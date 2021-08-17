Rose-Hulman has named Adam Rosen as its next head baseball coach, effective Aug. 25. Rosen replaces Jeff Jenkins, who served 32 years in the role before announcing his retirement as athletic director and head baseball coach following the 2021 season.
Rosen comes to Rose-Hulman after spending the past six seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Washington University in St. Louis. The Bears were ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division III during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and made their first appearance at the NCAA Division III World Series in 2021. The 2021 squad also tied also tied the single-season school record with 34 victories, including a school-record six NCAA Tournament wins.
In his six seasons at Wash U, Rosen coached a squad that reached four NCAA Division III Tournaments. He coached one player selected in the Major League Baseball Draft (Caleb Durbin in the 14th round by the Atlanta Braves in 2021), one player signed as a free agent by the St. Louis Cardinals (Ryan Loutos), and also coached the 2019 D3Baseball.com National Pitcher of the Year (John Howard). Wash U compiled an overall record of 158-58-1 during Rosen's time as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
"I am very humbled and excited to be the new head baseball coach at Rose-Hulman. It is an honor to succeed Jeff Jenkins, who has been one of the most respected and successful coaches in Division III Baseball. I look forward to building on the baseball program's rich tradition and working to provide our players with a memorable student-athlete experience," said Rosen.
Prior to his Wash U era, Rosen served as assistant coach at traditional NCAA Division III power Marietta College from 2012-15; was an assistant coach at Centre for one year; an assistant coach at Capital for two years; and an assistant coach at Piedmont for two years.
Rosen played collegiately at Maryville College (Tenn.), earning second-team All-America honors.
I I I
In other college personnel news:
• Sycamores hire an SID — Seth Montgomery has been named the Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Digital Content at Indiana State University, Sycamore Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced on Monday afternoon.
Montgomery will oversee the overall management, operations and performance evaluations of athletic communications. He comes to ISU from Charleston Southern, where he had a similar role.
“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Seth to Indiana State and to have him join our athletic communications staff. He brings exceptional leadership, accountability and innovation to our young department and his experiences at Charleston Southern will help continue to enhance our partnership with ESPN here on campus. I have no doubt that Seth will take our athletic communications department to new heights as we compete with our peers in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Clinkscales said.
Montgomery served as the chairman of the Big South Conference’s SID Committee, having been elected to the role in the summer of 2020 for a two-year term. Previously, he served as the conference’s football SID chair from 2017-2020.
Montgomery joined the Buccaneers SID staff after four years at Brevard College, where he served as the Athletic Media Relations Director (2008-12). He started working in athletic media relations as a student assistant at North Greenville University. He is a 2008 graduate of North Greenville and completed his MBA at Charleston Southern in 2015.
Soccer
• ISU picked third — Indiana State women’s soccer has been picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference, the league office announced Tuesday.
CeCe Wahlberg and Chloee Kooker were named to the All-MVC preseason first team and Kloe Pettigrew was named as an honorable-mention selection. The poll and preseason honors are determined by a vote from each head coach.
Loyola was picked to win the conference, receiving eight first-place votes for a total of 80 points. Illinois State was selected second with 70 and the Sycamores were third with 59 points. Valparaiso (51) received the other first-place vote and was selected fourth. Missouri State and UNI were both given 38 points for a tie in fifth place. Drake (31) was picked seventh with Evansville (21) coming behind them in eighth. Southern Illinois (12) was picked to finish last in the Valley.
Indiana State will open its regular season on the road as they travel to Eastern Illinois on Thursday for a 5 p.m. EDT match at Lakeside Field.
Prep soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute North 6, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the visiting Patriots remained unbeaten and unscored on with a blanking of the host Knights.
Caroline Gauer put the Patriots ahead with a penalty kick in the 13th minute, and she and fellow sophomore Cali Wuestefeld added goals later in the first period.
Goals 23 seconds apart by Becca Gore and Wuestefeld early in the second period pretty much iced the decision, and Korryn Shore added the sixth tally.
North, 2-0, hosts Mooresville on Saturday. Northview, 0-1, plays at Danville that day.
• West Vigo 4, Covington 2 — At Covington, all the scoring came in the second period as the visiting Vikings improved to 2-0.
Corynn DeGroote broke the scoreless tie, only to have the Trojans score twice to take the lead. Katelyn Fennell tied the match with a penalty kick, and goals by Kyarra and Corynn DeGroote gave the visitors the win. Avery Funk had six saves for West Vigo.
Now 2-0, the Vikings play Thursday at Sullivan.
Boys
• White River Valley 4, Bloomington Lighthouse 2 — At Switz City, Dalton Fulford had two goals, Briar English a goal and two assists and Jeff Oliver a goal and an assists for the Wolverines.
Prep volleyball
• Clay City 3, West Vigo 0 — At Clay City, the host Eels bounced back from a Monday loss to win three close sets.
West Vigo=18=22=18
Clay City=25=25=25
Highlights — For Clay City, Callie Ream had 18 assists and 3 aces, Faith Tooloose 12 digs, Gracie Oberholtzer 9 kills and Abigail Gruppe 3 aces and 2 blocks.
JV — Clay City won 25-23, 25-18.
Next — West Vigo (0-2) plays Thursday at Sullivan. Clay City (1-1) hosts South Putnam that night.
• Shakamak 3, Eastern Greene 1 — At Little Cincinnati, the visiting Lakers got better every set in posting a 17-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 win in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference action.
Eastern had beaten Shakamak in four sets a year ago.
• Riverton Parke 3, North Central 1 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Panthers lost the first set but won the next three.
Monday
• South Vermillion 3, Clay City 1 — At Clay City, the visiting Wildcats spoiled the debut of first-year coach Emily Rogers of the Eels by taking a 20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 decision.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday, South Vermillion at Terre Haute North and Clay City hosting West Vigo.
Prep tennis
• Parke Heritage 3, West Vigo 2 — At Rockville, the host Wolves won by sweeping the three singles matches.
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Bryce Easton 6-2, 6-1; Joel Gooch (PH) def. Jayce Noblitt 6-0, 6-2; Garrett McCalister (PH) def. Jack Readinger 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. John Cheatham-Carson McCalister 6-0, 6-1; Kuy Charters-Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Luke Gordon-Trent York 6-1, 6-1.
JV — West Vigo won 1-0.
Next — West Vigo (0-1) hosts Owen Valley on Wednesday. Parke Heritage plays Saturday at Sullivan.
Monday
• Sullivan 3, Washington 2 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows swept the three singles matches to win their season opener.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Jayden Meredith 6-2, 6-4; Scott Fusco (S) def. Eli Newberry 6-0, 6-2; Drew Baker (S) def. Elijah Parsons 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Caleb Armstrong-Jaylyn Rook (W) def. Dillon Grubb-Koby Wood 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Emmick-Alex Myers (W) def. Ryder Pinkston-Jayden Scott 7-5, 6-7 (1-7), 1-0 (10-8).
Next — Sullivan (1-0) plays at South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Prep golf
Girls
• Northview 161, Terre Haute South 190 — At Rea Park, the visiting Knights had the top four scores of the match led by Brooklee Bussing's 37.
The teams had finished with identical scores on the same course Saturday.
Northview 161, Terre Haute South 190
Northview (161) — Brooklee Bussing 37, Kyia Fox 42, Karsyn Kikta 40, Audrey Jackman 42, Makayla Beasley 53, Grace Mishler 55.
Terre Haute South (190) — Grace Kidwell 44, Abi English 45, Presley White 50, Fin Sawyer 55, Gabbie Blakeney 51, Abby Clark 54.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-1) plays Wednesday at Linton. Northview hosts Terre Haute North on Thursday.
Monday
• Eels second — Clay City placed second in a three-way girls match Monday, North Knox winning with a 199 and the Eels holding off South Knox 211-212.
Team scores — North Knox 199, Clay City 211, South Knox 212.
Clay City (211) — Demi Wolfe 48, Makenna Blankenship 49, Kelly Culver 56, Olivia Owens 58.
• Arrows defeated — At Sullivan Elks, visiting Vincennes Lincoln defeated the host Golden Arrows.
Vincennes Lincoln 215, Sullivan 233
Sullivan (233) — Cassie Moore 55, Molly Ranard 57, Carol Witt 66, Maggie Danko 66, Caroline Page 60, Layla Ellis 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.