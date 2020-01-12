Two Terre Haute South graduates continued to shine Saturday at Vincennes University as the Trailblazers won two home games over Shawnee.
The Vincennes women won their 14th straight game by a score of 75-45 as freshman Amani Brown scored a career-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
"Amani is just a heady player," coach Harry Meeks said. "She knows all of our offenses, all of our defenses and she's controls the ball. We’re not the same team when she's not on the floor."
In the men's game, the No. 1-ranked Trailblazers won the 1,800th game in school history, downing Shawnee 80-53. VU is second all-time in junior college men's wins behind Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Sophomore Craig Porter had his usual all-around contributions to the win with 12 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals.
Vincennes will honor its former star Shawn Marion at halftime of its next game Wednesday against Lake Land.
Girls basketball
• Southport 63, Terre Haute North 61 — At Indianapolis, the visiting Patriots were outscored 13-5 at the foul line Saturday and let a Conference Indiana game get away.
North led 39-29 at halftime and was still up 51-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Zoe Stewart led the Patriots with 17 points, while Anslee Michael added 14 and Shaelynn Bell scored 10 before fouling out. Lexi Green had 20 points and Miranda Deane 15 for the Cardinals, combining for nine 3-pointers.
North is now 7-10, 0-4 in conference play, and plays this Saturday at Plainfield. Southport, 9-9 and 3-1, hosts Whiteland on Thursday.
Boys basketball
• Seeger 48, South Vermillion 46 — At West Lebanon, the visiting Wildcats couldn't hold a one-point lead after three quarters in a Wabash River Conference squeaker on Saturday.
Brice Gilman had 17 points and Connor VanLannen 15 for South Vermillion, now 5-7 overall and 0-2 in the WRC. Kolton Pearson had 18 points and freshman Owen Snedeker 15 for the Patriots, 6-6 and 2-0.
South Vermillion hosts Danville this Saturday, while Seeger hosts Southmont on Friday.
Sullivan 64, North Knox 43 — At Edwardsport, the Arrows concluded a good weekend with Saturday's nonference victory as Kevin Palmer scored 17 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Sullivan hiked its record to 10-2, one night after clinching the Western Indiana Conference West championship, and will be at West Vigo on Friday. Warriors are 5-8 and will be at Shoals on Friday.
• White River Valley 48, Pike Central 23 — At Switz City, the Wolverines won the fifth-place game of the Greene County Invitational on Saturday as Tanner Denham had a game-high 17 points.
Now 5-6, WRC is idle until a Jan. 21 game at Washington Catholic. Pike Central, 1-7, hosts Heritage Hills this Friday.
Wrestling
• Knights second, Arrows fourth, Wildcats fifth — At South Vermillion, Northview placed second to Terre Haute South while Sullivan was fourth and the host Wildcats fifth at the SV 8-Way Tournament on Saturday.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 312.5, Northview 184, Cloverdale 166, Sullivan 150.5, South Vermillion 141, Covington 131, Parke Heritage 109, North Vermillion 27.
Champions — Seth Cowden (Nv) 106; Lane Gilbert (S) 113; Harrison May (THS) 120; Alex Rose (THS) 126; Gabriel Recknor (THS) 132; Nathan Recknor (THS) 138; Thomas Fleming (Nv) 145; Moses Hamm (THS) 152, Most Outstanding Wrestler; Nate Lommock (THS) 160; Noah Minor (Nv) 170; Brendan McPike (THS) 182; Tanner Dreher (Cov) 195; Josh Howell (THS) 220; Nate Sly (Cov) 285.
Next — South Vermillion will host Hoopeston (Ill.) this coming Saturday for Senior Night.
