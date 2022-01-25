COVID-19 protocols have made Indiana State unable to compete in its scheduled Thursday women's basketball game at Southern Illinois, the school announced Monday.
The Sycamores are scheduled to host Missouri State this Saturday.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced that the game at Loyola, scheduled Sunday, will now be played Feb. 15 and the Southern Illinois game will be played at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
In other ISU women's basketball news:
• Williams is Player of the Week — Junior guard Del’Janae Williams of Indiana State was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, according to an announcement from the conference office this week.
The award comes on the heels of back-to-back 20-point games for Williams in a pair of Sycamore wins. She led all players in scoring in both wins last week, finishing with 21 against Evansville and 24 against Valparaiso, including 13 in the fourth quarter against the Beacons to put that game out of reach.
Williams put together one of the most complete games an Indiana State player has had this season against Evansville, adding five rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks in addition to her aforementioned 21 points against the Purple Aces. Williams also had four assists, two steals and two rebounds against Valpo.
The award is Williams’ first MVC weekly honor and the second Valley honor in her career, after being named to the 2019-20 all-freshman team. Williams is the second Sycamore to earn an MVC weekly honor this season, after teammate Tonysha Curry was named Newcomer of the Week in December.
Williams also becomes the first Sycamore to be named MVC Player of the Week since Ashli O’Neal earned the honor during the 2017-18 season.
Volleyball
• Allman extended — After leading the Sycamores to their first-ever Division I postseason tournament in 2021, Indiana State and head volleyball coach Lindsay Allman have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season, Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced Monday.
“Lindsay has dug in and has taken our volleyball program to a higher level of competitiveness,” Clinkscales said. “I look forward to her continued leadership and passion on and off the court as she teaches and mentors our student-athletes for years to come.”
Allman led the Sycamores to an 18-13 overall record in 2021, including a 9-9 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference. Indiana State finished sixth in the Valley this season, reaching the semifinals of the conference tournament and earning a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) for the first time in program history.
The 18 wins were the most for the Sycamores since the Missouri Valley Conference began sponsoring volleyball. Madeline Williams earned Second Team All-MVC honors following the season, while Melina Tedrow was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team for the third consecutive season.
“We have created something special here and we are going to keep it rolling,” Allman said. “I am excited for the direction this program is headed and grateful to get to continue to lead these athletes that are a joy to be around every day."
Awards
• Engineers honored in track, swimming — Rose-Hulman swept this week's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, in results released by the league office on Monday.
The Engineers also had individuals honored in women's track and field and men's swimming.
Jailen Hobbs was named HCAC Men's Track Athlete of the Week, while Sebastien Hughes captured the HCAC Men's Field Athlete of the Week honor.
Hobbs ran the fourth-best 60-meter dash in Rose-Hulman history to earn runner-up honors in the event with a mark of 7.01 seconds at the Friday Night Spikes meet. He later won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.03 seconds and was also the anchor for the winning 4-x-200 relay in a time of 1:34.46.
Hughes won the long jump and placed second in the triple jump.
Freshman Evelyn Utley has been named HCAC Women's Field Athlete of the week after setting a school record in shot put, breaking a mark that had stood for 14 years.
The final Friday Night Spikes meet is this weekend, although fans are not permitted until further notice.
In swimming, Jared Brown is the HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row and the third time this season.
Brown won two individual events and one relay event to help the Engineers earn a duel meet win over NCAA Division I Valparaiso on Friday night at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. On Saturday, he repeated the feat with two individual and one relay win in a team loss at Franklin.
Rose swims Friday at Hanover and at Transylvania on Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Paris 66, Robinson 28 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers remained unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play as Mady Rigdon scored 19 points, Kendra Young 13 and Trinity Tingley 10 and Kate Littleton 10 each.
ROBINSON (28) — List 2 0 5, Blank 1 0 2, A.Zane 1 2 5, Manhart 0 0 0, Jones 2 0 4, M.Zane 2 0 6, Shea 3 0 6. Totals 11 FG, 2 FT, 28 TP.
PARIS (66) — Moore 0 0 0, Tingley 4 0 10, Coombes 2 0 4, Littleton 4 1 10, Young 5 1 13, Sullivan 0 0 0, Smith 0 0 0, Mills 2 2 6, Watson 1 0 2, D.Hawkins 1 0 2, Rigdon 8 2 19. Totals 27 FG, 6 FT, 66 TP.
Paris=22=12=22=10=—=66
Robinson=15=4=6=0=—=28
3-point goals — M.Zane 2, List, A.Zane, Tingley 2, Young 2, Littleton, Rigdon.
JV — Paris 64 (Moore 15, Smith 12), Robinson 19.
Next — Paris (22-3, 6-0 LIC) plays Thursday at Mt. Carmel. Robinson (14-5, 4-2) hosts Red Hill that night.
• Marshall 68, Newton 34 — At Marshall, Ill., Adi Scott had 24 points and nine rebounds and Kai Engledow scored 21 as the Lions remained in Little Illini Conference contention.
Nolee Sollars added 11 points and Maya Osborn had nine points, nine assists and six steals for Marshall.
NEWTON (34) — Barthelemy 0 0-0 0, White 1 0-0 3, C.Martin 3 0-0 6, Bennett 2 3-4 8, Dobbins 1 0-0 3, L.Kessler 0 0-0 0, K.Martin 0 0-0 0, A.Kessler 2 3-6 7, O'Dell 0 0-0 0, Russell 1 2-6 5, Hetzer 1 0-2 2, Higgs 0 0-0 0, Nadler 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 FG, 8-20 FT, 34 TP.
MARSHALL (68) — Osborn 4 1-2 9, Sollars 4 0-0 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, K.Engledow 9 0-0 21, Scott 10 3-3 24, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 0 1-2 1, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Oetjen 0 0-0 0, McGuire 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 FG, 5-7 FT, 68 TP.
Newton=8=11=12=3=—=34
Marshall=24=22=6=16=—=68
3-point goals — White, Bennett, Dobbins, Russell, Sollars 3, K.Engledow 3, Scott. Total fouls — Newton 7, Marshall 14. Fouled out — none.
JV — Newton 31, Marshall 24 (Libby McFarland 9 points, 11 rebounds).
Next — Marshall (17-6, 6-1 LIC) hosts Arcola on Saturday. Newton (10-14, 3-3) hosts Olney on Thursday.
• North Central 59, White River Valley 26 — At Farmersburg, Shelby Seay had 16 points, Jalyn Davidson 15 and Paloma Keller 11 for the Thunderbirds in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Now 16-6 overall and 5-2 in the SWIAC, North Central plays Thursday at Parke Heritage.
