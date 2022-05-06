Indiana State's Missouri Valley Conference baseball game Friday night at Bradley was rained out.
The two teams will now play a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a 3 p.m. single game on Sunday.
Track
• Engineers set records — At Bloomington, Rose-Hulman athletes set three school records while competing at the Billy Hayes Invitational hosted by Indiana University.
Jailen Hobbs bettered his own 100-meter time with a clocking of 10.59 seconds, 20th-best in NCAA Division III so far this season.
Rofiat Adeyemi set records in triple jump (38-feet-3.5) and long jump (18-7), placing third against Division I opponents in both events.
Individuals from Rose will compete in the North Central Last Chance Meet on May 12-13.
Prep softball
• Terre Haute North 12, West Vigo 9 — At West Vigo, the visiting Patriots scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind win.
Avery Funk homered for the Vikings, while Molly Rohrbach was 3 for 4 and Adelynn Harris, Mason Weir and Parker Auten had two hits each.
Prep baseball
• North-South rescheduled — At Terre Haute South, the game for the Glove trophy was postponed Friday by poor field conditions at South.
The game will be made up on May 18.
• Vikings canceled — West Vigo's game Friday at North Daviess has been canceled.
• Riverton Parke 11, North Central 1 — At Mecca, Ryein Fisher earned his first varsity win for the Panthers, allowing six hits and one run in five innings.
Prep track
Thursday
At Clay City
Girls
North Daviess 64, Clay City 58
SP — Megan Jackson (CC) 30-5; D — Jackson (CC) 87-8; HJ — Abi Hellums (ND) 4-4; 4x800 — Clay City 14:08.1; 100H — Christina Fain (ND) 18.1; 100 — Madi Lengacher (ND) 13.9; 1,600 — Macy Tucker (CC) 5:54.0; 4x100 — Clay City 1:00.1; 400 — Fain (ND) 1:08.0; 300H — Emma Baumgartner (CC) 57.9; 800 — Lengacher (ND) 2:58.0; 200 — Hellums (ND) 29.6; 3,200 — Tucker (CC) 12:19.0; 4x400 — North Daviess 4:47.0; PV — Mady Borders (ND) 7-6
Boys
Clay City 101, North Daviess 22
SP — Jade Knox (CC) 38-10; D — Zo Jeffers (ND) 117-8; HJ — Garrett Dowdy (CC) 5-2; Clay City 9:20.3; HH — Caden Bettenbrock (CC) 18.5; 100 — Blake Patterson (CC) 11.5; 1,600 — Jacob Hogg (CC) 5:13.4; 4x100 — Clay City 47.1; 400 — Andrew Smith (CC) 56.5; IH — Bettenbrock (CC) 48.4; 800 — Dowdy (CC) 2:16.6; 200 — Patterson (CC) 23.7; 3,200 — Hogg (CC) 11:19.8; 4x400 — Clay City 3:54.3; PV — Justin Smith (ND) 8-6
Golf
• Ace at Forest Park — Wayne Loughmiller recorded his second-ever hole-in-one recently at Forest Park on the 180-yard 11th hole.
Witnessing the shot were Rob Jones, Rick Ford, Russell Brown and Mel Rollings.
