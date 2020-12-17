Woodrow Wilson Middle School won both the sixth- and seventh-grade boys basketball championships Thursday inside Terre Haute South High School's gym.
In the sixth-grade contest, Wilson defeated Otter Creek 35-28. Blake Hammond led the Warriors with 16 points and Mayson Lewis added nine. Ethan Christian paced the Otters with 15 and Devyn Richard tallied 13.
In the seventh-grade game, Wilson prevailed 45-34 over Sarah Scott. Gavin Woelfle led the Warriors with 12 points. Damien Sandifer topped the Scotties with 14 points.
High school
Girls basketball
• Linton 72, Shakamak 19 — At Jasonville, Vanessa Shafford scored 21 points as the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Miners rolled past the host Lakers in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest Thursday.
Emma Booher tallied 11 for Shakamak, which was held without a point in the second quarter.
LINTON (72) — Burgess 4 0-0 8, Hayes 3 2-2 9, Rose 7 0-0 16, Shafford 10 1-1 21, G.Warrick 4 1-1 9, B.Chambers 1 1-2 3, Al. Brownfield 0 0-0 0, C.Chambers 0 0-0 0, Jerrells 1 0-0 2, Thuis 2 0-0 4, Wall 0 0-0 0, McCammon 0 0-0 0, Ab. Brownfield 0 0-0 0, Cooksey 0 0-0 0, A.Warrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 FG, 5-6 FT, 72 TP.
SHAKAMAK (19) — Booher 2 7-9 11, Stone 0 1-2 1, Yeryar 1 0-0 2, Boram 1 0-0 3, Burris 1 0-0 2, Ke. Slough 0 0-0 0, Ko. Slough 0 0-0 0, Cottom 0 0-0 0, Landry 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 FG, 8-11 FT, 19 TP.
Linton 29 18 13 12 — 72
Shakamak 5 0 6 8 — 19
3-point goals — Rose 2, Hayes, Boram. Total fouls — L 15, S 6.
Next — Linton (10-0) plays at Mitchell on Saturday. Shakamak (2-6) plays at Clay City on Saturday.
• Owen Valley 59, West Vigo 41 — At Spencer, four Owen Valley players scored in double figures as the host Patriots sent West Vigo to its fourth straight loss Wednesday.
West Vigo's top scorers were Katelynn Fennell, Adelynn Harris and Grace Likens with 13, 11 and 10 points respectively.
Mikayla Miller pumped in 20 points for the home team, followed by Reagan Martin with 17 and Kirstin Richardson and Madison Kay with 10 apiece.
WEST VIGO (41) — M.Easton 3 1-2 7, Likens 4 2-3 10, Fennell 4 4-4 13, E.Easton 0 0-0 0, Harris 4 0-0 11, Higgins 0 0-0 0, Boatman 0 0-0 0. Lasecki 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-2 0, Bigger 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 FG, 7-11 FT, 41 TP.
OWEN VALLEY (59) — Martin 5 4-4 17, Richardson 4 2-2 10, Miller 8 1-1 20, Drake 0 0-0 0, Kay 4 1-1 10, Smith 0 0-0 0, York 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 FG, 8-8 FT, 59 TP.
West Vigo 14 9 4 14 — 41
Owen Valley 10 11 24 14 — 59
3-point goals — Harris 3, Fennell, Martin 3, Miller 3, Kay. Total fouls — WV 10, OV 7. Fouled out — none.
Next — West Vigo (4-4 overall, 2-3 Western Indiana Conference) will travel to Brown County for another WIC matchup Saturday afternoon. Owen Valley (3-6, 1-4) will face host Princeton in the Gibson County Classic on Saturday.
College academics
• Welker honored — Terre Haute native Lindsay Welker was named to the University of Iowa's fall All-Academic team Thursday.
Welker, who runs cross country for the Hawkeyes, exceeded a grade-point average of 3.0 as a sport and recreation management major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.