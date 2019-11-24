Freshman Andrea Putrimas set an Indiana State school record with a swim of 17:01.44 in the 1,750 freestyle Saturday as the Sycamores wrapped up competition at the Purdue Invitational.
ISU finished seventh in an eight-team competition won by Louisville. Missouri Valley Conference rival Illinois State placed sixth.
Other highlights on Saturday were the MVC's best time in the 200 backstroke turned in by Marlene Pavlu Lewin; an MVC-leading time in the 200 butterfly by Marni Gray; and a season-best time in the 200 breaststroke by Kerry Tepe.
“We finished with a strong day," coach Josh Christenson said. "Andrea’s school record was awesome. We had several strong swims, and a lot of lifetime bests.
“Overall, we put together a solid meet. We approached this with just a short rest period and wanted to use it to keep learning and improving. So far this fall, we’ve had nearly 100 different occasions where someone has achieved a lifetime best. That’s an excellent trend. We’re looking forward to getting back to work and to keep improving as we get set to be our best in February at the Conference Tournament.”
On Friday, Anna Maria Nasiou set a school record in 100 breaststroke.
Indiana State will be back home Dec. 7 for a 4:30 p.m. Senior Day at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Basketball
• Terre Haute South 55, Evansville Harrison 41 — At South, the host Braves got a game-high 23 points from Zayda Hatfield and improved to 3-3 for the season.
South plays next on Dec. 3 at Northview, while Harrison (0-5) is at Evansville Central on Dec. 4.
• Ex-Braves shine — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduates Craig Porter and Amani Brown had big games as Vincennes University won in both men's and women's competition on Saturday.
The VU men beat Harry S. Truman 102-65 as Porter had 18 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high seven assists. The Trailblazers are now 8-1.
The Vincennes women won their own Sodexo Classic in a 105-32 rout of the Indiana Tech junior varsity team. Brown had a game-high 21 points and also had six assists and three steals for the 7-3 Trailblazers.
Both Vincennes teams play Tuesday at John A. Logan.
• Wallace leads Panthers — At San Antonio, Texas, Marshall graduate Josiah Wallace had 11 points as Eastern Illinois beat host Incarnate Word on Sunday in men's college action. EIU is 4-3 for the season.
Volleyball
• Bradley 3, Indiana State 1 — At Peoria, Ill., the visiting Sycamores completed a 7-21 season, 5-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference, against the 15-14, 11-7 Braves.
ISU won the first set only to drop the last three.
Nikkie White had 11 kills and Cassie Kawa eight, with each getting two blocks. Terre Haute North graduate Chloe Mason had 19 assists and eight digs and Mary Hannah Lewis had 14 assists. Melinda Tedrow had 19 digs and three assists.
Wrestling
• Falcons 1-3 — At Rockville, North Vermillion won one of four matches Saturday at the Wolves Invitational.
The Falcons lost 30-24 to host Parke Heritage, lost 65-12 to South Vermillion, lost 48-30 to North Montgomery and defeated Eminence 30-12.
Chance Shelton won all four of his matches at 138, while Hunter Cummins was 3-1 at 106; Brayden Schraeder 3-1 at 145; C.J. Ross 3-1 at 170; Tristen Youngblood 2-2 at 160; and Bruce Rossiter 1-3 at 152.
Football
• Northview graduate honored — Junior cornerback Dylan Hyatt, a Northview graduate, was one of four DePauw players who earned second-team all-North Coast Athletic Conference honors, the league announced this weekend.
Hyatt had 44 tackles, a team-leading 11 passes defended and two interceptions.
