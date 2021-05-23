Indiana State’s baseball team made it to the second seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament the hard way, spotting host Evansville eight runs before coming back for a 13-10 win Saturday at Braun Stadium.
Bradley had already won its game on Saturday, meaning a loss would have made the Sycamores the third seed — not to mention the losers in six of their last eight conference games. And after two errors gave the Aces four first-inning runs and the home team batted around again for four more in the second, prospects didn’t look good.
But the Sycamores responded immediately, getting five runs in the top of the third on a two-run double by Sean Ross, a single by Jordan Schaffer and a three-run homer by Max Wright.
ISU tied the score after two quick outs the next inning. Schaffer singled, Ellison Hanna II walked and Wright, Miguel Rivera and Aaron Beck all had run-scoring hits.
Evansville got back on top in the bottom of the fifth, scoring once on a double play and a second run on a wild pitch. But Tyler Grauer came on for 4.1 innings of relief, probably the best outing of the season for the veteran lefty, and the stage was set for more comebacks.
In the top of the sixth, Hanna drew another walk and Wright hit another home to tie the score 10-10.
The Sycamores then took the lead and padded it with help from the Aces. Dominic Cusumano drew a bases-loaded walk to break the tie in the eighth, Rivera came home on a wild pitch in that inning, and Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.
Wright finished the game 3 for 5 with two homers and six RBI, while Schaffer was 3 for 6 with two runs and Rivera and Josue Urdaneta had two hits each. Grauer was the winning pitcher.
Indiana State finished the regular season 27-17, 14-10 in the MVC, and begins tournament play at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday against either Missouri State or Valparaiso. Evansville (28-26, 11-16) plays at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game against Illinois State.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
At Southern Illinois
Tuesday — Illinois State (6th seed) vs. Evansville (7), 3:30 p.m., loser eliminated; Missouri State (5) vs. Valparaiso (8), 8 p.m., loser eliminated
Wednesday — Dallas Baptist (1) vs. Illinois State-Evansville winner, 11 a.m.; Indiana State (2) vs. Missouri State-Valparaiso winner, 3:30 p.m.; Bradley (3) vs. Southern Illinois (4), 8 p.m.
Double elimination tournament continues through Saturday
I I I
In high school baseball:
• Braves sweep — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves wrapped up a 3-0 weekend by sweeping a doubleheader over Guerin Catholic by scores of 7-4 and 2-1.
Jackson McFarland was 3 for 4 for the day for the Braves, going 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and three RBI in the first game and adding an RBI single while pitching a complete-game four-hitter in the second contest.
Also in the first game, Kade Kline was 3 for 4 with a double, Max Scamihorn 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, and Jacob Rutledge 1 for 4 with two runs.
Kline had a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh of the second game.
• West Vigo 7, Riverton Parke 2 — At West Vigo, the Vikings bounced back from an 11-inning loss a few hours before to improve their record to 21-6 for the season.
Kaleb Marrs was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits in six innings while striking out four, while Carter Murphy was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI; Peyton Clerk 1 for 3 with a homer and two runs; Nick lindsey 1 for 2 with two runs; Jerome Blevins 1 for 3 with an RBI; and Dilun King 1 for 3 with a run.
For Riverton Parke, Pierson Barnes was 2 for 3, Hunter Collings 2 for 4, Derron Hazzard 1 for 4 with an RBI and Derek Lebron, Brandon Todd and Kayden Allee had a hit each.
West Vigo plays at Shakamak and Riverton Parke at Southmont on Monday.
• Knights lose twice — At Bedford, Northview lost 10-1 to Lawrence North and 9-2 to host Bedford North Lawrence at the BNL Tournament.
Now 14-5, the Knights play Monday at Cloverdale.
Golf
• Patriots seventh, Braves eighth — At Smock Golf Course, Terre Haute North’s fifth score enabled the Patriots to finish seventh and Terre Haute South eighth as both teams shot 355 Saturday at the Franklin Central Invitational.
Center Grove led the 17-team field with a 307, while Silver Creek — led by medalist Luke Beetz with a 72 — was second at 316.
Ryan Liebermann of South shot an 83, the best Terre Haute score.
Team scores — Center Grove 307, Silver Creek 316, Guerin Catholic 347, Park Tudor 348, Franklin Central Blue 351, Indianapolis North Central 352, Terre Haute North 355, Terre Haute South 355, Greenfield-Central 367, Southport 380, Franklin Central White 404, Indianapolis Lutheran 404, Ben Davis 439, Heritage Christian 449, Lawrence Central 452, Beech Grove incomplete, Speedway incomplete.
Terre Haute North (355) — Logan Schuld 86, Trey Steadman 94, Gavin Connor 87, Cole Higham 90, Zack McCreery 92.
Terre Haute South (355) — Ryan Liebermann 83, Caleb Maris 92, Andrew Baker 91, Nick Winning 89, Evan Burbrink 96.
Softball
Friday
• Sullivan 7, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, Kendal Edmondson pitched a no-hitter and also was 1 for 3 with two RBI for the visiting Golden Arrows.
Gracie Shorter was 3 for 4 with three runs, Delainey Shorter 2 for 4 with a double and two runs and Brooklyn Riley 1 for 3 with two RBI for Sullivan.
Sullivan plays Southridge at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 2A South Knox Sectional. Riverton Parke plays Faith Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
