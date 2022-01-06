METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo, TH South boys games called

West Vigo’s boys basketball games — varsity and JV — slated for Friday at North Putnam have been postponed, according to an email from the high school. A make-up date will be determined later.
So at North Putnam, the girls JV (6 p.m.) and varsity (7:30) contests will be played Friday.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South tweeted that its boys basketball trip Friday to Perry Meridian will be for the JV only. No word on any rescheduling for the Braves’ varsity squad.
In other boys high school basketball:
• Marshall 61, Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 38 — At Marshall, Ill., Nick Brown poured in 14 points, Logan Medsker had 13 and Landon Boatman added in the Lions’ home victory Wednesday.
Men’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 71, Franklin 64 — At Franklin, Rose-Hulman rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to pick up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the host Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Max Chaplin and 6-foot-7 Miles McGowen led the Engineers with 16 points each, with McGowen’s total being a career high. Dillon Duff also reached double figures with 12 points and Samvit Ram added 10 points. Jackson Kabrick added a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with his four points.
Franklin had three players in double figures, led by Matt Krause and Ty Wright with 15 points each.
Franklin held a 52-42 lead with 9:36 remaining after a score by Ryan Wiggins. The Engineers answered with a 12-2 run to tie the score at 54-54 in a spurt capped by four points each from Chaplin and McGowen.
The Grizzlies built a 61-58 lead before Trey Wurtz scored on a layup and Ram scored four straight points to put the visitors up 64-61 with 58 seconds left.
Two free throws each by Chaplin and McGoven, a free throw from Ram and a dunk by McGowen put the exclamation point on the victory for Rose.
Rose-Hulman (4-1 HCAC) remains tied for first place in the league standings. The Engineers will return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bluffton. Franklin dropped to 7-5 and 3-2 respectively.
Women’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 69, Franklin 31 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman improved to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a home win over Franklin on Wednesday.
Jordan Barlow led the offensive attack for the Engineers with her second double-double of the season, scoring 17 points — on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor — and grabbing 14 rebounds. Jamie Baum chipped in 17 points of her own, shooting 6 for 13, including a 3-for-5 clip from behind the 3-point arc.
Rose’s offense got off to a hot start, using a massive 23-0 run over a 13-minute span to build its lead to 33-6. The team shot 69% from the floor, followed by a 44% effort in the second quarter to lead at the halftime buzzer 40-14. That ties for the team’s largest halftime lead of the season (Earlham on Dec. 8).
For the game, RHIT finished shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. The Rose-Hulman defense held Franklin to its lowest shooting percentage of the season, 10.8% from the field, to key the victory.
The Engineers will return to the court for more HCAC action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bluffton. Franklin fell to 5-7 and 2-2 respectively.
College baseball
• ISU tickets available soon — Season tickets for the 2022 Indiana State season will go on sale Monday as the Sycamores continue gearing up for the upcoming season.
ISU will play 23 games at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, starting with a two-game series against Southeast Missouri State on March 15-16.
Overall, the Sycamores home schedule features non-conference contests against SEMO (March 15-16), Kansas (March 18-20), Memphis (March 25-27), Purdue (March 30), Indiana (April 12) and Illinois (April 19). Indiana State also will host Missouri Valley opponents Illinois State (April 1-3), Evansville (April 22-24), Missouri State (April 29-May 1) and Dallas Baptist (May 19-21).
Reserved chairback season tickets can be purchased for $90. General-admission season tickets will go on sale as well with adult ($65), seniors ($50) and youth ($40) tickets also being available for purchase.
Those seeking more information on season tickets can contact assistant manager of athletic ticketing Austin Bishop by phone at 812-237-8972 or via email at Austin.Bishop@indstate.edu. Fans also can call 877-ISU-TIXS or email ISU-Tickets@indstate.edu.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 55, South Vermillion 12 — At Terre Haute North, Zoe Stewart pumped in 16 points and Rebecca Gore added 10 for the triumphant Patriots on Wednesday.
North led 29-5 at halftime, then 10 of Stewart’s points came in the third period.
South Vermillion got six points from Hannah Ping.
North (12-6) will travel to Southport for a Conference Indiana matchup Saturday afternoon. South Vermillion (3-10) will visit North Central on Saturday.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute North 45, Northview 30 — At Terre Haute North, the Patriots got weight-class victories from Hayden Tipton, Ethan Proffitt, Colby Gibson, Rylan LeBrun, James Hastings, Nicolas Sconce, Devin Curtis and Sammy Saunders to secure the team triumph Thursday.
North’s girls will compete Friday in the IHSGW regional.
North’s team (16-3) will host a varsity dual against Bloomington North on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
