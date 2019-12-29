Rose-Hulman rallied from an eight-point deficit to force a pair of ties in the fourth quarter before Washington & Lee withstood the rally to earn a 51-45 women's basketball victory in the Music City Classic at Travecca Nazarene University on Sunday.

Washington & Lee held a 38-30 lead after the third quarter before Rose tied the score at 39-39 at the 5:02 mark of the fourth with a 9-1 run. Kahlan Jester and Nosa Igiehon capped the run with baskets to knot the score.

The Generals regained a 44-41 advantage, but baskets from Hannah Woody and Nola Wilson tied the score at 45-45 with 1:37 left. The Generals relied on key defensive stops and four free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.

Igiehon led Rose-Hulman with 12 points and seven rebounds. Woody scored seven points with six rebounds and Jester pitched in with seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Desirae Webster also contributed seven points to the effort.

Taylor Casey led the Washington & Lee offense with 14 points. Erin Addison also reached double figures for the Generals, who improved to 5-5 for the season.

Rose (1-8) will take on New Paltz at 6 p.m. Monday, also in Nashville.

Girls basketball

• Teams in action — Several Wabash Valley teams were involved in tournament play Friday and some of them were on the courts again Saturday.

One tourney was at North Central.

Sullivan won two games at Greencastle and North Vermillion won three times in Illinois competition, while Terre Haute South split decisions at Vincennes Rivet and North took third at Franklin.

Over in Illinois, Paris (16-0) won four games in the Charleston Holiday Tournament over the weekend. The Tigers will play Teutopolis for tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. CDT today.

 

Friday's results

Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic

North Vermillion 49, Cissna Park 17

North Vermillion 48, Lexington 30

East Central Tourney

Danville 57, Linton 46

Martinsville 54, Linton 36

Eastern Greene Tourney

Owen Valley 42, Clay City 32

Trinity Lutheran 65, Clay City 27

Forest Park 55, Cloverdale 41

Paoli 48, Cloverdale 37

Greencastle Tournament

Orleans 45, Greencastle 40

Sullivan 46, Rensselaer Central 38

Rensselaer Central 47, Greencastle 41

Sullivan 50, Orleans 41

North Central Tourney

North Putnam 56, Attica 30

Mount Vernon (Posey) 46, West Vigo 40

North Central 70, Robinson 40

White River Valley 45, Shakamak 18

West Vigo 42, Robinson 21, 5th

Vincennes Rivet Tourney

V. Rivet 64, TH South 29

TH South 43, Western Boone 40

Charleston (Ill.) Holiday Tournament

Paris 61, Sacred Heart 55, OT

Paris 56, Danville 37

Saturday's results

Franklin Tourney

Greenfield Central 56, TH North 49

North 63, Batesville 52, third

Vincennes Rivet Tourney

Eastern Pekin 63, Terre Haute South 30, fifth

Bismarck-Henning Classic

North Vermillion 41, Villa Grove 37

East Central Tournament

Linton 64, Seymour 52, 5th

Eastern Greene Tourney

Barr-Reeve 55, Clay City 22

North Daviess 33, Cloverdale 28

Cloverdale 67, Clay City 27, 11th

North Central Tourney

West Vigo 55, Attica 26

Mount Vernon 51, North Putnam 43 OT

Robinson vs. Shakamak

North Central 64, White River Valley 39

West Vigo 42, Robinson 21, fifth

WRV 60, North Putnam 57, third

Mount Vernon 63, North Central 54, first

Charleston (Ill.) Holiday Tournament

Paris 60, Tri-County 42

Paris 58, Effingham 30

Prep wrestling

• South second — At Mooresville, Terre Haute South finished second in the two-day, 24-team Mooresville Holiday Classic over the weekend.

The Braves' Moses Hamm earned the 152-pound class championship and was named Outstanding Wrestler of the meet and teammate Brendan McPike earned the 182 championship.

 

Top three teams — Carmel, TH South, Franklin Central.

South results — Moses Hamm (152 champion and Outstanding Wrestler), Brendan McPike (182 champion), Josh Howell (third in 220), Nate Lommock (third at 160), Austin Woolston (seventh at 106), Nick Casad (seventh at 170), Alex Rose (seventh at 126), Justin Pemberton (2-2 at 113), Harrison May (2-2 at 120), Gabe Recknor (3-2 at 132), Nate Recknor (2-2 at 138), Clinton Speitel (3-2 at 145), Christian Verst (2-2 at 195), Zeke Comer (1-2 at 285).

Next — South (8-0) will host Sullivan on Jan. 8.

• North competes too — At Mooresville, Terre Haute North also competed in the two-day Mooresville Holiday Classic consisting of 24 teams Friday and Saturday.

The Patriots' Nicolas Sconce (145-pound weight class) finished in seventh place, going 4-2, and Ty Crews (132) finished eighth with a 3-3 record. 

North must wait until Jan. 11 for its next match at Paoli.  

