Indiana State scored a tying goal midway through the first half Saturday night, but gave up the decisive score three minutes later and lost 2-1 to league-leading Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer.
The Ramblers, 11-4-1 overall and 6-0 in conference matches, got on the board in the fifth minute.
Sidney Ewing of the Sycamores took a long feed from Lindsey Anstine and scored from 15 yards out to tie the match at 1-1 in the 24th minute, but Loyola's Aleksa Tataryn made it 2-1 in the 27th minute and it stayed that way the rest of the way.
Loyola had a 17-4 advantage in shots, with Ewing and Anna Holcome getting the shots on goal for the Sycamores.
Now 3-10-2 and 1-4-1 in the Valley, ISU is clinging to the sixth and final spot in the MVC Tournament with one match to play, a 5 p.m. home contest against Missouri State on Thursday. The two teams behind the Sycamores, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso, play each other that same night.
Prep tennis
• All-staters named — Canaan Sellers of Terre Haute South has been named to the all-state first team after compiling a 26-3 record at No. 1 singles for the Braves, who tied for third place at the recent state tournament.
Two doubles teams, Ethan Knott and Cade Moore of Terre Haute North and Seth Gage and Jacob Thacker of South, were named to the second team.
Prep track
• Silver Anniversity athletes chosen — The Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the list of athletes who will be honored at the high school state finals in June at Bloomington.
A member of the Silver Anniversary girls team is Northview's Carrie Long in high jump, while a member of the Silver Anniversary boys team — also in high jump — is Jeff Martin, Indiana State's associate head coach; Martin competed for Warren Central.
Prep volleyball
• Warriors go 2-3 — At Fairfield, Ill., Casey prepared for its upcoming regional by winning two of five matches and taking third place in the Bronze Flight on Saturday at the Fairfield Tournament.
Casey results — Lost to Carmi-White County 25-11, 25-8; lost to Massac County 25-13, 25-13; beat Salem 25-23, 25-19; lost to Hamilton County 25-11, 25-11; beat Flora 8-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Casey highlights — Tori Yates had 36 assists, 16 digs and an ace; Kennedy Repp 34 digs, 2 assists and an ace; Sheadon Wilson 30 digs, 9 kills, a block, an assist and 3 aces; Meka Bauguss 21 digs and 3 aces; Devon Patrick 16 kills, 5 blocks and an assist; Havanah John 11 kills and 2 digs; Paige Cutright 10 digs and 2 aces; Abby Reddicks 5 kills, 5 blocks and 3 aces; Cheyenne Short 4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs and an assist; Maya Redman 4 assists; and Audrey Hosselton 3 digs, 2 kills and an assist.
Next — Casey, 7-28, plays Oblong on Tuesday at the Class 1A Casey Regional.
Commented
