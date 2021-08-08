Indiana State took a 1-0 lead in the first six minutes of a women's soccer exhibition match Sunday at Purdue Fort Wayne, but the host Mastadons scored twice in the first four minutes of the second period and held on for a 2-1 win.
Maddie Helling scored for ISU on a pass from Jensen Margheim.
Morgan Reitano of PFW tied the score on a penalty kick in the 47th minute, and Kayla Shebar had the tie-breaking score in the 49th minute.
ISU has one more exhibition match, a home contest against Marian at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Golf
• Braves eighth — At Washington, Terre Haute South placed eighth among 21 girls high school teams Saturday at the Washington Invitational played at Country Oaks.
Grace Kidwell paced the Braves with a 78, while Presley White added an 88.
Washington Invitational
Team scores — Columbus East 325, New Albany 344, Gibson Southern 347, Vincennes Rivet 355, Bedford North Lawrence 363, Bloomington South 363, Evansville Mater Dei 367, Terre Haute South 371, Corydon Central 383, Evansville Memorial 392, North Knox 400, Mt. Vernon 405, Washington 406, North Daviess 409, Barr-Reeve 410, South Knox 411, Bloomington North 413; Springs Valley, Tecumseh, Vincennes Lincoln and Evansville Central incomplete teams.
Terre Haute South (371) — Grace Kidwell 78, Abi English 99, Presley White 88, Fin Sawyer 106, Gabbie Blakeney 107.
Next — Terre Haute South hosts Owen Valley at Rea Park on Tuesday.
• Patriots third — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute shot 381 and finished third Saturday at the Southmont Invitational played at Crawfordsville Country Club.
Rylee Roscoe of the Patriots was second individually with an 83.
Southmont Invitational
At Crawfordsville County Club
Team scores — Southmont 353, Brownsburg 362, Terre Haute North 381, Zionsville 390, Western Boone 399, North Montgomery 453, Tri-West 457, North Putnam 481, Crawfordsville 484.
Terre Haute North (381) — Rylee Roscoe 83, Delaney Ferres 98, Paige Loughmiller 99, Karson Hart 101, Emma Lubbehusen 109, Celine Park 109, Jetta Harmon 110.
Next — Terre Haute North hosts Southmont on Monday at Hulman Links.
• Pair of aces — Mark's Par 3 enjoyed two holes-in-one during play Sunday.
Jim Lawson of Terre Haute used a 9-iron to ace the 105-yard seventh hole, a shot witnessed by Jim Timms, Dean Cooke and Barry Nicoson.
Later, Adam McDonald of Terre Haute got his first-ever hole-in-one using an 8-iron on the 128-yard 17th hole. Bill Wright witnessed that shot.
