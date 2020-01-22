Visiting West Vigo used to a strong third quarter to take the lead in nonconference high school basketball at South Vermillion on Wednesday, but the Wildcats reversed the trend in the fourth period and came away with a 59-57 win.
Brice Gilman led all scorers with 18 points and Connor VanLannen added 14 for the winners, while Sean Roberts had 14, Gabe Newhouse 13 and Kaleb Hannahs 11 for West Vigo.
WEST VIGO (57) — Roberts 5 1-2 14, Lautenschlager 4 0-1 8, Newhouse 4 4-5 13, Hannahs 5 0-0 11, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Burgess 0 0-0 0, Page 1 1-1 3, Holman 2 0-0 6, Andrews 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 FG, 6-9 FT, 57 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (59) — VanLannen 5 1-2 14, Allen 2 1-3 5, Piper 3 2-4 8, Gilman 7 3-3 18, Mullins 2 2-3 6, Crossley 0 0-0 0, Garzolini 2 2-2 8, Royal 0 0-0 0, Wanninger 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 FG, 11-16 FT, 59 TP.
West Vigo 11 17 19 10 — 57
South Vermillion 13 17 13 16 — 59
3-point goals — Roberts 3, Holman 2, Newhouse, Hannahs, VanLannen 3, Garzolini 2, Gilman. Total fouls — WV 15, SV 14. Fouled out — none.
JV — West Vigo 41 (Kesler 18), South Vermillion 39 (Fossi 22).
Next — West Vigo (4-10) is idle until a Jan. 31 home game with Bloomington Lighthouse. South Vermillion (6-8) is at Greencastle on Friday.
• • •
In other boys basketball:
• North Knox 61, North Central 57 — At Bicknell, Warriors edged Thunderbirds to snap a four-game losing streak Tuesday.
Both teams play Friday. North Central (5-5) is at home to Riverton Parke. North Knox (6-9) is at Pike Central.
Tuesday
• Marshall 70, Red Hill 47 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions improved to 18-2 overall and 5-1 in Little Illini Conference play.
Jadon Wallace led Marshall with 16 points, while Daniel Tingley added 15 and Jesse Burdick 10.
Red Hill, 6-14 and 0-5, plays Flora on Friday in LIC Tournament play at Paris. The winner plays Marshall on Saturday at Paris.
• Casey 54, Olney 49 — At Olney, Ill., Jackson Hills had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Warriors built a big first-half lead and held off the host Tigers.
Dawson Dallape added nine points and six assists for Casey, 14-6 and 4-1 in Little Illini Conference games, while Olney is now 10-9 and 4-2. Both teams play Saturday at Paris, Casey against Lawrenceville and Olney against Paris.
• Lawrenceville 52, Robinson 47 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., 15 points by Kade Lassen and 10 by Brayden Childress weren’t enough as the Maroons lost in a battle of Little Illini Conference contenders.
Robinson, 6-11 and 3-2, meets Newton on Saturday at Paris.
• Mattoon 55, Paris 31 — At Mattoon, Ill., the visiting Tigers fell to 9-10 for the season and will play Olney on Saturday at home in the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Men’s basketball
• Franklin 68, Rose-Hulman 66 — At Franklin, the visiting Engineers rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit but the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference-leading Grizzlies managed to hang on.
After Rose-Hulman took a 62-60 lead on a layup by Vuk Djuric at the 1:36 mark, Franklin relied on a three-pointer by Sam Gutierrez and three free throws from Borden Kennedy to take a 66-62 lead.
Craig McGee led Rose-Hulman with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Eli Combs finished 6 for 7 from the field with 13 points and seven rebounds and Djuric recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Engineers.
Franklin retained the HCAC lead at 12-4 overall and 8-1 in league games with the win, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 7-9 and 4-5 in conference play. The ngineers host Bluffton on Saturday with a special start time of 1 pm.
Women’s basketball
• Franklin 67, Rose-Hulman 50 — At Rose-Hulman, visiting Franklin built a 23-4 edge after the first quarter.
Nosa Igiehon and Hannah Woody led the Engineers with 11 points each. Igiehon had a game-high seven rebounds, while Woody recorded a career-high six assists in the contest.
Franklin improved to 10-5 and 6-3 in league play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 1-8 in league play. The Engineers host Bluffton in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Sullivan 45, North Knox 34 — At Sullivan, Delainey Shorter had a game-high 19 points as the Golden Arrows won a nonconference game.
Now 14-5, Sullivan plays Friday at Indian Creek in a Western Indiana Conference crossover game. North Knox, 11-8, is at Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
• Newton 51, Robinson 25 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons lost a consolation-bracket game at the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Bailey Strauch had nine points, Stevee Walker six and Ella Florkowski five for Robinson.
Tuesday
• South Vermillion 42, North Vermillion 38 — At Cayuga, the game was closer than when the two teams met for the Banks of the Wabash championship in November, but the winner was the same.
Rebecca Berry scored 14 points and Chloe Rippy added 10 for South Vermillion, now 10-9 and 4-1 in Wabash River Conference games. The Wildcats play Saturday at Riverton Parke.
Rylee Dowers had a game-high 19 points and McKenzie Crowder added 10 for the Falcons, 15-5 and 4-2; they host Covington tonight.
Middle schools
• County finals set — Honey Creek will play in both games of the Vigo County eighth-grade tournament today at Terre Haute South.
The Honey Creek girls, who beat Sarah Scott 33-8 at Honey Creek on Wednesday, will play Otter Creek, which downed Woodrow Wilson 26-11 at Otter Creek, at 6 p.m.
The Honey Creek boys, 65-19 winners over the Scotties, play Woodrow Wilson, a 52-22 winner over Otter Creek, in today’s second game.
Leading girls scorers were Adi Speth with 13 for Honey Creek, Morgan Griffin with six for Sarah Scott, Becca Goer with eight for Otter Creek and Caroline Gauer with six for Woodrow Wilson.
Top boys scorers were Marcus Roshel with 17 for the Bees, Grady with five for the Scotties, Zayvion Baker with 17 for the Warriors and Strole with seven for the Otters.
Honors
• Two awards for Engineers — Rose-Hulman’s Nathan Schrader and Mary-Helen Shomba were named winners of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field awards on Tuesday.
Schrader relied on a school-record performance to earn Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors. His 35-pound weight throw of 58-feet-10 3/4 is the fourth-best in NCAA Division III so far, and he also won shot put with a distance of 47-2 1/2.
Shomba set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a mark of 9.13 seconds to win the event against some of the top performers in the nation from Washington University. Her time ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division III this season along with No. 1 in Rose-Hulman history.
Shomba was also part of a winning 4-x-200 relay team with a time of 1:52.30. Both Rose teams placed second in the meet at Wash U.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Friday Night Invitational inside the Sports and Recreation Center.
• Rose swimmer also feted — Rose-Hulman’s William Kemp has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week after a strong performance against NCAA Division I Valparaiso University on Friday night.
Kemp won three individual events and added a fourth win as a relay team member. His efforts helped Rose-Hulman knock off Valparaiso by a team score of 186-76. His wins came in the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and he was part of the 200 medley relay team.
Rose-Hulman returns to action with its Senior Night home meet against Franklin at 6 p.m. Friday.
Golf
• Sycamores sign golfer from Taiwan — Indiana State women’s golf head coach Greg Towne has announced the signing of Molly Lee to a national letter of intent. Lee will join the Sycamore Golf program in the Fall of 2020.
Lee arrives to the program after a highly successful career overseas in Taiwan. She recently won an AJGA event at The Golf Club at Moffett Field as well as finishing 2nd in the JGANC Junior Championship. She trains in California as well as her home club in Taiwan.
Lee joins Lizzie Bickar and Grace Welty in the Sycamores 2020 signing class.
“I am thrilled to get Molly’s commitment,” Towne said. “She has a very good swing and work ethic. She has a real desire to succeed and is looking to take advantage of her opportunity here in the U.S. and at Indiana State.”
The Sycamore Golf team tees off the spring campaign from March 1-3 at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic.
