Visiting Indiana State cut what was a 14-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter to a five-point deficit with three minutes left Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball, but got no closer and fell 72-64 to host Illinois State.
The Sycamores dug themselves a 36-19 hole late in the second quarter, but scored the last six points of the first half. The Redbirds led 57-43 after three quarters, but the visitors were 8 for 15 from the field in the fourth quarter and opened that period on an 11-3 run to get within 60-54. A driving layup by Del'Janea Williams made it a 62-57 game, but the Sycamores got no closer.
Natalia Lalic led the Sycamores with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Williams added 14 points and six assists, while Marie Hunter scored 10. Mya Glanton had a team-high seven rebounds in the setback.
INDIANA STATE (64) — Glanton 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-8 2-2 10, Lalic 7-12 2-2 18, Anderson 3-9 3-4 9, Williams 6-19 1-2 14, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, McKendree 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 FG, 10-12 FT, 64 TP.
ILLINOIS STATE (72) — Wilson 4-10 2-6 10, Crompton 4-11 6-6 17, Wong 1-3 4-5 6, Redmond 8-14 8-9 25, Bullman 3-3 0-0 7, Bowers 0-1 0-0 0, McGinnis-Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Newland 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-48 FG, 20-26 FT, 72 TP.
Indiana State=13=12=18=21=—=64
Illinois State=19=17=21=15=—=72
3-point shooting — Ind 4-16 (Lalic 2-4, McKendree 1-1, Williams 1-10, Anderson 0-1), Ill 6-13 (Crompton 3-8, Bullman 1-1, Newland 1-1, Redmond 1-2, Wong 0-1). Total fouls — Ind 26, Ill 16. Fouled out — Glanton, Hunter, Smith. Turnovers — Ind 10 (Williams 3, Lalic 2, Anderson 2, Hunter, Smith, Team), Ill 18 (Redmond 5). Rebounds — Ind 30 (Glanton 7, Anderson 5, Hunter 4, Williams 2, Smith 2, McKendree 2, Curry 2, Lalic, Team 5), Ill 36 (Wilson 11). Assists — Ind 13 (Williams 6, Glanton 2, Hunter 2, Lalic, McKendree, Curry), Ill 8 (Redmond 5). Steals — Ind 7 (Hunter 3, Anderson, Williams, Smith, Curry), Ill 4 (Wong 2, Redmond 2). Blocks — Ind 6 (Glanton 3, Anderson, Williams, McKendree), Ill 4 (McGinnis-Taylor 2). Att — 656.
Next — Indiana State (10-10, 5-4 MVC) hosts Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Illinois State is 13-9 and 9-2.
In another ISU game:
• Indiana State 83, Bradley 63 — At Peoria, Ill., Del’Janae Williams scored a career-high 27 points Friday night inside Renaissance Coliseum.
Mya Glanton added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Anna McKendree scored 12 off the bench for the Sycamores. Nine different players scored for Indiana State, with six scoring at least five points in the win.
Indiana State swept the season series against Bradley for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Girls basketball
• Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46 — At New Market, the Wolves outscored the host Mounties 10-5 down the stretch and moved into Monday's championship game of the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
Parke Heritage is 19-6, while Southmont finished 9-12.
• North Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 53 — At New Market, the Panthers were still within 54-51 with 1:13 left before falling to the Cougars at the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
Macey Barnes scored 17 points, Bailey Duke 14 and Caeden Bennett 10 for Riverton Parke, which finished 5-18. The 16-8 Cougars face Parke Heritage at 7 p.m. Monday.
• North Central 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 11 — At Clay City, the Thunderbirds improved to 18-6 and will play White River Valley in Monday's second semifinal game of the Class A Clay City Sectional. Bloomington Lighthouse finished 6-13.
• White River Valley 50, Eminence 41 — At Clay City, the Wolverines improved to 7-15 and will play North Central on Monday. Eminence finished 12-8.
• North Vermillion 49, Attica 26 — At Attica, the Falcons advanced to the championship game of the Class A Attica Sectional as Cami Pearman had 14 points, Ava Martin 12 and Lauren Ellis 10.
North Vermillion, 18-8, plays 20-4 Lafayette Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Paris 72, Lawrenceville 21 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers wrapped up the Little Illini Conference regular-season championship.
Mady Rigdon had 20 points, Kate Littleton 19 and Kendra Young 12 for Paris. Rigdon had five steals and Young four; Trinity Tingley five assists; Katelyn Coombs four rebounds and three assists and Graci Watson four assists and three steals.
LAWRENCEVILLE (21) — Cook 1 0 2, Stallings 0 0 0, Belleville 3 0 6, Yarber 5 0 10, Brush 1 0 2, Shoulders 0 1 1, Morehead 0 0 0, Oliveria 0 0 0. Totals 10 FG, 1 FT, 21 TP.
PARIS (72) — Moore 0 0 0, Clark 1 0 2, Tingley 2 0 5, Coombes 2 1 5, Littleton 8 0 19, Young 5 0 12, Sullivan 2 0 4, Smith 0 0 0, Mills 0 3 3, Watson 1 0 2, D.Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 7 5 20. Totals 28 FG, 9 FT, 72 TP.
Lawrenceville=7=6=8=0=—=21
Paris=12=25=23=12=—=72
3-point goals — Littleton 3, Young 2, Tingley, Rigdon.
Next — Paris (24-3, 8-0 LIC) plays Monday at Mattoon.
Boys basketball
• Shakamak 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 54 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers had four double-figure scorers in a nonconference win.
Coy Gilbert led Shakamak with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, while J.T. May had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Oscar Pegg scored 16 with nine assists and five steals and Carson Jernigan scored 12.
Now 8-9, Shakamak plays Friday at Eminence. Bloomington Lighthouse, 12-7, hosts Shoals on Tuesday.
• Crawfordsville 80, Riverton Parke 49 — At Crawfordsville, the host Athenians improved to 13-4 at the expense of the 5-11 Panthers.
Riverton Parke plays Friday at North Vermillion; Crawfordsville is at Tri-West that night.
Track
• Moore even faster — At South Bend, JaVaughn broke his own school record in the 60-meter dash, after previously breaking a record from 1973 just a week earlier, to highlight Indiana State's performance Saturday at the Meyo Invitational hosted by Notre Dame.
Moore was one of three event winners for the Sycamores over the course of the two-day meet, joined by Cale Kilian in the mile (4:06.90) and Ryann Porter in the triple jump (41 feet-10 inches). Porter’s mark was the second-best in school history, trailing only Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame member Lauren Martin, while Kilian’s time in the mile also ranked inside the top 10 in school history.
Indiana State recorded 22 top-10 finishes on the weekend, including both men’s relay teams.
The Sycamores hit the road one final time before the MVC Indoor Championships when they compete in the Hoosier Hills at Indiana University on Friday and Saturday.
• Both Rose teams place second — At Greencastle, both the Rose-Hulman men and the Engineer women had three first-place finishes, with the women's team adding a school record, as both placed second Saturday at the DePauw Invitational.
Wabash won the men's meet despite wins in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash by Rose-Hulman's Jailen Hobbs and a win in the 400 by Jacob Eve.
Tim Youndt had three runner-up finishes in the 60-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Women's winners for the Engineers were Rofiat Adeyemi in both long jump and triple jump and Evelyn Utley, who broke her own school record in shot put.
Rose-Hulman competes at another DePauw Invitational this Saturday.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 5, Wabash 4 — At Crawfordsville, the Engineer men opened their indoor season with a win Saturday.
Grant Paradowski won at No. 5 singles and teamed with Owen Reynolds for a win at No. 3 doubles. Other winners were Joshua Giambattista, Hart Howard and Rhian Seneviratne, who had the match-clinching point at No. 6 singles.
Rose-Hulman, 1-0, competes this coming Saturday at the University of Southern Indiana.
