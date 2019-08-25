Despite a career-high eight saves by senior goalkeeper Hannah Sullivan, Indiana State suffered its second straight women's soccer defeat Sunday, a 2-1 decision at Saint Louis.
Katie Sidloski cut a two-goal margin in half with a late first-period goal, but the Sycamores — outshot 20-3 for the match — couldn't add another.
Danielle Varner and Jensen Margheim had the other shots for ISU, which plays its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Milwaukee.
Indiana State's opener late last Friday night was a 1-0 setback at Missouri-Kansas City, the only goal coming on a penalty kick. Freshman Celeste Wahlberg had four of the Sycamores' 11 shots.
In other soccer:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 4, Brescia 0 — At Owensboro, Ky., the Pomeroy men got their 2019 season off to a great start on Saturday.
John Aguirre had a pair of goals within two minutes, shortly after a goal by fellow freshman Omar Nabilsi, and when Evan Crowe scored at the 13:58 mark, the visitors were on their way.
Now 1-0, SMWC plays Sept. 2 at Eureka.
• Brescia 2, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the hosts trailed 2-0 until Alexis Pflum scored in the 87th minute on an assist from Carra Matherly. Megan Benefiel played well in goal for the Pomeroys, now 0-1.
SWMC plays Friday at Rose-Hulman, with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Volleyball
• Arrows sweep — At Little Cincinnati, Sullivan won all three of its matches Saturday at the Eastern Greene Invitational.
Sullivan=19=25=15
White River Valley=25=19=11
Sullivan=25=25
Shakamak=6=10
Sullivan=25=25
Eastern Greene=18=12
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 44 assists, 21 digs, 10 kills, 9 aces and 2 blocks; Asia Povlin 33 kills, 16 digs and 3 aces; Delainey Shorter 18 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks and an assist; Gracie Shorter 15 digs, 5 aces and an assist; Kendal Edmondson 14 kills and 3 digs; Sydnee Hester 14 assists, 7 digs and 3 aces; Annie Smith 11 digs and an ace; Genevieve Vandergriff 3 kills, 2 blocks and a dig; Madison Followell 3 kills, 2 blocks and an assist; Maura Secrest a kill and a block; and Elly Hamilton a kill.
Auto racing
• Courtney prevails — At Kokomo, Tyler Courtney was a double winner on Saturday in the final round of U.S. Auto Club Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway.
Courtney bested C.J. Leary to win the King of the Hill competition, then led all 40 laps to win the feature. He has won six features this season and 23 total. Thomas Meseraull and Logan Seavey were other feature winners in the three-night event.
Leary was third in the main and is the leader in the sprint totals going into Thursday's race at Tri-City Speedway. Chase Stockon is seventh in the standings.
Saturday's results
Qualifier winners — Brady Bacon, Jason McDougal, Hunter Schuerenberg.
King of the Hill finals — Tyler Courtney def. C.J. Leary.
Feature — Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Leary, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Bacon, Chris Windom, McDougal, Chase Stockon.
Sprint point leaders — Leary 1,702, Courtney 1,581, Bacon 1,564, Grant 1,525, Thomas 1,524, Windom 1,495, Stockon 1,472, McDougal 1,294, Carson Short 1,273, Isaac Chapple 991.
Golf
• McNichols outing — At Idle Creek, the John McNichols Memorial Outing was played Saturday.
52 — Nick Williams, John Szabo, Bryan Robinson, Kevin Dean; Justin Kunz, Kim Kunz, Andrea Angel, David Angel
54 — Ryan Liebermann, Scott Liebermann, Mike Nakai, Ernie Goble
Closest to pin — D.Angel (3), Williams (12)
