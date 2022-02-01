METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Sycamores picked second in MVC baseball

Indiana State has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason baseball poll as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The poll is determined by a vote from each head coach.
Indiana State returns nine position starters and four key pitchers from last season's 31-21 squad that finished second in the MVC standings and earned an at-large berth into the NCAA field. The Sycamores' season ended in the Vanderbilt Regional, falling to Georgia Tech.
Jordan Schaffer returns as the Valley's leading hitter with a .367 batting average while sitting second overall in the conference with 79 hits. He added seven home runs and 52 runs scored while driving in 34 RBI. Schaffer ended the 2021 season on a 12-game hitting streak including the Sycamores' postseason run in the NCAA Regionals and had hits in 29 of the last 30 games to highlight his redshirt junior season. Schaffer was also named to the 2022 preseason All-MVC team.
Connor Fenlong is heading back to the mound for the Sycamores this season as the redshirt junior right-hander will look to build off his inaugural season with the Sycamores that saw him finish among the Valley leaders in saves. Fenlong finished second on the Sycamores' pitching staff with a 3.06 ERA, while posting a 4-3 record and six saves in an ISU-leading 20 appearances. He is back to lead a Sycamores' pitching staff that finished fifth in the MVC with a 4.50 ERA while holding opponents to a .255 batting average.
Dallas Baptist received 64 points and all eight first-place votes on their way to being named the conference favorite. Indiana State had 46 points, Illinois State and Southern Illinois both received 39 points to sit tied for third, while Bradley (34), Missouri State (32), Evansville (19), and Valparaiso (15) round out the poll.
Schaffer and outfielder Aaron Beck were also named Tuesday to the 2022 Perfect Game preseason all-MVC team. Beck hit .319 with 10 doubles, 24 RBI and a .474 slugging percentage last season.
The Sycamores start the 2022 season on the road at the Snowbird Baseball Classic, where Indiana State is scheduled to take on BYU, Ohio State (twice), and Marshall over the February 18-20 weekend in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Track
• Two Sycamores honored — Indiana State track and field athletes JaVaughn Moore and Shomari Rogers-Walton were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference Tuesday afternoon as the male track and field athletes of the week, respectively.
Moore had a record-setting weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, earning top-three finishes in both the 60m and 200m. He broke the Indiana State school record in the 60m, running the first sub-6.70 in program history. Moore’s time of 6.68 in the event also set a facility record at Louisville and placed him first in the event, marking the eighth consecutive time Moore has won the 60m dating back to the 2019-20 season.
Rogers-Walton continued his strong start to the season with a pair of top-three finishes at the same meet. Saving his best jump for his final attempt in the long jump, Rogers-Walton recorded a career-best mark of 7.55m (24 feet-9 1/4) for his third win in the event this season. He also jumped 14.50m (47-7) in the triple jump to finish third.
Indiana State returns to action this weekend at the Meyo Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame.
• Rose also gets two honors — Rose-Hulman sophomore Rofiat Adeyemi has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week and sophomore Jailen Hobbs has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week for performances at last weekend's Friday Night Spikes Meet.
Adeyemi recorded the No. 2 triple jump in Rose-Hulman history with a mark of 36-10 1/2. She also brought home first-place accolades in the long jump with a mark of 16-10 1/2.
Hobbs broke a seven-year-old Rose-Hulman school record with a time of 6.95 seconds to win the 60-meter das. He also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.82 seconds and ran the anchor for the winning 4-x-200 relay team.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the DePauw Invitational on Friday.
Swimming
• Rutan wins MVC honor — Indiana State sophomore Madie Rutan was named this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.
Rutan put two more wins in her column over the weekend against Illinois State as the sophomore won the 100 and 200-meter backstroke events by at least a two-second margin.
The Sycamores will be back in action at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships from February 16-19 at Northern Iowa.
Girls basketball
• Clay City 46, Shakamak 39 — At Clay City, the host Eels pulled a sectional upset in beating the Lakers behind 19 points by Shaylee Evans and 15 by Kaylee Miller.
Now 3-20, the Eels play Bloomfield on Friday in the Class A Clay City Sectional, weather permitting. Shakamak finished 10-12.
• Parke Heritage 49, South Putnam 42 — At New Market, the Wolves improved to 18-6 with a first-round win at the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
Parke Heritage plays the host Mounties on Friday, weather permitting. South Putnam finished 10-13.
• Washington 54, Linton 28 — At Washington, the Miners suffered their first postseason loss since 2019 in their opener at the Class 3A Washington Sectional.
The Miners trailed by six at halftime and were within nine at the midpoint of the third quarter before the Hatchets pulled away and improved to 21-3 for the season. Linton finished 14-8.
• North Vermillion 47, Covington 33 — At Attica, Cami Pearman had 18 points and Ava Martin added 17 as the Falcons won their opener at the Class A Attica Sectional. Kali Pettit had 10 points for the Trojans.
Now 17-8, North Vermillion plays the 6 p.m. semifinal game on Friday against the winless host team. Covington finished 7-14.
• Brownstown Central 46, Owen Valley 30 — At Brazil, the Braves improved to 14-11 for the season and will face West Vigo on Friday, weather permitting, at the Class 3A Northview Sectional. Owen Valley finished 10-15.
• Marshall 72, ALAH 31 — At Marshall, Maya Osborn celebrated her Senior Night with 27 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the host Lions.
Also for Marshall, Kai Engledow had 15 points, four assists and three steals; Nolee Sollars 13 points and seven assists; and Adi Scott 10 points and eight rebounds. Kai Engledow, Sollars, Ashley Sanders and Giselle Vital are also seniors.
Alexa Miller had 12 points for Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.
Marshall, 19-6, hosts Robinson on Thursday, weather permitting.
Boys basketball
• Sullivan 80, Brown County 37 — At Sullivan, Randy Kelley had 22 points and nine assists, breaking the career assists record set in 1981 by Harvey Wilson, as the Golden Arrows won in Western Indiana Conference play.
Jackson Hills added 20 points for the winners, now 16-1 overall and 7-0 in the WIC. Brown County is 2-12 and 0-8.
Depending on the weather, Sullivan is scheduled to play Thursday at Owen Valley and Brown County hosts Greencastle on Saturday afternoon.
Middle schools
• Results — The following middle school basketball results have been reported.
Sixth-grade girls — Sarah Scott 23 (Zaa'Nariae White 23), Honey Creek 14 (Finley Frazier 11, Carly Ross 3).
