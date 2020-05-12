At least one member of the Florida Tech football coaching staff with Wabash Valley ties has landed on his feet quickly after the school announced Monday that its football program had been eliminated.
Quarterback coach Mike Engle, who played for his father Jay Engle at Terre Haute South, was already in his last day on the Florida Tech staff Friday and started his new job at DePauw — his alma mater — on Monday.
"My timing is the greatest in the world," he joked by telephone Monday night.
He's hoping his coaching colleagues — including Steve Englehart, Aaron Archie and Jayson Martin — are equally fortunate.
Englehart, a Terre Haute North and Indiana State University graduate, coached eight seasons at Rose-Hulman, the last four as head coach, then was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at ISU for one year before becoming the first — and apparently only — head coach in Florida Tech history. Building an NCAA Division II program from scratch, he had a 44-35 record in seven seasons.
Martin, who was his assistant coach and later his successor as interim head coach at Rose, and Archie, the former star linebacker at ISU, were also on the staff. Former Sycamore quarterback Ronnie Fouch had been too, although he recently accepted an assistant coach position at Missouri State.
The school announced Monday that it was eliminating the football program because of economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and COVID-19. All football scholarships will be honored for as many as four years, Florida Tech announced.
After a $2.1-million startup cost, the football team was accounting for $3.1 million of Florida Tech's $10.7 million athletic budget and operated at a net loss of $4,500 in 2018, Florida Today reported Monday about the last financial figures available.
Florida Tech had also eliminated men's tennis, women's tennis and women's golf — which, as a lame-duck program, went on to win the NCAA Division II championship — last year.
"I had no idea this was happening," said Engle, who is returning to his alma mater to be passing game coordinator and quarterback coach for first-year head coach Brett Dietz. Dietz came to DePauw to be receivers coach when Engle was a senior there.
"[Making the switch] was a great opportunity to get back home and get back to my alma mater," Engle said.
Honors
• Engineers are good sports — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that six spring sports student-athletes from Rose-Hulman have been named to the Christopher M. Ragsdale Sportsmanship Teams.
Members of the All-HCAC Sportsmanship team are selected by their coaches and teammates as individuals who demonstrate the ideals of positive sportsmanship on and off the field of competition.
Engineers on the team are Taylor Comisky, softball; Matthew Kadnar, men's golf; Sydney Larson, women's track and field; Eric Mitalo, men's track and field; Grant Stamper, men's tennis; and Zach Witonsky, baseball.
Basketball
• IBCA honors — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has honored six Wabash Valley coaches with Coach of the Year awards.
Two of them, in fact, are from the same family.
Honored for high school boys are Tom Brannan of Casey and John Webber of Marshall. Honorees among high school girls coaches are Dave Tingley of Paris and Joe Morrisey of Tri-County.
Among junior high school honorees are Dalton McFarland for the Casey boys and Missy Tingley — Mrs. Dave Tingley — of the Crestwood girls.
