Geremy Guerrero was named to two midseason college baseball All-America teams earlier in the day Friday and shook off a first-inning two-run homer to pitch No. 23-ranked Indiana State to a 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference win at Illinois State.
The Sycamores also beat the Redbirds 6-1 in the second game Friday thanks to an equally impressive outing by Tristan Weaver. The Sycamores are now 15-7 overall and 2-0 in the MVC, while Illinois State is 11-17 and 3-3.
Guerrero went a season-high 8.1 innings in the opener, with Connor Fenlong picking up the save.
Indiana State trailed until the top of the sixth, when hits by Max Wright and Brian Fuentes started a go-ahead rally. The first run scored on an error, and Seth Gergely capped the inning with a two-run single. Wright hit his sixth homer of the season for an insurance run in the top of the ninth.
Weaver continued his comeback from an early injury with a season-high six innings, also allowing a first-inning run before earning the win in the seven-inning second game (all MVC doubleheaders will include one seven-inning game). Cam Edmondson pitched the seventh, striking out two.
A double by Wright and an RBI single by Dominic Cusumano put the visitors ahead in the top of the first, with the Redbirds tying the score in the bottom of the inning when an obstruction call wiped out a throwout at the plate from Diego Gines to Wright.
Fuentes put the Sycamores ahead to stay with a two-run single in the top of the third, Josue Urdaneta drove in a run with a single in the fourth and Aaron Beck hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
The doubleheader was played Friday because of impending weather. The third game of the four-game series is 4 p.m. Saturday, but a doubleheader could be played Sunday if the weather is bad.
• • •
In other baseball:
• Terre Haute South 4, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the Braves opened their Conference Indiana season on a successful note as Caleb Stultz pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine with no walks and no earned runs allowed.
All of South’s runs came in the top of the third, Kade Kline driving in one and Ayden Macke hitting a three-run triple.
• South Vermillion 13, North Vermillion 3, 6 innings — At Cayuga, the Wildcats won their first-round game at the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Drake Richardson was winning pitcher, while Isaac Fortner had a triple and single, Jaxon Mullins a single and double, Blake Boatman two singles and Dalbey a double.
Now 2-1, South Vermillion plays Monday at Fountain Central.
• Tournament canceled — The West Vigo Tournament scheduled Saturday against Portage (Mich.) Central and Guerin Catholic has been canceled.
Softball
• Panthers, Wildcats win — In Banks of the Wabash Tournament play, Riverton Parke scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to overtake Parke Heritage 13-6 while visiting South Vermillion beat North Vermillion 12-0.
Consolation and championships games begin at noon Saturday at North Vermillion.
Makenzie Mackey pitched the shutout for South Vermillion, while Hannah Boardman was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI. Allison Schawitsch also had three hits and Kalli Crouch and Hailey Boardman two each for the Wildcats.
Emily Fitzwater had a single and double for the Falcons.
Thursday
• Northview 11, Linton 1, 5 innings — At Brazil, Olyvia Notter struck out eight and allowed just one hit for the Knights and also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and two RBI.
Ellie Carter was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Grace Jones 3 for 3 with three RBI; and Lauren Sackett 2 for 3 with two runs.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 3, Transylvania 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers wrapped up their eighth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and the first unbeaten season in the program’s history by winning the HCAC Tournament.
Ryan Tarr, who missed a month with an injury, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament by scoring his team’s second goal and helping with the defensive effort.
Takezo Kelly scored the other two goals, one on a penalty kick, and Evan Hofer had four saves.
The 9-0-1 Engineers outscored their opponents 35-5.
• Pettigrew is Freshman of the Week — Indiana State’s Kloe Pettigrew was named Freshman of the Week by the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday for her defensive work in the Sycamores’ 1-0 win Wednesday at Evansville.
Pettigrew has played every minute of every game at center back, anchoring a defense that’s produced the best conference season in ISU history.
Audrey Stephens and Maddie Alexander were MVC Freshmen of the Week previously this season while CeCe Wahlberg and Chloee Kooker have also earned conference honors.
The Sycamores host an MVC Tournament semifinal match at 5 p.m. Wednesday against either Valparaiso or Evansville.
Girls tennis
• Center Grove 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the Braves lost for the first time this season.
Lainey Anshutz, Sydney Williams and Briley Ireland played singles and Ananya Gera-Abby Joy and Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich were South’s doubles teams.
The 2-1 Braves open Conference Indiana play Thursday at Bloomington North.
Football
• Casey 49, Marshall 14 — At Marshall, Ill., the visiting Warriors won in the Clark County rivalry game.
Luke Cook passed for 201 yards and hit Jacob Mitchell for a 59-yard score to give the Lions an early lead, but Thor Stepina had 236 yards on 27 carried and scored five touchdowns for Casey.
Track
• Meet canceled — The Columbus North Invitational scheduled Saturday (and including Terre Haute South) has been canceled because of incoming weather.
Basketball
• Rend Lake 83, Vincennes 71 — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers had a 10-game winning streak snapped in a Midwest District semifinal game on Thursday.
Amani Brown of Terre Haute South had a team-high 19 points plus two assists in what could have been her last Vincennes game. The Trailblazers still could get an at-large bid to the national tournament.
