six innings in American Legion action Saturday.
A six-run second inning made the difference for Post 346, which totaled 11 hits for the afternoon.
Leading offensive weapons included Logan Nicoson, 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored; Jackson McFarland, 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs; Tucker Helton, 2 for 2 with a double and two runs; Noah Bray, 1 for 3 with two RBI; and Ty Stultz, 1 for 4 with two RBI. Starter Coy Edwards pitched a hitless three innings with six strikeouts to pick up the victory and Nicoson hurled the final three frames, allowing two hits and Rantoul's only run while fanning three batters.
Post 346 (15-1-1) will head to Rapid City, S.D., to play six games in the Rapid City Firecracker Tournament from Thursday to July 4.
• Junior Sycamores take state — At Columbus, the West Terre Haute Junior Sycamores went 6-0 for the weekend and won the USSSA 9U state championship.
Team members are Trey Booker, Zaiden Bahr, Andrew Chambers, Koy Patterson, Brantley Long, Calleja DeGroote, Callen Altman, Jenson McLain, Teddy Ferguson and Brantley Cooper.
Auto racing
• Ballou triumphant — At the Terre Haute Action Track, Robert Ballou of Tipton drove his No. 12 car to victory in the 25-lap Midwest Sprint Car Series main event, known as the Summer Open, on Friday night.
On a restart with six laps left, Ballou passed eventual runner-up and series points leader Chase Stockon in Turn 1 and never relinquished the lead. Ballou earned $3,000 for the win.
Brian Hayden, Brayden Fox and Chris Phillips rounded out the top five.
MSCS Summer Open
Friday at T.H. Action Track
First heat — Chase Stockon, Robert Ballou, Brian Hayden, Brayden Fox, Chris Phillips, Collin Ambrose, Ryan Bond, Cindy Chambers, Allen Howard Jr.
Second heat — Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller, Riley Kreisel, Aric Gentry, Travis Thompson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Carson Garrett, Ivan Glotzbach.
Feature (25 laps) — Ballou, Stockon, McDougal, Wissmiller, Hayden, Kreisel, Gentry, Fox, Phillips, Ambrose, Thompson, Bond, Chambers, Howard, Glotzbach.
Next — The next MSCS events will be the two-day Bill Gardner Sprintacular next Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. The next Action Track event will take place July 27 when the Indiana Sprint Week, featuring U.S. Auto Club non-wing sprint cars, comes to the half-mile dirt oval.
