METRO ROUNDUP: For second straight night, big racing card at Action Track rained out

For the second straight day, wet weather was the main topic at the Terre Haute Action Track on Friday, forcing a postponement of the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Officials are looking at potential makeup dates for the two rained-out events.
The event marked the third straight day of racing scheduled for the half-mile dirt oval as part of the Week Of Indy. It all started Wednesday night with the Tony Hulman Classic with a solid crowd, a large field of cars, and exciting racing.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s show at Terre Haute can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund. Fans who purchased a three-day superticket from Track Enterprises should hang onto them.
The Terre Haute Action Track will be back at it June 5 for the AMA All-Stars National Flat Track Tour.
Track
• Lewis-Banks comes close — At Jacksonville, Fla., Indiana State’s Matthew Lewis-Banks recorded a personal best in the 110-meter high hurdles at the NCAA East Preliminary round, but fell short of a trip to Eugene, Ore., for the finals.
Lewis-Banks topped his opening round performance in the 110-meter hurdles from Wednesday, clocking a time of 13.78 in the quarterfinal to push him to sixth in Sycamore history, but fell three spots short of qualifying for the NCAA Championships, placing 15th overall.
The men’s 4x100 team of Lewis-Banks, JaVaughn Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Noah Malone ended their season on a high note, registering their second sub-40 second time of the season. Freshman Kevin Krutsch cleared 6-foot-7 in high jump but also failed to advance.
ISU women will take the stage Saturday, beginning with Ryann Porter in the triple jump at 3:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
• Coaching changes — Will Staal, head coach at Terre Haute South the past two seasons, announced Friday he has accepted the job as girls head coach at Avon next season.
Nathan Dillion, Staal’s assistant coach with the Braves, is apparently also moving. He’s announced he will be head coach at Terre Haute North next winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.