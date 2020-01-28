Indiana State has been picked to finish fourth in Missouri Valley Conference baseball this spring as the league's preseason poll was announced Tuesday.
Dallas Baptist, with a host of key returnees from last year's regular-season champion, is picked as the favorite. The Patriots had 61 points and five of the eight first-place votes, while Missouri State had 51 points and a first-place vote, Illinois State 49 points and Indiana State 40 with one first-place vote.
Bradley got the remaining first-place vote and is picked fifth with 38 points, followed by Evansville (21), Southern Illinois (18) and Valparaiso (10).
Even though the MVC had 18 players picked in last spring's major league draft, 22 all-conference players return.
Indiana State, which won the MVC tournament and was rewarded with a regional trip to eventual national champion Vanderbilt, has just one regular position player and five pitchers returning.
Three of those six are preseason all-conference picks: catcher Max Wright, starting pitcher Collin Liberatore and reliever Tyler Grauer.
Indiana State's first game is Feb. 14 at Port Charlotte, Fla., when its plays Pittsburgh at the Snowbird Classic.
Soccer
• Former ISU assistant dies — Funeral services are Thursday in St. Louis for former Indiana State soccer assistant coach Will Lange, who died on Jan. 23.
Lange coached at Rose-Hulman before joining Erika True's staff at ISU. He also coached St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club and at Illinois College.
A 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School, Lange graduated from Greenville and earned his master's degree at ISU in 2014. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. CST today and the funeral at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 56, Riverton Parke 33 — At Mecca, the visiting Vikings held the Panthers to one point in the first quarter for a nonconference win.
Kylee Stepp had a game-high 14 points and Katelyn Fennell added 12 for West Vigo, while Riverton Parke freshman Bailey Duke set the school's single-season rebound record while also scoring 12 points. Kaylee Mathas added 11 for the Panthers.
WEST VIGO (56) — Lasecki 0 0-0 0, E.Easton 1 4-5 6, Harris 2 0-0 6, Boatman 1 2-4 4, Stepp 5 2-2 14, M.Easton 1 1-2 3, Vinardi 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 0-0 0, Fennell 4 3-4 12, Likens 4 0-1 8, Sweitzer 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 FG, 13-22 FT, 56 TP.
RIVERTON PARKE (33) — Barnes 2 1-4 5, Ingram 1 0-0 3, Mathas 4 0-0 11, Bennett 0 1-2 1, Duke 5 2-2 12, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jacks 0 0-0 0, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Vanatti 0 0-0 0, Steelsmith 0 0-0 0, Nowicki 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 FG, 5-10 FT, 33 TP.
West Vigo=14=5=15=22=—=56
Riverton Parke=1=8=12=12=—=33
3-point goals — Harris 2, Stepp 2, Fennell, Mathas 3, Ingram. Total fouls — WV 10, RP 17. Fouled out — none.
Next — West Vigo (9-12) plays Thursday at North Vermillion and Riverton Parke (2-19) plays that night at Fountain Central.
• Northview 51, Clay City 48 -- At Brazil, the Knights snapped four-game losing streak to close out their regular season and will take 8-14 mark into sectional action.
Clay City (5-18) is home to Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Crawfordsville 55, North Vermillion 48 — At Crawfordsville, Athenians were winners in nonconference game, upping record to 5-16.
Rylee Dowers had 17 points, McKenzie Crowder 14 and Hannah Ellis 10 for the Falcons, who will take 17-6 record into regular-season finale with West Vigo on Thursday.
• Shakamak 62, Eminence 12 — At Jasonville, Lakers snapped losing streak to go to 5-17 and will close regular season at home against Hutsonville-Palestine on Thursday.
Eminence is 5-13 with one game left on schedule.
Monday
• Marshall 46, Newton 40 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions completed a game-long comeback from a 12-point first-quarter deficit with a big fourth period in Monday's Little Illini Conference win.
Maya Osborn had 17 of Marshall's 18 fourth-quarter points and finished with 25 plus 10 rebounds. Rachael Goekler had 11 rebounds for the Lions.
Brooke Jansen scored 16 for the Eagles.
NEWTON (40) — Jansen 6 2-4 16, Harris 2 0-0 6, Bierman 2 0-0 5, Einhorn 1 0-0 2, Zumbahlen 1 2-3 4, Carr 2 3-5 7, R.Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 7-12 FT, 40 TP.
MARSHALL (46) — Osborn 7 6-7 25, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 2 2-3 6, Engledow 2 0-2 6, Hiatt 3 0-0 6, Goekler 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 FG, 9-14 FT, 46 TP.
Newton=20=4=9=7=—=40
Marshall=8=14=6=18=—=46
3-point goals — Jansen 2, Harris 2, Bierman, Osborn 5, Engledow 2. Total fouls — Newton 14, Marshall 13. Fouled out — none.
JV — Marshall 50 (Nolee Sollars 20, Adi Scott 10), Newton 27.
Next — Marshall (14-8, 5-2 LIC) has a varsity-only contest at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday at Sullivan, Ind. Newton (19-6, 4-2) plays Tuesday at Pana.
• Paris 66, Robinson 23 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers had three double-figure scorers in remaining unbeaten for the season.
Sarah Isaf led all scorers with 15 points while Karrington Krabel added 11 and Madyson Rigdon 10. Rigdon also had five rebounds and four steals and Jenna Gates handed out six assists to go with her eight points.
Bailey Strauch had 14 of her team's 23 points for Robinson.
ROBINSON (23) — Florkowski 0 0 0, List 1 0 3, Goff 0 0 0, Robb 0 0 0, Strauch 4 5 14, Littlejohn 0 0 0, Walker 3 0 6, Hartke 0 0 0, Newlin 0 0 0. Totals 8 FG, 5 FT, 23 TP.
PARIS (66) — Gates 4 0 8, Littleton 3 0 6, Young 2 0 4, Isaf 6 0 15, Krabel 5 1 11, Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 5 0 10, Tingley 1 0 3, Henderson 0 0 0, C.Noel 1 0 2, K.Noel 0 0 0, Hutchings 0 0 0, Coombes 2 0 5, Cartright 0 0 0, Crampton 0 0 0. Totals 29 FG, 1 FT, 66 TP.
Robinson=2=6=9=6=—=23
Paris=14=26=22=4=—=66
3-point goals — List, Strauch, Isaf 3, Tingley, Coombes.
JV — Paris 51, Robinson 11.
Next — Paris (27-0, 6-0 LIC) plays in the Lacing Up 4 Pediatric Cancer game Thursday at Flora. Robinson (6-17, 0-5) hosts Red Hill that night.
Boys basketball
• Casey 49, Marshall 39 — At Paris, Ill., the Warriors scored the game's last nine points to pull away from a one-point lead and advance to the championship game of the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Noah Livingston had 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Casey, while Caleb Patrick hit all three of his field goal attempts for six points and led the team with nine rebounds. Now 16-6, the Warriors play Friday night against either Olney or Robinson in the championship game.
Daniel Tingley scored 19 for the Lions, now 19-3 but with two losses to Casey. Marshall plays the third-place game on Friday.
• Miners up to third — Linton has moved up to third place in the Class 2A poll, with Parke Heritage now getting votes.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Bloomington South (15) 16-0 300 2
† 2. Lawrence North 15-1 264 1
† 3. Lawrence Central 15-2 231 3
† 4. Lafayette Jeff 16-2 190 6
† 5. Indpls Cathedral 12-2 139 NR
† 6. Brownsburg 13-2 128 4
† 7. Chesterton 15-1 113 NR
† 8. Indianapolis Attucks 11-3 100 10
† 9. Carmel 9-4 86 NR
†10. S. Bend Adams 13-2 81 5
Others receiving votes: Jeffersonville 50. Carroll (Allen) 30. Indpls Pike 30. Lafayette Harrison 15. Munster 15. Northridge 8. Fishers 7. Floyd Central 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Silver Creek (15) 14-1 300 1
† 2. Danville 14-2 237 2
† 3. Norwell 12-1 198 4
† 4. Heritage Hills 11-3 197 3
† 5. Greensburg 13-2 161 T5
† 6. S. Bend St. Joseph's 10-3 134 7
† 7. Hammond 12-2 129 8
† 8. Mishawaka Marian 8-3 124 T5
† 9. Indian Creek 11-3 105 10
†10. Ev. Bosse 10-4 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 39. Delta 33. Ft. Wayne Luers 25. Hamilton Hts. 20. Washington 19. Sullivan 13. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Shenandoah (7) 13-1 284 1
† 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 13-2 282 2
† 3. Linton-Stockton 14-2 228 4
† 4. S. Decatur (1) 14-1 186 3
† 5. Tipton 12-2 151 7
† 6. S. Spencer 12-2 140 8
† 7. University 12-3 116 9
† 8. Ev. Mater Dei 10-3 109 5
† 9. Prairie Hts. 12-3 89 6
†10. Westview 11-3 83 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Noble 55. Paoli 18. Indpls Howe 16. Churubusco 12. Indpls Covenant Christian 8. Indpls Park Tudor 8. Wapahani 8. Parke Heritage 7.
Class 1A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Greenwood Christian (10) 15-0 282 1
† 2. Kouts (2) 14-0 250 3
† 3. Gary 21st Century (3) 13-2 234 2
† 4. Barr-Reeve 14-1 226 4
† 5. Loogootee 12-3 171 6
† 6. Lafayette Catholic 10-3 161 5
† 7. Bloomfield 10-4 120 7
† 8. Covington 10-4 115 T10
† 9. Providence Cristo Rey 12-3 91 T10
†10. Dubois 11-4 72 NR
Others receiving votes: W. Washington 60. N. Daviess 12. Southwestern (Shelby) 6.<
Honors
• Two Sycamores, three Engineers named — Indiana State swept both the Missouri Valley Conference Track Athletes of the Week awards named Tuesday, while Rose-Hulman duplicated that feat and added a Swimmer of the Week award from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
ISU's winners were Imani Davis and Matthew Lewis-Banks. Competing at the John Gartland Invitational, Davis won the 800-meter run, in which she leads the MVC by more than two seconds, and anchored the 4x400 team that also leads the conference. Banks won his third straight 60-meter hurdles race and also took the 60-meter dash and ran with a winning 4x400 team.
The Sycamores compete at the IU Relays this weekend.
Rose track honorees are Kriatian Zadlo and Mary-Helen Shomba. Shomba broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles (and ranks fifth in Division III) and ran with a runner-up 4x400 team at the Friday Night Invitational, while Zadlo won the 400-meter dash and was part of a winning 4x200 team.
Rose-Hulman hosts it Engineer Invitational on Friday, with 29 seniors honored in a pre-meet ceremony.
Jared Brown of the Engineers was named HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season after a four-victory Friday night against Franklin. Brown won the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, was part of a winning 4x200 team and anchored the 4x400 team that won for the meet's decisive points. Rose has a meet at Hanover this Saturday.
Middle school basketball
GIRLS
Sixth grade — West Vigo 27 (Marrs 11, Elkins 6) Otter Creek 25 (White 13, Ixba 10); Woodrow Wilson 17 (Karizma English Malone 11), Sarah Scott 7 (Mariah Porter 4).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 30 (Shalane Blakey 10), Sarah Scott 8 (Carley Werremeyer Noble 5); Otter Creek 38 (London Hayes 14, Cyd'nei Strader 11), West Vigo 12 (Vester 4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.