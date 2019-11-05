Rose-Hulman will compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship game for the second time in women's soccer program history on Saturday, after the Engineers defeated visiting Mount St. Joseph 2-1 on Tuesday night.
The Engineers scored two quick goals and relied on a strong defensive effort to secure the victory. Rose-Hulman will host Hanover College in the HCAC Women's Soccer Tournament Championship Game on Saturday, with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The start time will not be finalized until after the completion of men's tournament semifinal games on Wednesday night.
Lane Lawrence put the Engineers in front with a goal in just the second minute. Lawrence fired one shot that was saved by Mount St. Joseph, Jessica Wells then fired a rebound shot on goal that bounced back to Lawrence. She finished the play with a goal to give Rose-Hulman a 1-0 lead, with Wells earning an assist.
A similar sequence happened on the second goal, as a Wells shot was saved and left for Elle Vuotto, who put the ball in the back of the net to give Rose-Hulman a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute.
Paige Mersmann scored in the 51st minute, on an assist from Madeline Rechel, to bring Mount St. Joseph within 2-1. Katie Demert recorded three saves and several nice plays on crossing passes to secure the win for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman improved to 14-4-1 on the season, while Mount St. Joseph capped its year at 9-8-2. The Engineers seek their first NCAA women's soccer tournament trip since 2007 and the second in school history on Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Mooresville 66, Northview 40 — At Mooresville, the host Pioneers pulled away in the second half in the season opener for both teams.
Northview hosts White River Valley next Tuesday.
• Cloverdale 68, Riverton Parke 35 — At Mecca, Class 2A's fifth-ranked Clovers opened with a win over the scrappy Panthers.
Riverton Parke plays host South Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament on Nov. 14, while Cloverdale hosts South Putnam on Friday.
Cross country
• Sycamores honored — Indiana State's Alli Workman and Jocelyn Quiles have been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Teams, the Valley announced Tuesday afternoon.
Scholar-Athlete honors require athletes to finish among the first 20 runners at the conference championship, hold at least a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average and be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing to earn a spot.
Workman, a Bloomfield graduate, earned honorable-mention all-MVC honors for the second time in her career at the MVC Championships. The senior raced to a 13th-place finish while clocking a time of 18:47.19 in the process. In the classroom, Workman holds a 3.92 cumulative GPA in health sciences.
Redshirt sophomore Quiles was also named to the team after placing 17th in the 5K championship race on Saturday in a time of 18:55.58. Quiles holds a 3.82 cumulative GPA in communications.
In all, 27 athletes were named to the Valley’s Scholar-Athlete team, including 15 women and 12 men. Loyola had the most honorees on the women’s side with five, while the Bradley men had the most on the men’s side with four. Overall, Bradley placed the most athletes on both teams with a total of eight being honored. Between the two races, all Valley schools were represented.
The Sycamores will be back in action on Nov. 15 as they travel to Wisconsin to compete at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet.
High schools
• All-CI teams released — Conference Indiana has announced its list of all-conference athletes in fall sports.
The following Vigo County athletes were honored.
Boys cross country — Cael Light, South; Dylan Zeck, North; Matt Gambill, South; Nolan White, North.
Football — James Mallory, Griffin Comer and Jason Swarens, South; Kyle Merritt, Conner Lutz and Jace Russell, North. Honorable mention: Allen Haire, Ashton Hayne, Wyatt Maxwell and Jacob Rutledge, South; K.C. Bowling, Matt Gauer, Avery Herron and Eli Moody, North.
Boys soccer — Kaleb Funk and Mason Unger, North; Isaac Hale, Wil Talens and Ethan Toomey, South. Honorable mention: Cameron Beadle and Jackson Guptill, North; Jalen Clark and Matthew Ford, South.
Boys tennis — Seth Gage, Matthew Roberts, Canaan Sellers and Jacob Thacker, South; Cade Moore, North. Honorable mention: Peter Christ and Ethan Knott, North.
Girls cross country — Micah Peals, South.
Girls golf — Sophie Boyll, South; Tatum Hill, South; Sailor Myers, South. Honorable mention: Grace Kidwell, South; Nikki Bonilla, North.
Girls soccer — Lanee Dillion and Natalie Morris, South; Ellie Price and Sasha Thompson, North. Honorable mention: Lauren Keith, Avery Pommier and Elisa Simoni, North; Brooke Ireland and Abbi Ward, South.
Volleyball — Michaela Cox and Courtney Jones, South; Keely Davis and Erika Funkhouser, North. Honorable mention: Braxton Shelton, North; Emma Hopper, South.
Basketball
• Vincennes 81, Danville 73 — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers improved to 3-0 on Monday night.
Terre Haute South's Craig Porter had nine points, eight rebounds and a team-high four assists for the top-ranked Trailblazers. Vincennes hosts its Sodexho Classic on Friday and Saturday.
• Middle schools — The following middle school results were reported Monday.
BOYS
Sixth grade — Woodrow Wilson 35 (Klopfenstein 16, Woelfle 13), West Vigo 32 (Chambers 16, Pugh 6).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 46 (Duncan 10, Barrett 9), West Vigo 14 (Fennell 6, Dailey 4).
