Indiana State overcame an early 2-0 deficit with an eight-run second inning Friday, defeating host Evansville 14-7 in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference baseball series at Braun Stadium.
Brian Fuentes tied the game with a two-run double in the second inning, and walks set up a bases-loaded triple by Jordan Schaffer that put the Sycamores ahead to stay. Josue Urdaneta drove in Schaffer with a single and Max Wright capped the inning with a two-run homer.
Schaffer added a fourth RBI with a third-inning single and ISU scored five runs in the eighth when Miguel Rivera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Aaron Beck singled for another run, Ellison Hanna II drove in a run with a fielder's choice, Fuentes added another run-scoring double and Sean Ross added a sacrifice fly.
Geremy Guerrero improved to 9-1 for the season with a seven-inning outing, allowing just three earned runs. Evansville ace Shane Gray lasted just 1.1 innings as the Sycamores had 15 hits — three each by Schaffer, Fuentes and Urdaneta — and drew 11 walks.
The two teams have a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Friday.
I I I
In high school baseball:
• Terre Haute North 11, Shakamak 3 — At North, the Patriots scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the way against Class A's fifth-ranked Lakers.
Will Egger had two hits and two RBI for the Patriots. Caden Mason and Jayson Cottrell had two hits and Bryson Carpenter drove in four runs. Brady Yeryar drove in two runs for the Lakers.
• Parke Heritage 3, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the visiting Wolves picked up their 10th victory of the season.
Jacob Cox had a double for the Golden Arrows.
Softball
• Florida National 5, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At DuBois, Pa., the Pomeroys ended their season as USCAA runners-up on Friday.
Jasey Conn led off the game with a single but was thrown out stealing, and Camryn Scott had a one-out triple in the fourth but was stranded there. Kaelee Moody had a diving catch in center field.
"I am so proud of this team," coach Jim Walker said after the game. "There was never a game that these amazing young ladies didn't lay everything on the line for each other. Any time you come in as a new coach, you aren't sure how the team will respond but this team did everything I asked of them and worked their tails off every day. I am so proud of this team and would go to battle with them any day of the week."
Kelsey Young, Jillian Reese and Summer Rocha were named to the all-tournament team. Young, Brooke Coffing and Ariel Spivey are the graduating seniors.
I I I
In high school softball:
• Sullivan 13, North Central 3 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows made the best use of just seven hits to defeat their county rival.
Avery Wiltermood was 1 for 2 with three runs and two RBI for Sullivan, while winning pitcher Kate Ridgway was 1 for 2 with two runs; Gracie Shorter 1 for 3 with a double and three runs; Brooklyn Riley 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI; and Delainey Shorter 1 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI.
Emmy Woodruff was 2 for 3 for the Thunderbirds, the only player in the game with multiple hits.
• Linton 12, Cloverdale 3 — At Cloverdale, Alex Overman pitched a complete game and was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI as the Miners won their regular-season finale.
Erin Elliott led Linton with a 4-for-4 performance that included a double and three runs. Also for the Miners, Syd Lockhart was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs; Abby Brownfield 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and two RBI; Ally Brownfield 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Aubrey Ewers 2 for 4; Maggie Lower 1 for 2 with two runs; and Kylie Cooksey 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.
For Cloverdale, Sidney Willis was 2 for 3 and Taylor Bernard had a double.
Prep golf
• Terre Haute North 166, Clay City 176 — At Hulman Links, Justin Hopkins of the Eels was medalist with a 34 while Logan Schuld and Cole Higham both shot 39 for the victorious Patriots.
Clay City (176) — Justin Hopkins 34, Josh Hogan 45, Robby Burkle 48, Zach Swearingen 49.
Terre Haute North (166) — Logan Schuld 39, Gavin Connor 42, Cole Higham 39, Zack McCreery 46, Nathan Fields 46.
• Northview 161, Sullivan 166 — At Sullivan Elks, the visiting Knights posted a five-shot win.
Prep tennis
Boys
Wednesday
• Mattoon 9, Paris 0 — At Mattoon, Ill., the Tigers fell to a strong Green Wave team.
Singles — Tejas Zala (M) def. Fox Davis 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Bahney (M) def. Max Moody 6-1, 6-1; Josh Ramage (M) def. Chance Westerfield 6-1, 6-4; Nik James (M) def. Robert Wells 6-2, 6-3; Ty Eastin (M) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 1-0 (10-2); Jason Jaing (M) def. Ean McConkey 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Ramage-Zala (M) def. Davis-Westerfield 6-1, 6-3; Josiah Donaldson-James (M) def. Moody-Wells 6-2, 6-4; Matt Carpenter-Eastin (M) def. Kuglin-McConkey 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Paris (3-8) played Thursday at Flora.
Track
• Nine Sycamores qualify — Indiana State will send nine athletes to Jacksonville, Fla., to compete in the NCAA East Prelimary round that begins next Wednesday.
Freshman Ryann Porter is ISU's highest seed, 22nd in women's triple jump.
Also competing are Kevin Krutsch in men's high jump, Frankie Young III in men's long jump, Wyatt Puff in men's shot put, Matthew Lewis-Banks in men's high hurdles, JaVaughn Moore in the men's 100 and Jocelyn Quiles in women's steeplechase. The men's 4x100 team of Lewis-Banks, Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Noah Malone will also compete.
Soccer
• Engineer women honored — Rose-Hulman's Maggie Sheerin and Christina Rogers have been named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team, in results released Monday.
Rogers was also named to the Women's Scholar All-America team.
Rose-Hulman finished 7-2 and earned Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference runner-up honors both in the regular season and league tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.