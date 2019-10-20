Drake's Bulldogs scored in the second period Sunday to defeat visiting Indiana State 1-0 in Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer.
The Bulldogs held a 20-6 edge in shots as well as a 6-3 margin in shots on goal. Six different Sycamores — CeCe Wahlberg, Kate Face, Sidney Ewing, Jensen Margheim, Danielle Varner and Olivia Sharar — had shots.
Drake's Abby Stephenson got the only score in the 64th minute, finding the lower right corner of the net.
ISU's chances came in the fifth minute, a shot by Ewing saved near the crossbar; in the 25th minute, a shot by Face that hit the crossbar; in the opening moments of the second half, Varner missing wide right, and in the 60th minute when Sharar missed on the left side.
After Drake took the lead, Margheim and Wahlberg got their shots about a minute apart, both saved by Drake keeper Kelsie Stone.
ISU fell to 3-9-2, 1-3-1 in the MVC while Drake improved to 6-8-1, 3-2-0. ISU plays Saturday at Loyola.
In men's college soccer Sunday:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 3, Oakland City 3 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, Omar Abdallah Nabilsi forced a tie for the host Pomeroys in the final minute and neither team could score in extra time in a physical match.
The Oaks had a 1-0 lead at intermission, but SMWC tied the score in the 53rd minute on a goal by Edson Alvarado, assisted by Nabilsi, and took the lead in the 61st minute when Nabilsi scored unassisted.
Oakland City scored twice in the final five minutes to retake the lead, but Jose Parra's through ball to Nabilsi enabled the Pomeroys to tie.
Now 10-4-1, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts Grace Christian in its regular-season finale Saturday. Oakland City is 4-10-2.
Swimming
• ISU loses twice — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Anna Maria Nasiou broke her own school records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke races, winning both, but Indiana State was outscored by both Missouri State and Indianapolis in a two-day double dual event.
Missouri Valley Conference favorite Missouri State outscored the Sycamores 214.5-154.5 and Indianapolis came out ahead of ISU 195-173.
“Overall, I thought we performed well this weekend," said ISU coach Josh Christensen. "We’ve set our scheduling to be really challenging, because we want to keep improving as a program. Missouri State and Indianapolis are both really good teams, and this was a fast meet for the middle of October.
“We had some great performances across a lot of different events. I thought our freshman did really well overall. We definitely have some places we have to get better though. From a season planning standpoint, we’re really focused on setting ourselves up to be our best in February. We’ve got a lot of depth and we need to continue to develop it, but also working on being sharper with our top end as well. A lot to build off this weekend and we’re just going to keep getting better from here.”
ISU got second-place finishes from the 200 freestyle relay team of Kaimi Matsumoto, Alex Malmborg, Ashleigh Sinks asnd Marlene Pavlu Lewin; from Sarah Moreau in 100 butterfly; Andrea Putrimas in 500 freestyle; the 800 freestyle relay team of Moreau, Pavlu Lewin, Campbell and Putrimas; and from Cierra Campbell in 200 butterfly.
Placing third were Molly Fogarty in 400 individual medley; Kendall Hansen in 100 backstroke; the 400 medley relay team of Hansen, Nasiou, Sinks and Pavlu Lewin; Vivian Kritikou in 1,650 freestyle; Pavlu Lewin in 200 backstroke; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Pavlu Lewin, Malmborg, Campbell and Caitie Mansker.
ISU will be at Evansville for a double dual against the Aces and Arkansas-Little Rock on Nov. 2.
Volleyball
• ISU 3, Southern Illinois 2 — At Carbondale, Ill., the visiting Sycamores posted their first five-set win of the season in Missouri Valley Conference action late Saturday.
Chloe Mason had 32 assists and 20 digs and Taylor Shelton had 14 digs and 11 kills, three of them in the decisive fifth set as ISU improved to 4-14 overall, 2-6 in conference play with the 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9 decision. Cassie Kawa had 15 kills and Nikkie White 13 kills and four blocks. Melina Tedrow had 28 digs.
Indiana State also had a five-set match on Friday at Missouri State, but couldn't pull it out after winning the third and fourth sets. The set scores were 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9.
Mason and Shelton also had double-doubles in that match, Mason with 23 assists and 16 digs and Shelton with 15 digs and 11 kills. Also in double figures in kills were Gretchen Kuckkan with 13, White with 12 and Kawa with 10, while Mary Hannah Lewis added 21 assists and Tedrow 20 digs.
The Sycamores will return home next weekend when they host Northern Iowa and Drake in the ISU Arena.
In high school volleyball news:
• LIC title on line — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers will conclude regular-season play this week, meeting Newton on Thursday on Senior Night with a championship on the line.
Newton and Paris both are 7-0 in Little Illini Conference matches. Paris is 22-2 for the season going into a match tonight and ranked seventh in one Class 2A poll. The Tigers won their 11th in a row with a 25-13 25-9 decision over Robinson on Thursday.
Illinois teams will begin postseason play Oct. 28.
• Bloomfield 3, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, Cardinals bested host team 25-19 25-19 25-15 to claim championship of Class A WRV Sectional.
Bloomfield will meet Indianapolis Lutheran in the Morristown Regional.
Prep tennis
• Tigers sixth — At Effingham, the Paris girls closed out their season with a sixth-place finish in Class 1A sectional play Saturday.
Team scores — Teutopolis 23, Effingham St. Anthony 22, Robinson 16, Newton 14, Mattoon 9, Paris 8, Casey 6, Charleston 6, Effingham 4, Shelbyville 2.
Paris results
Singles — Jenna Gates 1-1, Chloe Noel 0-1
Doubles — Sarah Isaf-Kaitlyn Mathews 1-1, Kendall Mathews-Chloe Waltz 1-1
