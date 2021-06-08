METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: World of Outlaws event unable to be rescheduled

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Terre Haute Action Track officials have been forced to cancel the postponed event from May 28 with no viable reschedule date available.
Those who purchased tickets in advance to the May 28 World of Outlaws event will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used toward a World of Outlaws event available on the World of Outlaws website. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you’ll have until July 7 to request a refund.
If you purchased the three-day World of Outlaws + USAC package, you’ll need to send your wristband to the Terre Haute Action Track office for a refund.
Prep baseball
• Paris 7, Tuscola 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won their own regional tournament and improved to 24-3 for the season Monday.
Paris plays Wednesday at Maroa-Forsyth.
• Barnes selected — Riverton Parke’s Pierson Barnes has been selected to the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Series that will be played June 25-27 in Evansville.
The fifth Panther to ever appear in the series, Barnes also has returned to Wayne Newton Post 346 for American Legion baseball this summer.
Women's tennis
• Bennett, Friedrich honored — Two DePauw student-athletes from the Wabash Valley were named to the all-North Coast Athletic Conference team in voting by the league’s coaches.
Earning spots on the west division team were Paige Bennett and Erin Friedrich of Terre Haute.
Bennett finished the season with an 8-9 singles record, including 4-0 in conference matches with most of her play coming at the third spot. Friedrich played primarily second singles for the Tigers and recorded a 10-7 overall record and 4-0 in NCAC divisional matches.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Friedrich and Amanda Showalter were selected to the team after recording a 5-8 record at the top spot and 3-0 in divisional matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.