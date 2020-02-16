Despite two comebacks, one of them in the bottom of the ninth inning, Indiana State's baseball team lost its second straight extra-inning game and its third in a row overall on Sunday when Ohio State scored four times in the 10th for a 10-6 win to cap the first weekend of the Snowbird Classic.
The Sycamores sent eight batters to the plate in the ninth as Sean Ross, Miguel Rivera and Diego Gines kicked off the action with back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases.
OSU’s T.J. Brock was able to secure consecutive strikeouts before Kyle Harbison recorded a base hit off Brock’s glove that ricocheted to the left side of the infield to score a run. Then ISU caught a break as Buckeye infielder Marcus Ernst was unable to field a hard-hit ball to second, allowing the tying run to cross the plate. Dominic Cusumano nearly ended the game with a liner, but shortstop Noah West was able to make the play to send it to extras.
The Buckeyes (2-1) answered ISU by sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of the 10th inning. Conner Pohl hit a bases-loaded double to the gap in left and OSU added an RBI single from Scottie Seymour.
Ohio State scored the first two runs of the game in the first and third innings. ISU's Brian Fuentes powered out his first career home run to left center on a full count in the bottom of the third, his first base hit in a Sycamore uniform.
OSU answered back in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to right field before Indiana State tallied a trio of runs in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. Following a leadoff walk to Gines, redshirt freshman Nick Barrett singled down the left field line to score Gines from second. ISU took advantage of a pair of OSU errors to score two more runs in the inning.
Nolan Clegg tied the game in the eighth inning for the Buckeyes with a leadoff home run before OSU added three more hits that led to two runs.
Eight Sycamores saw action on the mound. Cameron Edmonson (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing the go-ahead run to the Buckeyes in the 10th.
Gines, Cusumano and Rivera each tallied two hits apiece as ISU went for a season high 13 hits in the game. Pohl led the Buckeyes with a 2-for-5 day at the plate that included four RBIs.
Indiana State will continue action at the Snowbird Classic with four games this week, starting with Omaha on Thursday.
Softball
• Marshall 9, Indiana State 1 — At Chattanooga, Tenn., the Sycamores suffered a five-run loss Sunday despite a pair of doubles by Bella Peterson.
Peterson's first double drove in the Sycamores' only run in the top of the first inning. Lexie Siwek went 2 for 2 in her first start of the season.
• Chattanooga 5, Indiana State 3 — Late Saturday night, the Sycamores fell to the host team at the Chattanooga Challenge.
The host Mocs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but ISU fought back on a fourth-inning homer by Mallory Marsicek and a two-run single by Bella Peterson in the fifth. Leslie Sims was 2 for 3, her fourth multi-hit game of the season.
Now 3-6, ISU begins play at the Hilltopper Invitational on Friday against Ball State.
Swimming
• Rose men fall eight points short — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman's men finished second to Franklin and the Engineer women were fifth as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meets concluded Saturday.
Franklin won both meets, outscoring Rose 721-713 in men's competition. Transylvania and Anderson were second and third in the women's meet.
Engineer men had eight wins, including two by Jared Brown: the 50 freestyle in 20.57 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 45.77. Brown's 50 time was second-best in school history, and Brendan King also had a time of 4:39.34 in winning the 500 freestyle that was also second-fastest in Rose-Hulman history.
Also winning individually were Derick Miller in the 100 butterfly (49.84) and Shamus Sparling in the 1,650 freestyle (16:49.36). Rose also won the 200 freestyle relay (Dutch Kipp, Zach Tate, Ryan Nikolic and Brown), the 200 medley relay (William Kemp, Miller, Brown and Kipp) and the 400 freestyle relay (Tate, Kipp, King and Brown).
Elisa Weber paced the women's team with runner-up finishes in 200 breaststroke (2:27.82) and 400 individual medley (4:44.78).
Girls basketball
• Blue River Valley 45, North Vermillion 44 — At Sharpsville, the Falcons got off to a great start Saturday at the Class A Tri-Central Regional but were overtaken in the second half.
North Vermillion led 11-4 after a quarter and 27-13 at halftime, and still maintained a 34-26 lead at the third stop.
But turnovers and missed scoring opportunities — and 19 fourth-quarter points for BRV — cost the Falcons the lead, and several potential game-winning offensive possessions came up empty.
McKenzie Crowder scored 19 points, Rylee Dowers added 15 and Ava Martin scored eight for North Vermillion, which finished 20-7. Blue River Valley beat Northfield later Saturday for the regional championship.
Tennis
• Rose splits — At Rock Island, Ill., Rose-Hulman's men lost 5-4 to host Augustana and beat Coe 5-3 in a battle of strong Division III teams on Saturday.
The Engineers had two doubles victories and three singles wins against Coe. Ian Landwehr and Austin Perry won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Andrew Schiffman and Mark Slaninka won 8-3 at No. 3 doubles and Landwehr won in three sets at No. 1 singles while Schiffman and Josh Giambattista had straight-set wins at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.
Landwehr and Perry won a dramatic 18-16 decision at No. 1 doubles against Augustana, while singles winners were Perry at No. 2, Grant Stamper at No. 5 and Giambattista at No. 6.
Now 1-3, Rose-Hulman competes at the Georgia Gwinnett Invitational on Feb. 28-29.
Football
• Former Sycamore scores — At Washington, former Indiana State linebacker Jameer Thurman scored on an interception return Saturday as the D.C. Defenders beat the New Jersey Guardians 27-0 in XFL action.
Women's basketball
• Vincennes 110, Rend Lake 79 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had 23 points, four steals and two assists Saturday as the host Trailblazers improved to 23-4 for the season.
