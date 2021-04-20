Lauren Green shots rounds of 76 and 79 on the 36-hole first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship for women's golf Monday, while the Sycamores are currently in eighth place.
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday.
Evansville leads in the team standings with a 304, led by Sophia Rohleder with a 3-over-par score of 149. Northern Iowa is second.
ISU shot a 642, 316 on its first 18 holes and 326 in the afternoon round.
Other ISU players were Madison Branum at 157, Iyoun Chew at 163, Kristen Hobbs at 171 and Lizzie Bickar at 177.
Baseball
• Beck named — To the surprise of no one who watched him play this past weekend, Indiana State's Aaron Beck is Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.
Beck was 12 for 14 with three doubles and a triple, finishing the weekend with an .857 batting average, 1.214 slugging percentage and .875 on-base percentage. He drove in nine runs and scored three times.
ISU plays a four-game series at Dallas Baptist beginning Friday.
• Collett climbs — At Athens, Ga., Kentucky's T.J. Collett hit the 36th homer of his career Saturday, moving into seventh place on the Wildcats' all-time list.
• Hunter heroics — At Evansville, Terre Haute South graduate Ethan Hunter led Southern Indiana to a sweep of visiting Lewis over the weekend.
Hunter hit a leadoff homer in the seventh inning for a walkoff 4-3 win in Saturday's opener; had an RBI single in a six-run seventh-inning rally and scored the walkoff run on a wild pitch in the 8-7 win of Saturday's second game; and was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI in an 8-7 win Sunday.
I I I
In high school baseball:
• Shakamak 17, North Central 1 — At Jasonville, Brady Yeryar was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, three runs and six RBI as the host Lakers won in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Also for the Lakers, who scored eight times in the second inning and nine times in the third frame, Brevon Fulford was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI; Logan Burris 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and three RBI; Ethan Burdette 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI; Carson Jernigan 1 for 2 with two RBI; starting pitcher Oscar Pegg 1 for 2 with two runs; and Peyton Yeryar scored two runs.
Gage Wheaton was 2 for 3 and scored the lone run for the Thunderbirds.
• Sullivan 15, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Vincennes, the visiting Golden Arrows improved to 7-3 with a five-inning win.
Donovan McKinney led the Arrows by going 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBI. Eli Steimel was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBI; Isaac Osborne and Cody Adams were both 2 for 2; Seth Dyar 1 for 2 with a double and two runs; Jacob Hawkins 1 for 2 with three runs; and Jacob Cox 1 for 3 with two runs.
Softball
• Terre Haute South 8, Riverton Parke 5 — At Mecca, the visiting Braves rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to win a nonconference game.
Lexi Cottrell was 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs to lead the Braves, while Faith Thomas was 3 for 5 with two doubles; winning pitcher Jasmine Kinzer 2 for 4 with three RBI; Peyton Simmons 2 for 5 with a double; and Izzy Light 2 for 4.
For the Panthers, Caeden Bennett was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Arial Wright 2 for 2 and Maddie Belcher 2 for 3 with two runs.
• Northview 5, Plainfield 2 — At Brazil, the host Knights won their fifth straight game as Lauren Sackett had 18 strikeouts plus an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly at the plate.
Ellie Carter and Olyvia Notter homered for Northview.
• Linton 5, South Knox 2 — At Verne, Kylie Cooksey and Alex Overman combined for five hits and also combined to pitch a six-hitter for the visiting Miners.
Cooksey was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs and Overman 2 for 3. Also for Linton, Syd Lockhart was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs; Erin Elliott 2 for 4 with two RBI; Abby Brownfield 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBI; Addi Ward 1 for 1 with a double; and Allie Brownfield 1 for 4 with a double.
Linton is scheduled to play Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
• Sullivan 17, North Knox 0 — At Bicknell, Gracie Shorter was 2 for 2 with two homers, four runs and three RBI to lead the visiting Golden Arrows.
Also for Sullivan, Avery Wiltermood was 3 for 5 with three runs; Kate Ridgway 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI; Jocey Wible 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Klaire Williams 2 for 3; and Delainey Shorter 1 for 4 with three RBI.
• North Central 15, Vincennes Lincoln 5 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds erupted for a big nonconference win.
• Parke Heritage 16, Southmont 11 — At Rockville, the Wolves outslugged their visitors in a nonconference game.
Basketball
• Indiana All-Stars named — The 2021 Indiana All-Star boys basketball team was announced Monday, with Linton's Lincoln Hale not making the list.
Mr. Basketball, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk and a Purdue signee, leads the team that also includes Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, an Indiana State recruiting target; Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, who has signed with Northwestern; Jalen Blackmon of Marion, headed to Grand Canyon; Luke Brown of Blackford, who has signed with Stetson; Luke Goode of Homestead, who will attend Illinois; Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, bound for Toledo and Purdue respectively; J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph's, who will play at Notre Dame; Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, an Evansville recruit; Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian and Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, both going to Butler; Brian Waddell of Carmel, being recruited by both ISU and Purdue; and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley, another Notre Dame recruit.
Tennis
• West Vigo 4, South Putnam 1 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings got singles wins from Kaitlin Whitford, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki in winning a Western Indiana Conference match.
The doubles team of Abigail Meehan and Maddie Bradbury also won.
• Sullivan 4, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, the visiting Golden Arrows swept singles matches Monday and improved to 11-0 for the season.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Chloe Rippy 6-1, 6-1; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Samantha Sexton 6-1, 6-1; Annie Smith (S) def. Jessi Servis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lexy Gilman-Livy Gilman (SV) def. Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil 6-4, 6-3; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Hanna Servis-Emily Vaughn 6-0, 6-2.
JV — Sullivan won 7-2.
Next — Sullivan hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
Saturday
• Arrows win their own tournament — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows won their own invitational on Saturday, winning at all five spots and scoring 20 points to 13 for Owen Valley, 11 for Washington Catholic and 6 for White River Valley.
Golf
• Sullivan wins — At Sullivan Elks, Collier Elliott was medalist as the host Golden Arrows won a four-way match with Linton, Washington Catholic and Bloomfield.
Team scores — Sullivan 180, Linton 193, Washington Catholic 227, Bloomfield incomplete.
Sullivan (180) — Collier Elliott 41, Gavin Jenkins 42, Wyatt Piel 43, Koby Wood 54, Noah Kincaid 54.
Linton (193) — Andy Clark 45, Eli Poe 45, Kole Smith 53, Blake House 51, Braylen Perkins 52.
