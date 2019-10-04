Approximately 1,800 high school runners will descend on LaVern Gibson Championship Course on Saturday for the second annual Nike Valley Twilight cross country races.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. — there will be a $5-per-person charge at the gate — with the first of six races starting shortly after 6:30 p.m. The championship races that close out the evening’s schedule will be run under temporary lights.
Sanctioned by the National Federation of High Schools, the race will include participants from Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky — and maybe other states — in addition to Indiana runners.
Participation has grown 30 percent since last year’s inaugural event.
College football
• Rose homecoming Saturday — Rose-Hulman will welcome Franklin for the Engineers’ annual homecoming game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cook Stadium. Rose owns records of 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, while Franklin is 1-3 and 0-1 respectively.
Rose-Hulman senior running back Garrett Wight is the reigning HCAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Meanwhile, Franklin has won or shared the last nine consecutive HCAC football championships. But the Engineers are 8-0 in homecoming games since Jeff Sokol became coach following the 2010 season.
College volleyball
• ISU loses to Loyola – A strong defensive effort by Loyola helped push the Ramblers past Indiana State, 3-0, in the ISU Arena on Friday night.
The Ramblers were in control of the net defensively, recording nine total blocks to the Sycamores’ five. Loyola was led by Taylor Venuto with five block assists while Cassie Kawa tallied four for ISU.
Melina Tedrow tallied the most digs for Syracmores at 14 while freshman Taylor Shelton recorded 13. As a team, the Sycamores ended with 52 digs compared to Loyola’s 58.
On the offensive side of the net, Nikkie White led the charge with seven kills and Madeline Williams had six.
College cross country
• ISU women place 17th at Joe Piane Invitational – Indiana State went head-to-head with some of the top regional teams in the country Friday at the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, where the women finished 17th.
Cal State Fullerton took the 5K Gold Division race title on the women’s side, scoring 131 points. The Sycamores had 384 points, outscoring Western Michigan (400), Kansas State (438), Nebraska-Omaha (476), Calvin (565), Illinois-Chicago (592), Valparaiso (698), Purdue Fort Wayne (734) and Green Bay (802).
The women were led by Alli Workman, who took 38th overall with a time of 17:53.35, while Jocelyn Quiles was the only other Sycamore in the top-50, placing 41st at 17:58.33.
The Indiana State men raced five individuals in the five-mile Gold Division Race and sophomores Noah Hufnagel and Cale Kilian led the way in 28th and 59th while clocking times of 25:00.40 and 25:26.17 respectively.
College tennis
• Rose-Hulman pair win matches — Rose-Hulman seniors Ian Landwehr and Austin Perry enjoyed a strong opening day performance at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional on Friday at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
No. 9 seeded Landwehr finished 2-0 on Friday to earn a spot in the Regional Round of 16. He defeated James Dill of Oberlin 6-1, 6-1 in round one before knocking off Tytus Metzler of Kalamazoo 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the nightcap.
Landwehr advances to the Round of 16 in the ITA Regional, where he will face No. 1 seed Ethan Hills of Washington University today at 11:30 a.m.
Perry split his first two matches of the day. He fell in straight sets to No. 7 seed Matthew Chen of Case Western Reserve, before defeating Clayton Maack of Millikin 6-3, 6-4.
The duo of Landwehr and Perry narrowly fell in their only doubles match of the day 8-7 to the No. 5-seeded team from Kenyon.
Prep tennis
GIRLS
Thursday
Casey 6, Effingham 3
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Caroline Kull 6-3, 6-4; Riley Arend (E) def. Gwendalyn Eckerty 6-2, 7-6 (5); Emily Sherwood (C) def. Lydia Kull 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (4); Emma Mason (C) def. Riley Seachrist 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (5); Eden Wendling (E) def. Sydney Littlejohn 6-1, 6-0; Chloe Aden (E) def. Genny Davidson 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Doubles — Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. C.Kull-Arend 6-4, 6-1; Mason-Sherwood, (C) def. L.Kull-Seachrist 6-1, 6-2; Davidson-Littlejohn (C) def. Gracie Kroenlein-Aila Woomer 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8).
