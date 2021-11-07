Indiana State's volleyball team won at Illinois State for the first time in 44 years on Friday, knocking off the host Redbirds 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-12 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Sycamores were outhit for the match (.229 to .177) but won the three close sets in improving to 14-10 overall and 6-8 in the Valley. Illinois State is now 15-12 and 11-4.
Storm Suhre led ISU with 13 kills and a .444 hitting percentage and also had five blocks. Madeline Williams had 11 kills and six blocks and Mallory Keller added 10 kills.
Melina Tedrow had 21 digs, while Chloe Mason had 25 assists, 10 digs and three aces and Karinna Gall added five kills, 11 digs, two assists and a block.
Tamara Otene had 26 kills for the Redbirds.
ISU finishes its regular season at home with matches against Drake on Friday and Northern Iowa on Saturday.
• Bradley 3, Indiana State 0 — At Peoria, Ill., the Sycamores were blanked 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 on Friday.
Mallory Keller had 10 kills, four digs and two blocks while Melina Tedrow had 15 digs and Ashley Eck 13 digs.
Cross country
• Pomeroy women win, men fifth — At Kokomo, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods won the River States Conference women's championship and placed fifth in the men's championship on Saturday.
The SMWC women compete Wednesday at the NAIA national championships in Vancouver, Wash., while Thomas Chapman and Anthony Adams of the men's team compete there as individuals.
The women were led by Emily Truax, who finished fifth with a 6K time of 20:09.3. Also scoring were Kendyll Schulz (20:35.3), Zoe Trausch (20:42.4), Kayla Coryea (20:48.0) and Mercedes Schemmel (21:03.0), while Brisa Martinez (21:17.8) and Patricia Henney (22:57.3) also ran for the Pomeroys.
Chapman was fourth (27:08.2 for 8K) and Adams eighth (27:59.7) for the men's team, with Jonathan Hayden finishing in 28:21.0, Juan Delgado-Vasquez in 30:18.8, Braeden Heaton in 30:42.5, Zachary Weir in 31:29.0 and Luke Everhart in 32:28.5.
Zack Whitkanack was named Women's Coach of the Year and Chapman was Men's Newcomer of the Year. First-team all-RSC members are Chapman and Truax, with Coryea, Schulz, Trausch and Adams earning second-team honors.
Girls basketball
• Cougars win own tournament — At Roachdale, North Putnam defeated Eminence in the first game, then downed Shakamak 47-36 in the championship game of the North Putnam Tournament on Saturday.
Shakamak beat Riverton Parke 39-36 in overtime in the semifinals, and the Panthers lost 41-38 to Eminence in the third-place game.
Shakamak, 2-1, plays Tuesday at Washington Catholic. Riverton Parke, 0-3, plays North Vermillion on Thursday in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Rockville.
• Linton 61, West Washington 24 — At Linton, Class 2A's two-time defending state champions opened their first season in Class 3A with a decisive home win on Saturday.
The 1-0 Miners play Thursday at North Knox.
Soccer
• Sycamore named to all-tourney team — Indiana State sophomore defender Kloe Pettigrew was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-tournament team Sunday, following the conclusion of the championship match.
Pettigrew played all 110 minutes in ISU's loss on penalty kicks against Evansville, anchoring a defense that allowed just six shots on goal. For the season she started all 17 matches and led the team with 1,618 minutes played.
She was an all-conference honorable-mention selection this year after making the all-freshman team last season.
Other all-tournament team members are Megan Nemec, Abby Swanson, Amanda Cassidy (MVP) and Jenna Ross of Loyola's championship team; Michaela Till, Emily Ormson and Rachel Rosborough of runner-up Evansville; Morgan Metzger and Kiley Dugan of Valparaiso; Kelsie Stone and Libby Helverson of Drake; and Siri Ott of Northern Iowa.
Swimming
• Missouri State 221, Indiana State 132 — At Springfield, Mo., the Sycamores won two events in each of the two days of Friday and Saturday's dual meet.
Madie Rutan won her backstroke race each day, taking the 100-yard event on Saturday after winning at 200 yards on Friday.
Sarah Montgomery and Bailey Betzer finished first and second in three-meter diving on Saturday, while Betzer won the one-meter event the previous night.
Season-best performances on Saturday were turned in by Molly Fogarty in the 1,000-yard freestyle and Alexa Szadorski in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Sycamore divers will compete at the Purdue Invitational Nov. 18-20 while the ISU swimmers will be at the Kansas Classic on Nov. 19-21.
• Rose-Hulman 149, Anderson 123 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women picked up their first win of the season on Saturday.
Natalija Pumpurs had three wins for Rose — 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 50 butterfly — plus the 200 medley relay team with Lauren Mayer, Megan Howell and Therese Jaeger.
Meyer and Jaeger each won twice, Meyer in 50 and 100 breaststroke competitions and Jaeger in the 100 freestyle and 400 individual medley. Cali Stauffer won the 1,000 freestyle.
The Rose women are at Bethel on Nov. 19.
• Rose-Hulman 179, Anderson 81 — Also at Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men won 12 events on Saturday.
Derick Miller and Evan Sellers each won twice, Miller in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Sellers in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Other winners were Ryan Bowering in the 400 individual medley, John Dinkel in one-meter diving, Alex Ketcham in 50 breaststroke, Heath Thomas in 1,000 freestyle, Tyler Sommer in 100 freestyle and David Utsis in 50 backstroke.
Also winning were the 200 medley relay team of Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Anthony Napreev and Logan McLaughlin and the 400 freestyle team of Nick Edwards, Nikolic, Sommer and McLaughlin.
The Rose men also compete Nov. 19 at Bethel.
