Freshman Celeste Wahlberg, who had been leading her team in shots, got her first career goal for Indiana State's women's soccer team Sunday, and it held up for a 1-0 victory at Dayton.
The host Flyers, now 1-4-1 for the season, had a whopping 29-9 advantage in shots, a 5-3 edge in shots on goal and an 8-1 margin in corner kicks, but freshman Tara Hoffman made four saves.
Wahlberg, who had five of the Sycamores' shots, curled one of them into the lower right corner of the net from the top of the box in the 37th minute as ISU picked up its first win in six matches.
Indiana State now begins a five-match homestand with a 7 p.m. Friday contest against Belmont at Memorial Stadium.
In other soccer:
• Chicago 6, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Chicago, the host Maroons handed the Engineer women their first loss of the season on Sunday.
Sidney Hohl had Rose's only shot on goal and Katie Demert had 10 saves for the 2-1 Engineers, who host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prep soccer
• Patriots 2-1 — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North won its last two matches in Hoosier Cup competition on Saturday after suffering a 3-2 loss to Floyd Central on Friday.
Sasha Thompson had two first-period goals in a 3-0 win over South Knox, Addi Readinger getting one assist and Madi Ellingsworth the other, and Macy Stuck scored unassisted in the second period.
North then routed Silver Creek 6-0 as Thompson scored three times in the first half, assisted by Readinger, Avery Pommier and Stuck; Pommier scored in the first half on an assist by Readinger; Gracie Cohen-Cook scored on an assist from Elisa Simoni; and Stuck tallied on a corner kick. Dani Johnson and Ariana Morton split time in goal for both shutouts.
Thompson had both goals, assisted by Simoni and Cohen-Cook, in Friday's loss.
Now 4-3, North plays Wednesday at Bloomington South.
• Northview 7, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Kassidy Kellett had three goals and Maggie Lackey, Grace Nicosin, Kaylee Lowe and Sarah Bryan on each in Western Indiana Conference play Saturday.
Northview plays at Sullivan on Wednesday.
Golf
• ISU 11th so far — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State had rounds of 303 and 304 and is currently 11th after 36 holes of the Redbird Invitational played Sunday at Weibring Golf Club.
Alex Jennings and Kayla Ryan shot 75s, Sierra Hargens a 76, Lauren Green a 77 and Kristen Hobbs an 82 on Sunday morning. Ryan had four birdies in shooting 74 in the afternoon round, which also featured 76s by Hargens and Green, a 78 for Jennings and an 81 for Hobbs.
IUPUI leads the 17-team field with a 293. The final round begins at 9 a.m. today, with live stats available at GoSycamores.com.
• Pomeroys second — At Montgomery, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods finished second as the Vincennes Invitational concluded Sunday at Country Oaks.
Colton Kuppler was second individually with rounds of 71 and 75 for 146.
"The team played well on Saturday. Sunday wasn't a bad day but they ran up against a buzzsaw in Rend Lake posting a team total of 1-under-par today," coach Abe Nasser said. "Our freshman, Logan Vernon, got his first tournament experience and did very well."
Team scores — Rend Lake 588, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 600, Vincennes 629, Lincoln Trail 630, Danville Area 636.
SMWC — Colton Kuppler 146, Nathan Higbie 151, Justin Wilson 153, Logan Vernon 153, Benjamin Myers 153.
Next — The Pomeroys play in the Oakland City Invitational at Hulman Links beginning Sept. 19.
Volleyball
• Engineers 0-2 — At Naperville, Ill., Rose-Hulman fell in two close matches Saturday at the North Central Invitational.
Coe beat the Engineers 3-0, but the set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-23. The host team then needed five sets before pulling out a 25-21, 12-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6 win.
Katie Orbeta had 19 assists and nine digs in the first match and led the team with 11 kills in the second. Katryna Dahlberg had 20 and 27 digs and Eryn Castaneda had 21 assists and 10 digs against North Central.
Now 2-5, Rose plays its crosstown match Wednesday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
• Vincennes goes 1-3 — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers lost 3-1 to John A. Logan and beat Wabash Valley 3-1 on Friday, then lost 3-1 to Walters State and 3-0 to 12th-ranked Mineral Area on Saturday at the Blazer Classic.
Brantli Lannan of Linton had 99 digs in four matches, while Ryleigh Fidler of Lintonhad 41 kills and more than 50 digs and Morgen Tinkle of Parke Heritage had 48 assists.
Vincennes plays Thursday at Shawnee Community College.
Prep volleyball
• Maroons fourth — At Robinson, the host Maroons beat Lawrenceville 2-1, lost to North Knox 2-0, beat Red Hill 2-0 and lost to Marshall 2-1 in their own invitational on Saturday.
Team standings — North Knox, Oblong, Marshall, Robinson, Martinsville, Lawrenceville, North Central, Red Hill.
Robinson leaders — Livia Smith had 27 digs and 15 kills; Emma Bailey 19 digs, 6 kills and 8 aces; Maddie Fisher 12 digs and 11 kills; Kori Calvert 17 kills and 2 aces; Brynna Halla 19 digs; Bri Robb 13 digs and 3 aces; and Addy Paddock 12 digs.
Tennis
• Rose splits — At the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center, Rose-Hulman's women lost 8-1 to IU-Kokomo but beat Greenville 6-3 on Saturday.
Naomi Bhagat had the only win against the NAIA opponent and teamed with Bre Rogers for a doubles win against Greenville. Other winners against Greenville were Fanny-Jane Banda, Rogers, Kyla Jarvis and Emma Goodman in singles and Jarvis and Krista Manche in doubles.
The 1-1 Engineers host Millikin on Thursday.
Auto racing
• Swansons in control — At Brownsburg, Swansons dominated U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown racing on Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Kody Swanson led all the way to win the 100-lap Rich Vogler Classic. Tanner Swanson was fast qualifier and took second in the feature.
Kody Swanson hiked his lead in the Silver Crown totals and will take a 63-point lead into Sept. 22 racing in Illinois.
Saturday's results
Fast qualifier — Tanner Swanson.
Feature — Kody Swanson, T.Swanson, Kyle Hamilton, Jim Anderson, James Davison, David Byrne, Bobby Santos, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Kyle Robbins, Joe Liguori, Patrick Lawson, Annie Breidinger, Austin Nemire, Matt Goodnight.
Silver Crown point leaders — K.Swanson 577, Grant 514, Byrne 456, Hamilton 381, Santos 378.
