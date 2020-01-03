Paris, the No. 2-ranked girls high school basketball team in Class 2A, remained unbeaten with Thursday’s 55-44 home victory over third-ranked Teutopolis.
Sarah Isaf led the winners with 24 points and Karrington Krabel added 13.
TEUTOPOLIS (44) — Tegler 0-0-0, Niebrugge 5-2-14, Roepke 5-0-14, Schumacher 0-0-0, Niemerg 2-0-6, Konkel 0-0-0, Niebrugge, K 0-0-0, Mette 3-2-8, Hardick 1-0-2. Totals 17 FG, 4 FT, 44 TP.
PARIS (55) — Gates 2-1-5, Tingley 0-0-0, Littleton 2-0-5, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 0-0-0, Isaf 8-4-24, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 3-7-13, Crampton 1-1-3, Hawkins 0-0-0, Rigson 1-2-5 Totals 17 FG, 15 FT, 55 TP.
Teutopolis 11 16 19 7 — 44
Paris 10 10 20 15 — 55
3-point goals — Roepke 4, Niebrugge 2, Isaf 4, Rigdon, Littleton.
Next — Paris (18-0) will take on Breese Mater Dei toady in the Breese Central Shootout. The varsity game will start at 5 p.m.
Boys basketball
• Parke Heritage 63, South Vermillion 53 — At Clinton, Connor Davis scored 33 points to lead the visiting Wolves to a Wabash River Conference victory.
Christian Johnson added 13 points for Parke Heritage while Brice Gilman and Jaxon Mullins had 13 points each for South Vermillion, which led at halftime and trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter.
Now 10-2, 1-0 in the WRC, Parke Heritage plays today at Crawfordsville. South Vermillion, 4-6 and 0-1, plays Tuesday at Paris.
• Clay City 62, Shoals 58 — At Clay City, Eels topped the Jug Rox to hike their record to 2-5 going into a game with Brown County tonight.
Shoals (4-6) is at North Daviess next Friday.
• Edgewood 63, Sullivan 62 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs nipped the Arrows in overtime Friday in a matchup of two teams coming off play in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Both teams will play next Friday against Western Indiana Conference opponents. Sullivan (8-2) is at home to South Putnam and Edgewood (5-6) is at Brown County.
• Bloomington South 82, Bloomfield 48 — At Bloomington, the No. 2-ranked Class 4A team prevailed in a matchup of ranked, undefeated teams.
The 11-0 Panthers will try to remain that way tonight against Evansville Central. Bloomfield puts its 5-1 mark and No. 5 Class A rank on the line against Vincennes Rivet tonight.
• Fairfield 77, Casey 29 — At Casey, Ill., Caleb Patrick was high scorer for the host Warriors with eight points.
Casey (10-5) will play host to Red Hill on Tuesday.
• Paris 49, Tolono Unity 47 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers came from behind with a 26-point fourth quarter and improved to 6-6 for the season.
Jude Sullivan had 15 points for Paris, which hosts South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Track and field
• 2020 Hall of Fame inductees announced — The following are the 2020 Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Inductees.
The induction will take place Feb. 7 at the Keystone at the Crossing Sheraton Hotel. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a meet and greet and it will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and induction. Tickets made be obtained by going to the IATCCC website by Jan. 24. Then at 11 a.m. Feb. 8, a free reception will be held at the Indiana Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Museum in Terre Haute.
WOMEN
Jan Eichenauer–Gappa, Wabash High School, 2000 graduate
Ellie Tidman, Batesville High School, 2010
Rebecca Williams–Podojil, Tri-High School, 1992
MEN
Andrews Shields, Fishers High School, 2009
Matthew Terrell, Ben Davis High School, 2009
Olympian
John Nunn, Evansville Harrison High School, 1996
Coach
Lane Custer, West Lafayette High School, 1978 – present
Contributor
Lee Aldridge, Pioneer High School, IHSAA official for 48 years
Relay
4 X 100 Meter, Gary Roosevelt, 1982.
Pioneers
Orval Martin, Bellmore High School, 1926.
Homer Thomas, Marion High School, 1903.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.