The Indiana State women’s soccer team has released its 2021 Missouri Valley Conference spring schedule, head coach Julie Hanley announced Wednesday.
The slate features eight total MVC matches, including four at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana State will open the regular season at home Feb. 28 when Drake visits Terre Haute for a 1 p.m. matchup and conclude on the road April 7 at Evansville.
The first round of the MVC tournament will take place the weekend of April 10-11, with the semifinals slated for April 14 and the championship match April 17.
Memorial Stadium protocols and capacity limits due to COVID-19 will be announced at a later date.
2021 ISU spring schedule
Feb. 28 — Drake, 1 p.m.
March 5 — Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
March 9 — at Valparaiso, TBA
March 13 — at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
March 24 — Loyola, 1 p.m.
March 28 — at Missouri State, TBA
April 4 — Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
April 7 — at Evansville, 7 p.m.
College volleyball
• Another ISU schedule announced — The Missouri Valley Conference, along with Indiana State coach Lindsay Allman, announced the 2021 spring league slate this week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVC schedule will look different during the spring, with teams playing both matches against their respective conference opponent over the same weekend in the same venue.
For the Sycamores, the conference schedule will open Feb. 7-8 when they welcome Illinois State for a pair of matches in the ISU Arena. In all, the Blue and White will host nine conference matches.
One exception to the matchup format in the Valley will be the series with in-state rival Evansville. Dates for the series with the Purple Aces will be released at a later date.
Match times and ISU Arena protocols and capacity limits due to COVID-19 will be announced later as well.
2021 ISU spring schedule
Feb. 7 — Illinois State, TBA
Feb. 8 — Illinois State, TBA
Feb. 14 — at Bradley, TBA
Feb. 15 — at Bradley, TBA
Feb. 21 — Loyola, TBA
Feb. 22 — Loyola, TBA
Feb. 28 — at Northern Iowa, TBA
March 1 — at Northern Iowa, TBA
March 7 — at Southern Illinois, TBA
March 8 — at Southern Illinois, TBA
March 14 — Drake, TBA
March 15 — Drake, TBA
March 21 — at Valparaiso, TBA
March 22 — at Valparaiso, TBA
March 27 — Missouri State, TBA
March 28 — Missouri State, TBA
April 1-3 — MVC tournament at Illinois State
Prep football
• Crowd to be limited — South Vermillion's Class 2A Sectional 37 matchup against Seeger on Friday will have limitations for fans because of COVID-19 concerns.
South Vermillion athletic director Tim Terry announced this week that each football player and cheerleader will be issued two vouchers. You will need a voucher to buy a ticket. Tickets for each sectional game cost $6 apiece.
Workers and media members will sign in. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
