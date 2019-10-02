Here are the latest Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (15) 6-0 318 1
2. Lafayette Jeff (1) 6-0 268 3
3. Homestead - 6-0 230 5
4. Warren Central - 4-2 224 4
5. Brownsburg - 4-2 182 6
6. Merrillville - 6-0 136 7
7. Carmel - 4-2 126 2
8. Ft. Wayne Snider - 5-1 102 8
9. Indpls N. Central - 4-2 86 NR
10. Warsaw - 5-1 46 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 26. Hamilton Southeastern 8. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 6-0 318 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 6-0 288 2
3. Concord - 6-0 226 3
(tie) Indpls Cathedral - 4-2 226 4
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 5-1 206 5
6. Bloomington North - 5-1 156 8
7. Bloomington South - 4-2 72 T10
(tie) Terre Haute South - 5-1 72 9
9. Franklin - 5-1 54 7
10. Decatur Central - 4-2 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 42. Lafayette Harrison 22. Elkhart Central 22. Terre Haute North 8. Plainfield 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Prairie (11) 6-0 298 1
2. E. Central (4) 6-0 272 2
3. Ev. Memorial - 6-0 212 3
4. E. Noble (1) 6-0 196 5
5. Delta - 6-0 194 4
6. Marion - 5-1 166 6
7. Mooresville - 5-1 146 7
8. Plymouth - 5-1 106 8
9. Ev. Central - 5-1 70 10
10. Mississinewa - 5-1 46 9
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 28. Silver Creek 16. Hammond Morton 4. DeKalb 4. Leo 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (8) 5-1 292 1
2. Indpls Chatard (5) 5-1 276 2
3. Heritage Hills (2) 6-0 260 3
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 226 4
5. Brownstown - 6-0 184 6
6. Indpls Brebeuf - 5-1 158 7
7. Southridge - 5-1 122 8
8. Knox - 6-0 86 10
9. Gibson Southern - 4-2 66 5
10. Guerin Catholic - 4-2 34 9
Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. Lawrenceburg 6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Calumet 4. Edgewood 4. Tippecanoe Valley 4. Yorktown 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cass (14) 6-0 316 1
2. Western Boone (1) 5-1 272 3
3. Pioneer (1) 5-1 238 5
4. Heritage Christian - 5-1 178 7
5. Ev. Mater Dei - 4-2 160 2
6. Linton - 5-1 152 9
7. Boone Grove - 6-0 128 10
8. Indpls Scecina - 4-2 100 4
9. Eastbrook - 4-2 78 NR
10. Rensselaer - 4-2 48 6
(tie) Eastern (Greentown) - 6-0 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 18. LaVille 14. Triton Central 6. N. Knox 2. Andrean 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 5-0 332 1
2. S. Adams (4) 6-0 310 3
3. Parke Heritage - 6-0 250 4
4. Southwood - 6-0 230 5
5. Adams Central - 5-1 162 2
6. W. Washington - 6-0 160 7
7. N. Vermillion - 5-1 148 6
8. Churubusco - 5-1 78 9
9. Sheridan - 5-1 76 10
(tie) Monroe Central - 4-2 76 8
Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 26. Lafayette Catholic 18. Attica 4.
College honors
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman senior forward Jessica Wells has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Engineers finish 2-0 last week.
Wells scored all three goals in a 3-1 win at DePauw last Tuesday. She then provided the assist on both goals in Rose’s 2-0 victory over Westminster (Mo.).
Wells has been named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week six times in her career. She currently ranks No. 6 in Rose-Hulman history in career goals (32), No. 5 in assists (22) and No. 5 in total points (86).
The four-year starter currently leads the HCAC in points (16) and assists (eight) this season.
In addition, Rose junior goalkeeper Katie Demert has been named HCAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Demert recorded six saves in the victory at DePauw, then had one save to earn a combined shutout in the triumph over Westminster (Mo.). For the week, Demert compiled a 0.54 goals-against average with two wins and seven saves.
Demert has been named HCAC Defensive Player of the Week three times in her career. She ranks No. 7 in school history in career saves (107) and No. 8 in lowest career goals-against average (1.17) entering this week’s action.
The 5-4 female Engineers will open HCAC action Saturday at Bluffton.
Prep cross country
Boys
• West Vigo 20, Riverton Parke 52 — At Mecca, West Vigo’s Bryce Stateler crossed the finish line first to lead the Vikings to victory Tuesday. South Vermillion also had runners in this meet.
West Vigo 20, Riverton Parke 52
Top 10 — B.Stateler (WV) 19:26, L.Saude (WV) 19:41, G.Akers (WV) 20:15, B.Todd (RP) 20:31, T.Scott (WV) 21:47, N.Williams (SV) 22:07, J.Foltz (SV) 22:28, K.Myers (RP) 23:51, J.Moore (WV) 24:28, P.Stewart (WV) 24:37.
Prep volleyball
• Linton 3, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the visiting Miners came out on top by scores of 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Linton 26 25 21 25
Sullivan 24 19 25 18
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 12 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces; Jaylee Hayes had 12 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces; Haley Rose had 10 kills; Aubrey Walton had 39 assists, 11 digs and 3 kills; Chaisey Wasnidge had 22 digs and 3 aces; and Aubrey Ewers had 13 digs. For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 25 kills and 19 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 9 kills and 4 digs; Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, 5 kills and 3 blocks; and Korinne Gofourth had 5 kills and 15 digs.
JV — Sullivan won 25-24, 23-25, 15-8.
Next — Linton (17-7) was slated to face West Vigo on Wednesday.
• Robinson 2, Casey 1 — At Casey, Ill., the visiting Maroons dominated the decisive third game to pull out the Little Illini Conference victory Tuesday.
Robinson 25 23 25
Casey 20 25 15
Highlights — For Casey, Havanah John had 5 kills and 5 blocks; Kennedy Repp had 9 digs and 2 assists; Tori Yates had 9 assists and 4 digs; Meka Bauguss had 7 digs and 2 aces; and Courtney Stoutin had 7 assists and 4 digs. For Robinson, Kori Calvert had 8 kills and Livia Smith had 7 kills.
JV — Casey won 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Next — Casey (2-18 overall, 0-4 LIC) will travel to Lawrenceville today.
Golf
• Pomeroys 2nd — At Fort Madison, Iowa, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) women’s team finished second in the Iowa Wesleyan Invitational on Tuesday.
The Pomeroys posted a total score of 352, which helped lead them in the eight-team Invitational. The Woods were led by Alexandria Bazzani and Kiersten Mikesell, who each shot 86.
Monmouth College won the team title with a score of 328.
• Woods men 18th — At Lemont, Ill., the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) men’s team finished up play in the Flyer Intercollegiate hosted by Lewis University on Tuesday.
The Pomeroys struggled with the unforgiving greens of the Cog Hill Dubsdread Course. They finished in 18th place behind a two-day score of 670.
Tied for 18th, Colton Kuppler led the way for SMWC with a two-day score of 153 (76 and 77). Nathan Higbie was the Pomeroys’ next-best finisher at 61st and a total of 163 (80-83).
“Cog Hill’s Dubsdread course was a bit too much for us to handle this week,” Woods coach Abe Nasser said. “We’ll look to bounce back as we head to Penn State for the USCAA nationals.”
SMWC will look to redeem itself at the Mount Vernon University Invitational on Saturday. After that, SMWC will head to State College, Pa., to defend its USCAA national championship.
• Ace posted — At Rea Park, Kevin Barrett from Cory made his first career hole-in-one Tuesday. He did it on the 13th hole with a 7-iron from 145 yards. Witnessing the event was his son, Spenser.
