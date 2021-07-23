Coach Mitch Hannahs announced the addition of Justin Hancock to his Indiana State baseball coaching staff Thursday.
The former Chicago Cubs hurler will work primarily with Sycamore pitchers while also helping facilitate camps.
A Defiance, Ohio, native, Hancock spent nine years in professional baseball after being selected in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.
The right-hander completed the first six seasons of his professional career with the Padres organization before being traded to the Cubs in 2017. He made his major-league debut in 2018, pitching in 10 games and recording a 1.46 earned-run average while striking out 11 batters in 12.1 innings.
Hancock went on to play one year with Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in the Japan Pacific League in 2019 before retiring. Overall, he saw action in 193 games during his professional career, including 96 starts, and finished with a 29-37 record, 450 strikeouts and a 4.07 ERA over 579 innings.
He spent two seasons at Lincoln Trail College before being drafted and was a multi-sport athlete at Defiance High School where be played baseball and basketball and resides in Terre Haute with his wife Tessa — the former Tessa Johnson, daughter of former Marshall and ISU basketball star Howie and his wife Stacy — and his daughter Ivy.
Track
• Rose vaulter feted for academics — Rose-Hulman pole-vaulter Claire Perkins has earned a spot on the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team, according to results released Friday by the national organization.
All-Academic Team recipients must finish the NCAA Division III indoor or outdoor season ranked in the top 50 nationally in a given event as a sophomore or above and also have a grade point average above 3.30.
Perkins ranked No. 49 in NCAA Division III in the pole vault during the 2021 indoor season. She cleared a season-best mark of 10-feet-4 that ranks No. 2 in Rose-Hulman history. She is a chemical-engineering major.
Basketball
• Rose women's schedule announced — The 2021-22 Rose-Hulman women's regular-season schedule features 11 home games, including a pair of non-conference matchups.
Rose opens the regular season on Nov. 13 against Berea. The Engineers then travel to in-season tournaments each of the next two weekends, heading to North Park (Nov. 19-20) and Illinois Wesleyan for the Midwest Challenge (Nov. 27-28). The early non-conference schedule concludes with the Dorsett Automotive Crosstown Classic at St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Dec. 1.
The final non-conference home game is Dec. 18 against Rhodes.
Rose-Hulman finished 2-6 last season and is projected to return all five starters plus add a pair of talented newcomers from California.
The official in-person fan attendance policy for Rose-Hulman and HCAC basketball this season will be released at a later date.
Wrestling
• South pair both fifth — At Fargo, N.D., recent Terre Haute South graduates Nick Casad and Joshua Howell completed their competition in the Greco-Roman Junior Nationals with fifth-place finishes Friday.
In a 64-man bracket at 195 pounds, Casad went 8-2. At 220, Howell was 5-2. Both earned All-America honors.
