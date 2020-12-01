Indiana State men’s basketball has once again endured changes to its 2020-21 schedule, as the University of Indianapolis announced a pause of team activities due to COVID-19 on Monday.
Due to the circumstances, ISU's scheduled Dec. 8 contest with the Greyhounds will now be played against Truman State.
The Sycamores and Bulldogs will tip at 5 p.m. on "The Valley On ESPN." Due to the pandemic, only essential personnel and family of players will be allowed to watch in person. That policy is in effect for basketball games through December.
• • •
In other Indiana State news:
• Ludlow joins sports media department — Kyler Ludlow has been named the Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Digital Content at Indiana State, Sycamore Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced on Tuesday.
“I am thrilled to have Kyler join our athletic communications staff. His wealth of experience at different levels within athletics will not only help to continue to develop our young department, but also help us continue to improve and reach our goals within the athletic communications area,” Clinkscales said.
Ludlow will oversee the overall management, operations and performance evaluations of athletic communication.
“It is an absolute honor,” Ludlow said. “I want to thank Sherard Clinkscales, Angie Lansing and all of those in the administration and on the coaching staffs that I had the opportunity to get to know during the interview process. They made it clear that Indiana State is a special place. My family and I are excited to become a part of the Indiana State community and I look forward to telling the stories of the many great Sycamore student-athletes.”
Prior to joining Indiana State Athletics, Ludlow worked at the University of Michigan for a year, serving as the Assistant Director of External Communications and Public Relations. While at Michigan, Ludlow was responsible for all areas of media relations for their nationally ranked baseball and volleyball teams while also working closely with U-M Video and Big Ten Network for stories to feature on primetime broadcasts.
Ludlow joined Michigan following a two-year stint at Eastern Michigan. Before joining Eastern Michigan, Ludlow served as an Athletic Communications Coordinator at the University of Dayton for two years and began his career as the Sports Information Director at Palm Beach Atlantic University from 2014-15. He also acted as the Athletic Communications Graduate Assistant at Palm Beach Atlantic from 2012-14.
Boys basketball
• Silver Anniversary team named — The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has named 18 members of the class of 1996 to its 2021 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
Included on the list are former Indiana State player Ben Anderson and former White River Valley star Andrew Graves, both members of the 1996 Indiana All-Stars.
Also recognized are Kevin Ault, Warsaw; Duane Clemens, Muncie South; Lee Coomler and Brian McCauley, Kokomo; Jaraan Cornell, South Bend Clay; Carson Cunningham, Andrean; Chris Hahn, Alexandria; Mickey Hosier, Alexandria; Michael Lewis, Jasper; Gary and Greg McQuay, Gary West; Jeff Poisel and Yon Price, Ben Davis; LaMont Roland, New Albany; Carl Sykes, Franklin Central; and B.J. Watts, Scottsburg.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 41, South Vermillion 32 — At Clinton, the visiting Vikings overcame 27% shooting to win their second straight game to open the season.
Maci Easton led West Vigo with 13 points, while freshman Kenley Minor led all scorers with 16 for the Wildcats.
WEST VIGO (41) — M.Easton 5 3-7 13, Fennell 3 1-2 7, Likens 2 0-0 4, Stepp 2 3-4 8, E.Easton 1 2-3 4, Boatman 2 1-2 5, Lasecki 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 FG, 10-18 FT, 41 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (32) — Grange 0 0-0 0, Minor 7 1-4 16, Freed 0 0-0 0, Rippy 1 2-2 4, Le.Gilman 1 0-0 2, Silver 2 1-6 5, Ping 1 3-4 5, Li.Gilman 0 0-0 0, Kendrick 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 FG, 7-16 FT, 32 TP.
West Vigo 12 12 7 10 — 41
South Vermillion 7 6 10 9 — 32
3-point goals — Stepp, Minor. Total fouls — WV 15, SV 15. Fouled out — E.Easton.
Next — West Vigo (2-0) hosts Greencastle at 6 p.m. Friday. South Vermillion (0-2) plays Friday at North Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
• Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North 47 — At North, the Patriots dug themselves a 12-3 hole after one quarter Tuesday night and spent the rest of the game trying to come back.
Zoe Stewart scored 24 points in the last three quarters for North, while Preslee Michael, who had the first-quarter 3-pointer, added 17.
Now 2-2, North begins Conference Indiana play on Friday at home against Bloomington South. Mooresville, 1-4, hosts Perry Meridian that night.
Middle schools
• Results reported — The following basketball games were reported to the Tribune-Star on Tuesday:
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 49 (Traishun Brown 10, Brady Klopfenstein 8), Otter Creek 8 (Cottrell 2, Goda 2, Lawson 2, Millington 2).
