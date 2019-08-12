Case Colvin had to be persuasive to earn a spot on Team Acorn Triathlon Club for athletes in grades 6-12 earlier this summer, but he showed why on Aug. 4.
The 11-year-old from Paris placed fifth in the nation in his age group of the USA Triathlon National Junior Elite Youth National Championships at West Chester, Ohio, completing a 200-meter swim, a 20K bike ride and a 2K run in a total time of 33 minutes and 41 seconds.
Team Acorn coach Vaughn Rightley said Colvin's goal from his first day of participation was a top-10 finish and he bettered that goal easily. He was the only team member to compete at the national finals.
Team Acorn's season runs from April through August. More information is available on Facebook (@acorntriathlon), Twitter (@acornracingteam) and Instagram (@Acornracing).
In other national competition:
• Former Lion part of winning team — At Madison, Wis., former Marshall High School running back Andre Strohm was part of the four-person team that won the CrossFit World Games team competition recently.
Strohm took up CrossFit after a stint with the Indiana State football team a few years ago.
Swimming
• Swim-A-Thon — The Terre Haute Torpedoes are raising money with a Swim-A-Thon on Saturday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Swimmers will attempt to complete 200 laps during a two-hour period and divers will attempt to do 200 dives in that time. Donors can contribute a flat donation or can pledge per-lap or per-dive amounts for individuals.
Funds raised go to new equipment for the club, to provide scholarships for swimmers in financial need and to the USA Swimming Foundation.
More information is available from Bridget Roberts-Pittman at fundraising@terrehautetorpedoes.com or Dave Breiding at dave@terrehautetorpedoes.com.
Golf
• Davison outing — At Idle Creek, the Maynard Davison Memorial outing was Saturday.
Gross
54 — Alex Baker, Kenny Pearson, Ryan Easton, Chris Nidiffer
Net
68 — Steve Bedwell, Bob Pence, Norm Cheesman, Cheryl Bedwell
Closest to pin — Pearson (3), Ryan Liebermann (9), Jim Evans (12), Bernard Ridens (16)
Closest to pin, second shot — Pearson (18)
• Ace for Kendall — At Geneva Hills, Randy Kendall had a hole in one on Sunday, acing the 120-yard No. 12 hole. He was playing with Ed Kanizer and Bobby Lindsey.
Auto racing
• Zeller wins Fast 33 race — At Crossroads Dragway, Tony Zeller of Crawfordsville won the third VP Fuels Fast 33 at the 330 race on Saturday.
Saturday's results
Pro — Shawn Feece ('73 Nova) def. John Croslow ('68 Camaro); semifinalist Thad Mann.
Super Pro — Brock Smith ('01 Racecraft RED) def. Jeff Lathrop ('70 Nova); semifinalists Ron Smith, Nick Wallace.
Sportsman — P.J. Davenport ('68 Coronet) def. Jed Veach ('03 Mustang); semifinalist Kenny James.
VP Fuels Fast 33 at the 330 — Tony Zeller ('67 Camaro) def. Dustin Smith ('93 Lumina); semifinalists Sam Smith, Ryan Wallace.
Republic Services High School/Junior Street — Gaige Brenton ('07 Ram) def. Caleb Ramsey ('77 Aspen).
Junior Dragster — Jesse Fritts ('16 Junior Dragster) def. Patrick Thompson (Junior Dragster); semifinalists Gus Monday, Brennen Thompson.
Baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees beat the Red Sox 7-1 during the weekend in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play.
Brad Pierce, Dan Cuffle and Kyle Volkers each had a run and an RBI and Matt McLaren struck out eight in six innings for the Yankees. John Sanger had two hits for the Red Sox.
