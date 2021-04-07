Host Indiana State managed its best tournament score of the season as the ISU Invitational wrapped up Monday at the Country Club of Terre Haute, but was overtaken by Butler for fourth place in the team standings.
Northern Iowa and Green Bay maintained their spots in first and second place, but Butler shot 297 on Monday, matching the best 18-hole score for any team in the tournament, to pass the Sycamores. ISU shot rounds of 304 and 313.
Rose-Hulman placed eighth in the tournament, passing Valparaiso and nearly catching Eastern Illinois after a team round of 334 on Monday.
Lauren Green led ISU with a 76 on Monday, while Chelsea Morrow completed her best tournament of the season by shooting 77 after an opening-round 74 on Sunday.
ISU Invitational
Team scores — Northern Iowa 300-297-597, Green Bay 302-300-602, Butler 307-297-604, Indiana State 304-313-617, Evansville 309-318-627, Western Michigan 326-307-633, Eastern Illinois 337-341-678, Rose-Hulman 345-334-679, Valparaiso 341-339-680.
Indiana State — Chelsea Morrow 74-77-151, Lauren Green 78-76-154, Madison Branum 76-81-157, Kristen Hobbs 76-83-159, Iyoun Chew 80-79-159.
ISU individuals — Molly Lee 76-80-156, Lizzie Bickar 86-83-169, Grace Welty 94-91-185.
Rose-Hulman — Rachel Zhang 76-83-159, Precious Saelee 90-82-172, Lauren Conley 89-84-173, Annie Anderson 90-85-175, Svarnika Bommakanti 90-85-175.
Rose-Hulman individual — Wynne Aldrich 82-88-170.
Next — Indiana State competes April 18-20 at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in St. Louis. Rose-Hulman competes at both the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational and its own Rose-Hulman Invitational this coming weekend.
Softball
• West Vigo 18, White River Valley 0 — At West Vigo, Kenzie Rice and Carlea Funk combined to pitch a shutout and Alecia Elkins drove in six runs for the host Vikings.
Elkins was 3 for 3 with two doubles, while Adelynn Harris was 4 for 4 with three steals and Carlea Funk and Avery Funk both had multiple hits for the 2-0 Vikings.
• South Vermillion 15, South Putnam 1 — At Putnamville, Makenzie Mackey pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for the visiting Wildcats.
Mackey, Hannah Boardman and Callie Travioli had two hits each for South Vermillion.
• Linton 7, Mitchell 3 — At Mitchell, Kylie Cooksey hit a three-run double and combined with Alex Overman in the circle for the winning Miners.
Abby Brownfield had a single, double and three runs and Syd Lockhart had two hits and two runs for Linton, now 1-0. The Miners host North Central on Wednesday.
In college softball:
• Pomeroys get road sweep — At Elgin, Ill., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated host Judson 6-5 and 9-4 as West Vigo graduate Lyric Krause homered in each game.
Krause had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the opener, erasing a 3-0 Judson lead, and had a single, double and homer in the second game.
Terre Haute North graduate Jasey Conn had run-scoring hits in each game, and Faith Pokryfke was 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBI in the second game.
Summer Rocha and Josie Lord were the winning pitchers, with Lord going 2 for 5 in the second game for the 15-13 Pomeroys, who host sixth-ranked Marian in a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday. Judson is now 5-17.
Baseball
• South Vermillion 4, South Putnam 2 — At Putnamville, both teams combined for just five hits in a game shortened to six innings by darkness.
Drake Richardson was winning pitcher for the Wildcats, allowing just two hits, while Hayden Switzer of South Putnam had a double for the game's only extra-base hit.
In college baseball news:
• Guerrero picked again — Indiana State's Geremy Guerrero was named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after retiring the first 18 Saint Louis batters in a road win on Friday.
Now 5-0 for the season, Guerrero allowed four hits and a run in eight innings and ranks first in the MVC with a 1.13 earned run average.
The Sycamores begin conference play on Friday at Illinois State.
Track
• Rose freshman honored — Rose-Hulman freshman Jacob Bird was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week for his work Saturday at the Hanover Invitational.
Bird won the 200 in 23.22 seconds and was second in the 400 in 51.98 seconds. It was his second conference honor this spring.
Rose competes this coming weekend at the Wabash Invitational.
