Rose-Hulman rallied from an eight-point deficit to force a pair of ties in the fourth quarter before Washington & Lee withstood the rally to earn a 51-45 women's basketball victory in the Music City Classic at Travecca Nazarene University on Sunday.
Washington & Lee held a 38-30 lead after the third quarter before Rose tied the score at 39-39 at the 5:02 mark of the fourth with a 9-1 run. Kahlan Jester and Nosa Igiehon capped the run with baskets to knot the score.
The Generals regained a 44-41 advantage, but baskets from Hannah Woody and Nola Wilson tied the score at 45-45 with 1:37 left. The Generals relied on key defensive stops and four free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.
Igiehon led Rose-Hulman with 12 points and seven rebounds. Woody scored seven points with six rebounds and Jester pitched in with seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Desirae Webster also contributed seven points to the effort.
Taylor Casey led the Washington & Lee offense with 14 points. Erin Addison also reached double figures for the Generals, who improved to 5-5 for the season.
Rose (1-8) will take on New Paltz at 6 p.m. Monday, also in Nashville.
Girls basketball
• Teams in action — Several Wabash Valley teams were involved in tournament play Friday and some of them were on the courts again Saturday.
One tourney was at North Central.
Sullivan won two games at Greencastle and North Vermillion won three times in Illinois competition, while Terre Haute South split decisions at Vincennes Rivet and North took third at Franklin.
Over in Illinois, Paris (16-0) won four games in the Charleston Holiday Tournament over the weekend. The Tigers will play Teutopolis for tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. CDT today.
Friday's results
Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic
North Vermillion 49, Cissna Park 17
North Vermillion 48, Lexington 30
East Central Tourney
Danville 57, Linton 46
Martinsville 54, Linton 36
Eastern Greene Tourney
Owen Valley 42, Clay City 32
Trinity Lutheran 65, Clay City 27
Forest Park 55, Cloverdale 41
Paoli 48, Cloverdale 37
Greencastle Tournament
Orleans 45, Greencastle 40
Sullivan 46, Rensselaer Central 38
Rensselaer Central 47, Greencastle 41
Sullivan 50, Orleans 41
North Central Tourney
North Putnam 56, Attica 30
Mount Vernon (Posey) 46, West Vigo 40
North Central 70, Robinson 40
White River Valley 45, Shakamak 18
West Vigo 42, Robinson 21, 5th
Vincennes Rivet Tourney
V. Rivet 64, TH South 29
TH South 43, Western Boone 40
Charleston (Ill.) Holiday Tournament
Paris 61, Sacred Heart 55, OT
Paris 56, Danville 37
Saturday's results
Franklin Tourney
Greenfield Central 56, TH North 49
North 63, Batesville 52, third
Vincennes Rivet Tourney
Eastern Pekin 63, Terre Haute South 30, fifth
Bismarck-Henning Classic
North Vermillion 41, Villa Grove 37
East Central Tournament
Linton 64, Seymour 52, 5th
Eastern Greene Tourney
Barr-Reeve 55, Clay City 22
North Daviess 33, Cloverdale 28
Cloverdale 67, Clay City 27, 11th
North Central Tourney
West Vigo 55, Attica 26
Mount Vernon 51, North Putnam 43 OT
Robinson vs. Shakamak
North Central 64, White River Valley 39
West Vigo 42, Robinson 21, fifth
WRV 60, North Putnam 57, third
Mount Vernon 63, North Central 54, first
Charleston (Ill.) Holiday Tournament
Paris 60, Tri-County 42
Paris 58, Effingham 30
Prep wrestling
• South second — At Mooresville, Terre Haute South finished second in the two-day, 24-team Mooresville Holiday Classic over the weekend.
The Braves' Moses Hamm earned the 152-pound class championship and was named Outstanding Wrestler of the meet and teammate Brendan McPike earned the 182 championship.
Top three teams — Carmel, TH South, Franklin Central.
South results — Moses Hamm (152 champion and Outstanding Wrestler), Brendan McPike (182 champion), Josh Howell (third in 220), Nate Lommock (third at 160), Austin Woolston (seventh at 106), Nick Casad (seventh at 170), Alex Rose (seventh at 126), Justin Pemberton (2-2 at 113), Harrison May (2-2 at 120), Gabe Recknor (3-2 at 132), Nate Recknor (2-2 at 138), Clinton Speitel (3-2 at 145), Christian Verst (2-2 at 195), Zeke Comer (1-2 at 285).
Next — South (8-0) will host Sullivan on Jan. 8.
• North competes too — At Mooresville, Terre Haute North also competed in the two-day Mooresville Holiday Classic consisting of 24 teams Friday and Saturday.
The Patriots' Nicolas Sconce (145-pound weight class) finished in seventh place, going 4-2, and Ty Crews (132) finished eighth with a 3-3 record.
North must wait until Jan. 11 for its next match at Paoli.
