Three new assistant coaches were added to the men's and women's basketball staffs on Monday.
Josh Schertz announced that Zak Boisvert and Matt Cline had been added to his men's staff, Boisvert as an assistant and Cline as special assistant to the head coach.
On the women's side, Chad Killinger announced the addition of Clint Williams to the Sycamore staff.
Boisvert spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at Army. A native of Portland, Me., he also spent two years at the University of Maine and was at Iona and Fairleigh Dickinson prior to that. He graduated from Fordham in 2010.
Cline spent four seasons at Eastern Michigan prior to joining the ISU staff, and spent a year at East Tennessee State after being director of basketball operations at Eastern Michigan from 2014 to 2016. He has also coached at Northwest Florida as an assistant and was a two-year graduate assistant at Florida State. He is a graduate of South Alabama, where he made the team as a senior after serving as student manager.
Williams comes to ISU after three seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Morehead State. He was an assistant under Killinger at Moberly Area Community College, spent a year at Merrimack College and was on the staff for two years at his alma mater, Tuskegee.
High schools
• Sectional alignments announced — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced new sectional alignments Monday for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball.
The only changes made were for success-factor reasons because of uncertainties about enrollment figures because of the pandemic.
The Wabash Valley sectional remain almost completely unchanged. Linton's two-time state champion girls basketball team moves from Class 2A to Class 3A because of the success factor and will join Sullivan in what is now a six-team tournament that includes Vincennes Lincoln, Princeton, Washington and Pike Central.
Two-time state finalist Loogootee replaces Linton in its previous Class 2A sectional.
Prep baseball
• Linton 16, Terre Haute South 5 — At Linton, the host Miners hit six homers, one of them a walkoff providing the 11-run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Josh Pyne hit two of the homers and was 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and three RBI. Also for Linton, Luke McDonald was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI; Jayden Miller 2 for 3 with two homers, four runs and three RBI; Gabe Eslinger 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI; Brayden Husband 2 for 3 with two RBI; Jaxon Walker 1 for 2 with a homer; and Bracey Breneman 1 for 3 with a double.
Caleb Stultz was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI for South. The Braves are 7-9 and scheduled to host Shakamak on Tuesday.
• Shakamak 7, Clay City 6 — At Jasonville, Class A's second-ranked Lakers had to come from behind against the 4-11 Eels with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Buddy Stone was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Trevor Ellingsworth 2 for 3, Brady Yeryar 2 for 4 with a double, Oscar Pegg 1 for 3 with three runs and Brevon Fulford 1 for 2 with two RBI for Shakamak.
For Clay City, Caleb Inman was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI and Levi Adams 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
College baseball
• Hannahs gets MVC honor — West Vigo graduate Kaleb Hannahs of Valparaiso is the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after batting .556 with a .636 on-base percentage in five games.
Hannahs had just the second four-hit game by a Valpo player this season and also drove in three runs and scored five times.
• Vincennes splits — At Champaign, Ill., Sullivan graduate Sam Steimel pitched a nine-inning shutout in the second game of a doubleheader for Vincennes as the Trailblazers split a doubleheader against 12th-ranked Parkland on Sunday.
Connor VanLannen of South Vermillion also pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts in Vincennes' 3-2 loss in the opener.
Prep softball
• West Vigo 9, North Central 2 — At West Vigo, Ashley Dunkin and winning pitcher Adelynn Harris had two hits each for the Vikings in a nonconference win.
• Linton 7, Bloomington South 6 — At Linton, freshman Bradie Chambers hit a three-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Miners snapped a five-game losing streak.
Syd Lockhart had a triple and scored twice for Linton, now 7-7.
• Clay City 6, Monrovia 5 — At Clay City, Hannah Harris hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh to cap a comeback by the Eels.
Elyssa Secrest had a two-run homer for Clay City, now 13-2, which had trailed 5-2 at one point. The Eels play Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
• Dugger Union 8, Riverton Parke 6 — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs pulled off an upset.
College softball
• Henning selected — Indiana State's Isabella Henning has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.
The freshman had a .574 batting average and a 1.273 slugging percentage in ISU's four games during the week, including two homers in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Missouri State. She leads ISU with eight homers.
Prep tennis
Girls
• Columbus North 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At Indianapolis, the Braves were blanked in a Conference Indiana match played at Southport.
Singles — Ashlie Wilson (CN) def. Lainey Anshutz 6-0, 6-0; Kathryn Wilson (CN) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-0, 6-0; Arya Gotoh (CN) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Tiffany Fu-Leah George (CN) def. Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-1; Zoe Bishop-Sydney Cooper (CN) def. Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7).
JV — Columbus North 7, Terre Haute South 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-3, 2-2 Conference Indiana) plays Wednesday at Brownsburg.
• West Vigo 3, Brown County 2 — At Ellettsviille, the Vikings got singles wins from Kaitlyn Whitford, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki in a Western Indiana Conference match played at Edgewood.
Boys
• Mt. Zion 9, Paris 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers lost to a team that had recently beaten defending state champion Normal University High.
Singles — Francis Velasco (MZ) def. Fox Davis 6-0, 6-0; Lane Fehrenbacher (MZ) def. Max Moody 6-0, 6-1; Will Shade (MZ) def. Chance Westerfield 6-3, 6-4; Rylee Gower (MZ) def. Robert Wells 6-3, 6-1; Riley Renfro (MZ) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-1, 6-1; Alex Current (MZ) def. Aiden Creech 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Fehrenbacher-Renfro (MZ) def. Moody-Wells 6-3, 6-2; Gower-Shade (MZ) def. Kuglin-Westerfield 6-0, 6-3; Current-Evan Griffin (MZ) def. Creech-Davis 6-2, 6-0.
Next — Paris (2-5) hosts Champaign St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Prep golf
• South wins three-way — At Phil Harris, Terre Haute South defeated Northview and host Linton.
Caleb Maris of the Braves and Benjamin Goshen of the Knights both shot 37.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 162, Northview 165, Linton 182
Terre Haute South (162) — Caleb Maris 37, Ryan Liebermann 40, Andrew Baker 41, Earl Burbrink 44.
Northview (165) — Benjamin Goshen 37, Chase Nuckols 40, Brevin Cooper 43, Ethan DeHart 45.
Linton (182) — Eli Poe 40, Andy Clark 41, Blake House 50, Kole Smith 51.
Golf
• Comeback for Stuckey, Kennedy — At Forest Park, Dave Kennedy and Cara Stucker came from three shots back with a 59 Sunday to win the championship flight of the Forest Park 2-Man Scramble.
In the first flight, Tom Jones and Chick Alumbaugh eagled the 18th to force a three-way tie, but the Stuck-Horrall team won the scorecard playoff.
Moore and Cole won the second flight, Yocom and Blunk the third flight.
Championship Flight
121 — Stuckey-Kennedy 62-59
123 — Carr-Baker 63-60, Wood-Wood 59-64
124 — Jovanovich-Byram 60-64, DeHart-Trusler 62-62
125 — Farris-Cassell 63-62
126 — Wall-Davis 62-64
128 — Wampler-Fossi 61-67
First Flight
126 — Stuck-Horrall 64-62 (won playoff), T.Jones-Alumbaugh 65-61, Waldrop-Bekkering 65-61
127 — Grimes-Trout 66-61
128 — Klutey-A.Jones 64-64, Bird-Neaderhiser 64-64
131 — McNabb-Payton 64-67
132 — Gaskill-Eaglin 66-66
134 — Hinkle-Buck 66-68
135 — Thiemann-Thiemann 66-69
Second Flight
129 — Moore-Cole 69-60
133 — Mundy-Wall 67-66, Pearson-Kluesner 67-66
134 — Fischer-Fischer 69-65
136 — Wood-Wood 68-68, McCrea-Huffman 68-68, Smith-Grey 69-67, Loughmiller-McCullough 69-67, Brown-R.Jones 69-67, Fischer-Sloop 69-67
Prep track
• Braves sweep — At Terre Haute South, the Braves dominated a meet with North Daviess and Vincennes Rivet while tuning up for this week's Big Four on Thursday.
South's girls scored 106 to 29 for North Daviess and 6 for Vincennes Rivet. South's boys had 115 to 26 for North Daviess.
