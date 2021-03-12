METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Sycamores win sixth straight; Guerrero fans 13

Indiana State extended its winning streak to six games and clinched a series victory over 20th-ranked host Florida Atlantic on Friday in college baseball.
Geremy Guerrero had a second straight dominant performance on the mound, striking out 13 in 7.1 innings while allowing just five hits and one walk in the 10-2 win, while the Sycamores did their best offensive work with two out.
All six second-inning runs came with two out as Diego Gines and Josue Urdaneta had RBI singles, Max Wright a two-run double and Brian Fuentes an RBI single. The sixth run scored on an error by the Owls.
Fuentes and Sean Ross added RBI singles in the fourth, and Gines hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth for the other two runs.
Indiana State (9-4) will look for the series sweep of the Owls on Saturday.
• Indiana State 7, Florida Atlantic 5 — On Thursday, ISU had at least 10 hits for the fifth game in a row. Grant Magill had a hit, two walks and a hit by pitch, scoring three runs, and Urdaneta and Wright had two hits each and Mike Sears hit a two-run homer.
I I I
In other baseball:
• Kentucky 16, Georgia State 1 — At Lexington, Ky., T.J. Collett's 28th career homer in the first inning got the host Wildcats off to a good start in a nonconference win Friday.
The Terre Haute North graduate added an RBI single later in the game and currently has an 11-game on-base streak going.
Softball
• Pomeroys sweep — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys had a first-game comeback that led to a sweep over 24th-ranked IU-Southeast by scores of 10-9 and 2-0.
SMWC was down 4-0 and 7-2 in the first game, but got within 7-5 on a bases-loaded double by Ariel Spivey, then scored five times in the bottom of the sixth.
Spivey, a South Vermillion graduate, was 2 for 4 with five RBI including the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Josie Lord pitched a four-hit shutout in the second game, which was scoreless until Jasey Conn's triple in the sixth drove in the first run and Conn, a Terre Haute North graduate, scored the second run.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is now 7-5 going into a Saturday doubleheader at Taylor. IUSE is now 13-5.
Women's basketball
• Barlow earns HCAC honor — Rose-Hulman sophomore Jordan Barlow has been named an honorable-mention selection on the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team.
Barlow led Rose in scoring (12 ppg) and rebounding (7 rpg) during a 2-6 season.
• Vincennes 82, Rend Lake 71 — At Ina, Ill., Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown scored 14 points and had a team-high four steals as the visiting Trailblazers snapped a two-game losing streak.
Coach Harry Meeks seeks his 700th career win on Saturday in a home game against Lincoln Trail.
Girls basketball
Thursday
• Paris 61, Lawrenceville 27 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the visiting Tigers wrapped up a Little Illini Conference championship Thursday night.
Katelyn Littleton had 16 points and four steals and Mady Rigdon scored 15 for the Tigers. Kaitlyn Coombes added 10 points and Trinity Tingley scored nine with six assists. Kendra Young had nine rebounds and scored six points.
Now 13-1 and finishing 8-0 in the LIC, Paris wraps up its season Saturday at Teutopolis.
• Marshall 72, Robinson 33 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions raced to a 21-4 first-quarter lead in winning their season finale.
Maya Osborn led Marshall with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kai Engledow scored 18 points and Adi Scott had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Bailey Straugh led Robinson with eight points.
Marshall finished 10-2 for the season, 7-1 in the LIC. Robinson finished 2-6 overall, 1-6 in the LIC.
Wrestling
• Falcons win four titles — At Cayuga, host North Vermillion had four champions in the Wabash River Conference middle school championships: Emmett Walters at 75 pounds, David Jeffers at 80 pounds, Aiden Rangel at 95 pounds and Dylan Walsh at 275 pounds.
Finishing second for North Vermillion were K.J. Paxton (145) and Andre Buchhaas (165).
