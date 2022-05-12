Indiana State's softball team saw its 2022 season come to a close at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Thursday afternoon, falling to Illinois State 4-2 at Killian Stadium.
The Sycamores jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Bella Peterson, who ripped her 10th home run of the season over the wall in right-center field.
In the top of the second, Indiana State loaded the bases with just one out after singles by Lexie Siwek and Abi Chipps and a Cassie Thomerson walk. Illinois State was able to escape without any damage to keep it a 1-0 game.
Chipps made it a 2-0 game as she recorded an RBI single in the top of the fourth, which scored Siwek.
The Redbirds' offense got going in the bottom half of the frame, striking for four runs. The first three batters reached to load the bases, setting up a single up the middle to tie the score at 2-2. With one out, Illinois State got another single up the middle, which put the Redbirds ahead 4-2. Siwek made a pair of nice plays at third to limit further damage and end the inning.
Redbirds starter Amanda Fox was able to retire the Sycamores one-two-three to finish the game and advance Illinois State to the next round of the MVC tournament. Lexi Benko took the pitching loss for Terre Haute's ISU.
The Sycamores finished with eight hits, led by Chipps (3 for 3) and Peterson (2 for 4).
Indiana State closed its season at 25-27 while going 11-15 in conference play.
• • •
In other softball news:
• Sycamores honored — Indiana State had four players receive All-Missouri Valley Conference selections as Bella Peterson, Isabella Henning, Amanda Guercio and Abi Chipps were named to all-conference teams, the Valley office announced this week.
Peterson and Henning were named to the All-MVC First Team for the second consecutive season, while Guercio was named to the All-MVC Second Team and Chipps was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team.
For Peterson, it is her third career selection to the first team, while it is Henning’s second. It is the first career All-MVC selections for Guercio and Chipps.
One of the most decorated players in program history, Peterson finished the regular season batting .390 with 62 hits including 20 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while driving in 34 runs and scoring 39. She also had stolen a team-high eight bases. She was previously selected to the All-MVC First Team in 2018 and 2021.
Henning finished the regular season with a .362 average with 51 hits that includes 11 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Her 37 RBIs were most on the team. Henning earned All-MVC First Team honors in 2021 while being named the MVC Freshman of the Year.
Guercio ended her regular season batting .267 with 27 hits that includes nine home runs which is tied for the team lead. She drove in 18 runs while scoring 19. Guercio is the only Sycamore player with a multi-home-run game this season as she did it twice, both times against Evansville.
Leading the Sycamore defense with 118 assists before this week's MVC tournament, Chipps earned a spot on the MVC All-Defensive Team. She finished the regular season with a .955 fielding percentage and helped Indiana State turn 14 double plays.
Women's golf
• Engineers 21st in NCAAs — At Houston, Rose-Hulman placed 21st in the NCAA Division III national championships to cap its 2022 season Thursday at Bay Oaks Country Club.
The Engineers recorded team scores of 339, 317 and 329 during the three days of play.
Precious Saelee led the Rose performance with a 72nd-place finish out of 150 players. Saelee completed rounds in 81, 79 and 81 for a three-day total of 241.
Rachel Zhang had the best round of the weekend with a 75 on Wednesday. Her 75 marked the lowest single-round score for a Rose-Hulman player at an NCAA Division III women's championships. Zhang finished 77th with scores of 89, 75 and 78 for a 3-day total of 242.
Rose-Hulman has now placed 14th and 21st in its two trips to the NCAA Division III championships over the past two seasons. The Engineers also have won three consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships.
Rose-Hulman scores — Precious Saelee 81-79-81-241, Rachel Zhang 89-75-78-242, Meg Fosnot 81-80-83-244, Svarnika Bommakanti 88-83-87-258, Lily Byrne 90-84-91-265.
College baseball
• Earlham 5, Rose-Hulman 3 — At Kokomo Municipal Stadium, Rose-Hulman scored twice in the eighth inning, but fell short to Earlham in the opener of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament Thursday.
Nathan Burke had a pinch-hit RBI single and Brett Tuttle hit a sacrifice fly to cut Rose's 5-1 deficit to 5-3 in the eighth. But Jacob Renner got the final three outs for Earlham to pick up the save, after Justin Dillhoff tossed seven innings to earn the win.
Kade Kline led the Rose-Hulman offense with two singles and one run scored. Colter Couillard-Rodak and Andy Krajecki added one hit and one run and Manuel Lopez had an RBI double to bring home the first Engineer run.
Ian Kline had three strikeouts in five innings of work and Michael Yager tossed three scoreless innings to lead the Rose-Hulman pitching performance.
The Engineers (25-12) will return to action at 12:30 p.m. Friday with a matchup against Hanover. The winner of the 12:30 game will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The double-elimination tournament will continue through Sunday.
Sprint football
• Schedule released — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has released the first schedule for the fledgling program, which will begin play this fall in the Midwest Sprint Football League under the guidance of coach Blaine Powell.
The Pomeroys will take the field for the first time Sept. 17 against Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting.
SMWC will play the program's first home game at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 against Quincy University at West Vigo High School's Jay Barrett Field. Action will be streamed live at smwcathletics.com. The Pomeroys will celebrate homecoming the following week on Oct. 1 as they will face Midway University at 2 p.m. at Jay Barrett Field.
On Oct. 15, the Pomeroys will travel to Louisville to face Bellarmine before the final home game Oct. 22 in a second battle against Calumet College of St. Joseph.
The regular-season finale is Oct. 29 at Fontbonne, a catholic university in St. Louis. All six games are MSFL opponents.
The MSFL championship game will take place Nov. 5, with the winner earning a bid to a bowl game against the winner of the Collegiate Sprint Football League on Nov. 19.
Powell and his staff are still in progress of building a roster and he looks forward to getting that finalized and preparing for preseason camp.
"We don't know anything about any of the teams being a first-year program for all the schools," Powell said. "We're going in kind of blind. All the schools will be getting started just a month before school starts. It's going to be challenging. We're thinking the best that's for sure."
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2022-23 schedule
Sept. 17 — at Calumet College of St. Joseph, TBD
Sept. 24 — Quincy University, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1 — Midway University, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 — at Bellarmine, TBD
Oct. 22 — Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 — at Fontbonne University, TBD
Nov. 5 — MSFL Championship, TBD
Nov. 19 — MSFL champion vs. CSFL champion, site TBD
Prep softball
• Bedford North Lawrence 5, Sullivan 2 — At Bedford, Class 2A No. 3-ranked Sullivan saw its nine-game winning streak end Thursday with a loss to Class 4A No. 4 BNL.
Avery Wiltermood and Delainey Shorter scored the Golden Arrows' runs and Jocey Wible knocked in one of them. For the Stars, Carsyn Alvey homered off Sullivan pitcher Kate Ridgway.
Sullivan (20-4) will be at home Friday to face Linton at 5 p.m. Bedford North Lawrence improved its record to 21-2.
Prep baseball
Wednesday
• Casey 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Casey, Ill., Jud Richards homered and Brayson Chrysler went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the host Warriors to victory. For South, Jackson McFarland doubled and scored a run and Brady Weidenbenner scored the other run.
Girls tennis
• Terre Haute South 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Sarah Rowe at No. 1 and Briley Ireland at No. 3 did not lose a game for the victorious Braves on Thursday.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Jessica Serbia 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def Amelia Craig 6-1, 6-0; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Cora Cottrell-Leah Sampson 6-0, 6-0; Angelina Dalloul-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Emily Vough-Taylor-Inman 6-1, 6-0.
JV — South won 3-0
Next — South (11-6) will play on the road Saturday at Plainfield at 9 a.m. and at Avon at noon.
Wednesday
• Sullivan 5, North Central 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows boosted their season record to 15-4 overall.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Keller 6-1, 6-3; Paige Chickadaunce (S) won by default; Sarah Francis (S) won by default.
Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Secrest-Gaines 6-1, 6-0; Maggie McCammon-Lexi Deckard (S) def. Morris-Boone 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (15-4) played Brown County on Thursday at Edgewood.
Boys golf
Wednesday
• Terre Haute North 157, Parke Heritage 200 — At Hulman Links, Cole Higham earned medalist honors with a 35 and led the Patriots to victory.
PARKE HERITAGE (200) — B.T. Luce 41, Brice Dooley 50, Adam Kareington 51, Sutton Ramsey 58.
TH NORTH (157) — Cole Higham 35, Josh Ferres 39, Gavin Connor 40, Trey Steadman 43.
Next — North planned to visit South Vermillion on Thursday.
• Vincennes Lincoln 168, Sullivan 183 — At Cypress Hills Golf Club in Vincennes, the Golden Arrows took it on the chin. Wyatt Piel had Sullivan's best score with a 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.