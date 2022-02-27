A 10-run eighth inning Sunday allowed Indiana State to sweep a three-day, 44-run, 50-hit weekend with a second straight win over Minnesota.
The Sycamores trailed 6-3 heading into the top of the eighth but wound up winning 14-8.
Luis Hernandez had the big hit, a two-out, three-run single that put the Sycamores ahead, and they added six more runs before the final out of the inning on a two-run single by Aaron Beck and RBI doubles by Josue Urdaneta and Isaiah Thompson.
Parker Stinson hit his first homer of the season as three Indiana State players had multi-hit games. Urdaneta and Diego Gines scored three times each and Beck, Thompson, Stinson and Hernandez all had multiple RBI.
Joey Hurth was the winning pitcher in relief. Jordan Schaffer extended his hitting and on-base streaks to 19 games with a ninth-inning single.
Indiana State is now 5-2 for the season, Minnesota 2-6. The Sycamores travel to East Carolina's LeClair Classic this coming weekend, playing the host Pirates on Friday, Maryland on Saturday and Michigan on Sunday.
• Indiana State 16, Minnesota 3 -- At Ft. Myers, Fla., the Sycamores strung together 22 hits and Miguel Rivera homered on Saturday.
Five Indiana State players recorded multi-hit games paced by four-hit outings from Jordan Schaffer and Sean Ross. Rivera and Ross led five players with multi-RBI contests with three apiece, while Joe Kido scored three runs.
Grant Magill added a 3-for-5 performance from the plate, while Kido and Parker Stinson each had two hits apiece. Kido, Stinson and Randall Diaz all connected on doubles in the game and Ross added his first triple of the year to highlight the Sycamores at the plate.
Matt Jachec picked up his second win of the season without a loss as the redshirt sophomore put together a quality stat line. He scattered five hits and allowed one unearned run while striking out six batters over his seven-inning outing.

In other college baseball:
• Rose-Hulman sweeps -- At Auburndale, Fla., Rose-Hulman beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon 14-1 and 12-11 on Sunday to begin the Engineers' spring trip.
In the opener, Josh Mesenbrink collected four RBI to help lead the offense and Ian Kline started on the mound and picked up the win. Mesenbrink went 2 for 2 with a home run, Dalton Busboom had a double, two walks and an RBI and Adam Taylor had two hits and two RBI.
In the nightcap, Northern Vermont-Lyndon took the lead with an eight-run third inning, before Rose-Hulman rallied.
Brett Tuttle led the way offensively for the Engineers, going 3 for4 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI. Taylor went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI and Colter Couillard-Rodak had a hit and two RBI. Jonathan Oliger came out of the bullpen to pick up the win.
Rose-Hulman, 2-0, returns to action on Monday against Saint Mary's (Minn.).
• USI 8, Lake Erie 3 -- At Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana improved to 5-0 with a home victory on Sunday.
Terre Haute South graduate Ethan Hunter homered in the eighth inning.
Softball
• Perniciaro gets 300th win -- At Birmingham, Ala., Indiana State coach Mike Perniciaro picked up his 300th career win as the Sycamores salvaged a win in their four-game weekend at the Bulldog Classic.
Boston College beat ISU 10-2 in five innings in the first game, while the Sycamores beat host Samford 7-5 in Sunday's second game.
ISU had an early 2-0 lead in the first game, but the Eagles got two three-run homers in the top of the third and pulled away. Bella Peterson was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Indiana State took a 2-0 lead in the second game too, on a double by Amanda Guercio, an RBI single by Lexie Siwek and an RBI single by Danielle Henning. Annie Tokarek homered in the fourth.
Samford responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-2, but ISU got four in the top of the fifth. Peterson and Isabella Henning hit singles, Guercio walked, two runs scored on an error and Kennedy Shade hit a two-run double.
Now 8-5, Indiana State plays this coming weekend at the Blues City Classic at Memphis.
• Sycamores lose twice — At Birmingham, Ala., Indiana State experienced its seven-game winning streak coming to an end as the Sycamores got shut out twice, 2-0 by Boston College and 1-0 by Samford.
Peterson was 3 for 3 with a double and Isabella Henning was 2 for 4 in the first game, while Abi Chipps and Isabella Henning had the only hits in the second game.
Golf
• Engineers third -- At Joelton, Tenn., Rose-Hulman's men placed third in the season-opening Music City Shootout.
Webster won the event. Rose-Hulman was led by Luke Poole (73-74-147), followed by Jamison Boykins (75-78-153), Thomas Butler (79-75-154), Matthew Kadnar (79-75-154) and Gage Smith (73-81-154). Playing individually were Alex Bilodeau (76-83-159), Chris Kossos (83-82-165), Zach Leedy (86-81-167), Braden Kattman (88-89-177) and Logan Schuld (95-no score available).
Tennis
• Findlay 7, Rose-Hulman 0 -- At Orlando, Fla., the Engineer men lost their spring opener.
Now 2-3, the Engineers play nationally ranked Embry-Riddle on Monday at Daytona.
Wrestling
• Two Wildcats honored -- South Vermillion's wrestling team had two athletes honored by the IHSWCA Junior Academic All-State team. Gus Shryock was named to the team and Bishop Mellinger was an honorable-mention pick.
