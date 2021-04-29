Indiana State got plenty of good news about its female athletes Thursday, with Lauren Green named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team in women's golf and 14 Sycamore swimmers named to the same team.
Green was an all-conference player, finishing fourth in the MVC Championships, and was a first-team scholar-athlete member for the second straight year. She has a 3.87 grade-point average in sports management.
ISU's 14 representatives on the swim team was the highest of all MVC schools. Swimmers and divers honored are Rachel Sanquenetti, 4.0, exercise science/pre-physical therapy; Marni Gray, 3.9, criminology; Colleen O'Connor, 3.9, nursing; Rhiannon Wozny, 3.9, architectural engineering technology; Marissa Kozel, 3.8, nursing; Andrea Putrimas, 3.8, international business; Kerry Tepe, 3.8, biology; Molly Fogarty, 3.7, biology/pre-med; Caitie Mansker, 3.7, biology; Sarah Moreau, 3.7, chemistry; Anna Maria Nasiou, 3.7, applied medicine/athletic training; Keara Shelton, 3.7, psychology; Marlene Pavlu Lewis, 3.6, science; and Emily Webb, 3.4, nursing.
Tepe, Nasiou, Shelton, Pavlu Lewis and Webb were also honorees in 2020.
Soccer
• Pomeroys sign two — Northview's Landon Campbell and Indianapolis Ritter's Jose Chavez have signed letters of intent to play men's soccer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Campbell, a 6-foot-2 keeper, earned two letters each in soccer and cross country for the Knights.
Chavez, a midfielder, was an all-conference and second-team all-district player and played on a state runner-up team.
Prep baseball
• Shakamak 12, Riverton Parke 7 — At Jasonville, Class A's fourth-ranked Lakers defeated the fifth-ranked Panthers in a nonconference game.
Shakamak took a 4-1 lead after an inning, but the Panthers rallied with three in the third for a 5-4 advantage. Shakamak then scored six in the bottom of the inning.
Brady Yeryar ws 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI to lead Shakamak. Also for the Lakers, Peyton Yeryar was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and four RBI; Ethan Burdette 2 for 3 with a double and three runs; Brevon Fulford 2 for 4; Oscar Pegg 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBI; and Logan Burris scored twice.
For Riverton Parke, Pierson Barnes was 3 for 4 with two homers; Hunter Collings 2 for 5; and Spencer Rickard 1 for 2 with a double.
Prep track
Girls
• Vikings nipped — At West Vigo, the host Vikings lost by two points to Owen Valley in a three-way meet that also included South Vermillion.
Double winners for the Vikings were Dusty Welker and Corynn DeGroote, while Madison Freed won twice for South Vermillion.
Team scores — Owen Valley 60, West Vigo 58, South Vermillion 44.
4x800 — Owen Valley 12:16; HJ — Williams (SV); 100H — Potts (OV) 18.90; 100 — Dusty Welker (WV) 12.9; LJ — Corynn DeGroote (WV) 15-9; 4x100 — Owen Valley 58.02; 1,600 — Braun (OV) 5:52; 400 — C.DeGroote (WV) 1:01.58; 300H — Klynie (SV) 54.8; 800 — Maci Easton (WV) 2:32; 200 — Welker (WV) 26.40; PV — Madelyn Ballinger (WV) 7-6; D — Madison Freed (SV) 75-9; SP — Freed (SV) 28-10; 3,200 — Brown (OV) 13:26; 4x400 — West Vigo (Kyarra DeGroote, C.DeGroote, Easton, Wilbur) 4:25.
Boys
• Hosts prevail — At West Vigo, the host Vikings beat Owen Valley and South Vermillion.
Bryce Stateler won all three distance events for the home team.
Team scores — West Vigo 71, Owen Valley 63, South Vermillion 32
4x800 — Owen Valley 9:06; HH — Will Thomas (WV) 15.61; 100 — Zander Wilbur (WV) 11.02; 1,600 — Bryce Stateler (WV) 5:00; LJ — Welch (OV) 17-10; 4x100 — West Vigo (Wilbur, Lowe, Montgomery, Roach) 44.78; 400 — Anshaw (OV) 53.52; IH — Thomas (WV) 44.71; 800 — Stateler (WV) 2:14; 200 — Wilbur (WV) 23.27; D — Joey Shew (SV) 133-8; SP — Mills (OV) 48-5; HJ — Brock (OV) 5-10; 3,200 — Stateler (WV) 11:03; 4x400 — Owen Valley 3:44; PV — Krause (WV) 9-6.
Prep golf
• Clay City 179, Linton 190 — At Forest Park, Justin Hopkins shot an even-par 35 to lead the Eels to a win.
Linton (190) — Andy Clark 47, Eli Poe 43, Blake House 52, Kole Smith 48, Aiden Keene 57.
Clay City (179) — Justin Hopkins 35, Josh Hogan 48, Clay Brown 48, Zach Swearingen 48, Robby Burkle 51.
Next — Clay City plays North Central on Monday at Sullivan Elks.
• Sullivan 187, South Vermillion 193 — At Geneva Hills, the visiting Golden Arrows won a close match.
Prep tennis
Boys
• Newton 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost their Little Illini Conference opener.
Singles — Ben Street (N) def. Fox Davis 6-2, 6-1; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Isaac Kocher 6-0, 6-0; Kayden Schackmann (N) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-2, 6-2; Luke Weber (N) def. Ean McConkey 7-5,6-3; Adam Zumbahlen (N) def. Aiden Creech 6-2, 6-2; Hudson Davis (P) def. Kenny Hartke 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5).
Doubles — Hartke-Street (N) def. Davis-McConkey 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Kuglin-Westerfield (P) def. Kocher-Schackmann 6-0, 6-0; Weber-Zumbahlen (N) def. Creech-Davis 6-2, 6-0.
Next — Paris (2-4, 0-1 LIC) hosts Mt. Zion on Monday.
Prep volleyball
• Tiger named — Emma Pinkston of Paris has been named to the Illinois all-state volleyball team.
