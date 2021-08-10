Eric Trusler shot a first-round 63 on Saturday, then held off perennial contender Troy Farris on Sunday to win the Forest Park club championship by one shot. Trusler shot a 71 on Sunday and finished at 134, while Farris went 67-68 for a 135.
Nick McCollum tied with Mike Nuckols at 147 in the first flight but won a scorecard playoff for the championship. Nick Bonomo (152) and Andy Goshen (153) were third and fourth.
The second flight also needed a scorecard playoff after three players finished at 151. Dan Moreland won that playoff, with Brian Downing second and Seth Payton third, while Dan Wood shot 169 and Brad Downing 175.
John Hayes won the senior division, with Jim Tribble defeating Jerry Peebles in a playoff for second place. In super senior play, Larry Persinger won a playoff over John Tribble with Bill Lovett finishing third.
The final Forest Park tournament of the summer is the 2-man Best Ball on Sept. 18-19. The pro shot (812-442-5681) has information.
Forest Park Club Championship
Championship Flight
134 — Eric Trusler 63-71
135 — Troy Farris 68-67
137 — Chris DeHart 69-68
139 — Benjamin Goshen 68-71
141 — Michael Moore 70-71
147 — Brevin Cooper 70-77
I I I
In high school golf:
• Terre Haute South 182, Owen Valley 236 — At Rea Park, the Braves were led by Grace Kidwell with a 40 and had two other scores in the 40s to win their first dual match of the season on Tuesday.
Terre Haute South 182, Owen Valley 236
Owen Valley (236) — Jenna Harris 51, Norah Beeman 53, Lola James 65, Liv Stogsdill 67, Maria Hartman 72, Lillian James 69.
Terre Haute South (182) — Grace Kidwell 40, Abi English 44, Presley White 46, Fin Sawyer 52, Gabbie Blakeney 52, Abby Clark 63.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-0) plays Wednesday at Tiger Pointe against host Greencastle.
Monday
• Terre Haute North 5, Southmont 2 — At Hulman Links, the Patriots won a match-play event against the Mounties.
North's depth took over after the first three positions, during which Rylee Roscoe lost 4 and 2 and Delaney Ferres and Karson Hart each halved their matches.
At No. 4, Paige Loughmiller won 2 up. At No. 5, Emma Lubbehusen won 1 up. At No. 6, Celine Park won 4 and 3, and at No. 7 Jetta Harmon won 3 and 2.
Now 1-0, North hosts South Vermillion on Thursday, also a Hulman Links.
Sportsmanship Award
• Falcons one of 11 — North Vermillion High School was one of just 11 schools out of 410 to receive the Indiana High School Athletic Association Outstanding Sportsmanship and Character Award that was announced recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.