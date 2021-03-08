Indiana State earned its first Missouri Valley Conference volleyball sweep of the season on Monday, beating Southern Illinois 3-1 a day after sweeping the Salukis on Sunday.
ISU's string of consecutive sets won ended early Monday, but the Sycamores rallied to win 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 to improve to 6-7 overall, 6-6 in the MVC. SIU is now 2-12, 1-11.
The visitors had 12 service aces, their first double-figure showing in that category since 2018, with Chloe Mason getting five to tie the best showing in the MVC this season.
Mason, a sophomore from Terre Haute North, also had 21 assists and 10 digs while Mary Hannah Lewis added 15 assists and two aces.
Madeline Williams had 12 kills with Taylor Shelton adding nine and Kaitlyn Hamilton and Kylie Newby eight each. Double-figure dig performances, in addition to Mason's, came from Melina Tedrow with 17, Ashley Eck with 13 and Shelton with 12.
Indiana State returns to the ISU Arena on Sunday and next Monday against Drake.
High school basketball
• Danville 46, Paris 41 — At Paris, Ill., the Tiger girls suffered their first regular-season loss in more than two years to the visiting Vikings on Monday.
Mady Rigdon was the only double-figure scorer for Paris with 16 points and added five rebounds. Trinity Tingley and Sara Mills also had five rebounds each, with Tingley adding four assists and Kendra Young four steals.
The host Tigers were outscored 18-5 at the foul line.
DANVILLE (46) — Houpt 4 10 20, Blanden 0 2 2, Rose 0 5 5, Conaway 3 0 6, Allen 3 1 8, Reed 2 0 5. Totals 12 FG, 18 FT, 46 TP.
PARIS (41) — Tingley 2 0 6, Coombes 0 0 0, Littleton 2 0 5, Young 3 1 7, Mills 1 0 2, Hawkins 2 1 5, Rigdon 5 3 16. Totals 15 FG, 4 FT, 41 TP.
Danville=6=11=10=19=—=46
Paris=5=13=5=18=—=41
3-point goals — Houpt 2, Allen, Reed, Rigdon 3, Tingley 2, Littleton.
Next — Paris (12-1) has a varsity-only contest Thursday at Lawrenceville.
Middle schools
• Tournament begins — At Otter Creek, the host Otters swept Woodrow Wilson on Monday night in the first round of the Vigo County Tournament for sixth- and seventh-grade girls.
In the sixth-grade game, Otter Creek won 15-5 as Neville had six points, Staggs and Thomas four each and Looper one for the Otters and Paugh scoring four and Williams one for the Warriors.
Otter Creek won the seventh-grade game 25-5 led by Strange with 10 points, White with seven and Ixba with two. Elder and Medley had two points each and Goulding one for Woodrow Wilson.
