METRO/PREP SPORTS: Laverenz powers Rex to 9-7 victory

The Wabash Valley Rex scored four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth and hung on to defeat the Champion City Kings 9-7 in Prospect League summer-league baseball Wednesday night at Bob Warn Field.
Jack Laverenz homered and knocked in five runs for the Rex, while teammates Kaleb Hannahs and Rob Weissheier also homered and Alec Atkinson smacked a pair of doubles. Dane Sykes was the winning pitcher and Alex Reinoehl picked up the save.
The Rex (6-6) will visit Champion City on Thursday evening in Carleton Davidson Stadium.
Track and field
• Sycamores 2nd — Indiana State placed second in the Missouri Valley Conference Program of the Year standings, which is based on performances in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, the Valley announced this week.
Scoring is based on the teams finish at each Missouri Valley Conference Championship in cross country, indoor tack & field and outdoor track and field (i.e., first=one point, second=two points . . .10th=10 points) with the lowest total score for all six championships (three men’s and three women’s) combined determining the award winner.
The Sycamore men finished runner up at the outdoor championship and third at the indoor championship, while the women finished within the top-four at both track and field championships in 2021. Though the Sycamores did not compete in the cross country championships, their average based off MVC competitions for the year along with total points still lands them second in the standings.
Illinois State was named the 2020-21 Program of the Year with three first-place finishes during the 2020-21 campaign.
College football
• ISU tickets available — Indiana State season-ticket membership renewals and new season-ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2021 season.
Season tickets start at just $50 for adults and $20 for youth. Faculty, staff, seniors and members of the I-Club can purchase tickets for just $45, while Family Packs are available for just $140. Chairback rentals are available for $20.
Indiana State will employ mobile ticketing for all events during the 2021-22 seasons, enabling contactless entry into athletics venues. Offering greater convenience and safety, fans can access their ticket online and transfer to family and friends.
Those wishing to purchase season tickets can do so by using the online portal, calling 877-ISU-TIXS or by mail. For more information, visit the Hulman Center Ticket Office during normal business hours or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
Current season-ticket holders are expected to receive information regarding the seat selection process in early June.
2021 Indiana State home schedule
Aug. 28 — Eastern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 — South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Youngstown State, 1 p.m. (homecoming)
Nov. 13 — Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Prep softball
• Paris, Tuscola 2 — At Tuscola, Ill., Paris nipped previously undefeated Tuscola in the Class 2A sectional semifinal Tuesday.
The Tigers will play for the sectional championship Friday.
Prep basketball
• Illinois coaches honored — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its list of Coaches of the Year for the 2021 season.
Tom Brannan of Casey was honored for high school boys, Kathy Miller of Marshall and Dave Tingley of Paris for high school girls and Missy Tingley of Crestwood for junior high girls.
College baseball
• Steimel signs with McKendree — Vincennes University sophomore pitcher/outfielder Sam Steimel recently signed to continue his academic and athletic careers next year at NCAA Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill.
Steimel began the year primarily as an outfielder before growing into one of the more consistent Trailblazer pitchers, finishing the year with six complete games, including shutouts over then No. 12-ranked Parkland and Spoon River.
The former Sullivan High School star finished the 2021 spring season with a 6-8 record and a 4.86 earned-run average and 67 strikeouts in just under 80 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.