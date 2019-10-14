Indiana State is third among seven teams Monday after the first 36 holes of Purdue-Fort Wayne's Mastadon Fall Invitational for women's college golf at Pine Valley Country Club.
The Sycamores shot rounds of 319 and 314 on Monday for a 633 score. Green Bay leads the tournament with a score of 613 after rounds of 306 and 307, while Central Michigan is second at 625.
Sierra Hargens leads Indiana State after shooting rounds of 79 and 77 for 156. Lauren Green shot 80-77-157, Alex Jennings 80-77-157, Kayla Ryan 82-81-163 and Kristen Hobbs 82-83-165.
Playing as individuals, Chelsea Morrow shot 81-81-162 and Madison Branum 84-82-166.
Central Michigan's Claudia Salvador is the individual leader at 150.
The final round begins at 9 a.m. today.
I I I
In high school boys golf:
• Tiger advances — At Charleston, Benton took team honors in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Charleston Sectional on Monday.
Paris placed ninth as a team. Dawson Watson led the Tigers with 77 and will advance to the state finals.
Camren Ray of Lawrenceville was medalist with 70. Benton shot 313 to win. Charleston and Mattoon both shot 322 for second-best score also will go to the state.
Charleston Sectional
Team scores — Benton 313, Charleston 322, Mattoon 323, Jacksonville 325, Carbondale 326, Highland 332, Centralia 345, Chatham (Glenwood) 349, Paris 353, Herrin 354, Jerseyville 358, Columbia 360.
Medalist — Camren Ray (Lawrenceville ) 70.
Honors
• Engineers have three honorees, two of them runners — Two Rose-Hulman runners earned Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference weekly accolades as a result of their showings at Saturday's Fast Cats Classic, while the Engineer football team also had an award-winner.
Matthew Stevenot is Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the third time this season after finishing third among 162 runners as Rose-Hulman won the 16-team meet. His time of 25:47 led a strong Rose-Hulman performance that included five runners inside the top 20.
Stevenot has earned two all-HCAC awards in his career, with finishes of 12th in the league in 2017 and second last year. He also earned NCAA Division III All-Region honors in 2018 with a 23rd place finish.
Kaia Johnson is Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week after the sixth-fastest 5K time in Rose-Hulman history as the Engineer women were eighth in the 16-team meet. Her time of 19:34 was 27th out of a field including 137 runners.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Wisconsin-Oshkosh Invitational on Saturday.
Freshman Kyzer Bowen has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday's 28-14 road victory at Bluffton University.
Bowen had three solo tackles on the kickoff coverage team and forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, recovered by fellow freshman Pete Cross, to help Rose-Hulman turn a 7-7 tie into a 14-7 advantage. The Engineers would never trail again following the early third quarter score.
With the victory, Rose-Hulman improved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in HCAC play and return to action Saturday at Anderson.
Football
• Visitors still third — South Dakota State, which visits Indiana State at Memorial Stadium this Saturday, is third in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls.
STATS poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 6-0 3923 1
2. James Madison (2) 6-1 3740 2
3. South Dakota State 5-1 3612 3
4. Weber State 4-2 3363 4
5. Montana 5-1 3107 8
6. Kennesaw State 5-1 3022 7
7. Villanova 6-1 2968 5
8. Furman 4-2 2703 11
9. Nicholls 4-2 2653 12
10. N.C. A&T 4-1 2292 13
11. Illinois State 4-2 2218 14
12. Montana State 5-2 2125 6
13. Central Arkansas 4-2 1849 16
14. Northern Iowa 3-3 1814 10
15. Sacramento State 4-2 1677 NR
16. Jacksonville State 5-2 1585 17
17. Princeton 4-0 1301 21
18. Towson 3-3 1077 9
19. Youngstown State 4-2 1012 19
20. Austin Peay 4-2 869 NR
21. Dartmouth 4-0 717 NR
22. New Hampshire 4-2 713 NR
23. UC Davis 3-4 509 24
24. Delaware 3-3 403 15
25. CCSU 5-1 274 NR
Others: UT Martin 199, Stony Brook 193, Southeast Missouri State 184, Alcorn State 119, Incarnate Word 92, Maine 87, Wofford 83, Elon 80, Eastern Washington 74, Florida A&M 71, Southeastern Louisiana 54, Sam Houston State 51, Albany 42, S.C. State 40, Yale 37, Idaho State 19, Lamar 15, Richmond 13, Harvard 12, Monmouth 8, Bethune-Cookman 6, North Dakota 5, VMI 4, Portland State 3, Campbell 3, Dayton 2, Duquesne 1, Murray State 1, South Dakota 1.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 6-0 650 1
2. James Madison 6-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 5-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 5-1 555 4
5. Weber State 4-2 532 5
6. Montana 5-1 516 8
7. Villanova 6-1 480 7
8. Furman 4-2 467 11
9. Nicholls 4-2 448 12
10. Illinois State 4-2 380 13
11. N.C. A&T 4-1 369 14
12. Montana State 5-2 367 6
13. Central Arkansas 4-2 336 16
14. Jacksonville State 5-2 269 18
15. Northern Iowa 3-3 264 10
16. Princeton 4-0 224 19
17. Sacramento State 4-2 221 NR
18. Youngstown State 4-2 197 17
19. Austin Peay 4-2 170 NR
20. Towson 3-3 152 9
21. Dartmouth 4-0 133 NR
22. UC Davis 3-4 108 21
23. New Hampshire 4-2 96 NR
24. Delaware 3-3 63 15
25. Incarnate Word 4-2 39 NR
Others Receiving Votes: CCSU 30, UT Martin 23, Southeast Missouri State 20, Sam Houston State 18, Wofford 17, Campbell 15, Stony Brook 15, Florida A&M 10, Eastern Washington 9, Alcorn State 6, Houston Baptist 6, Idaho State 6, Murray State 5, VMI 5, Portland State 4, Lamar 2, Elon 1.
Tennis
• Perfect weekend for Hambrock — At Evansville, Terre Haute South graduate Lauren Hambrock was 3-0 at No. 1 singles and 3-0 with teammate Alex Jamison at No. 1 doubles at the University of Southern Indiana Invitational this past weekend.
Prep volleyball
• Illinois skeds set — Pairings and schedules have been set for Illinois High School Association girls volleyball regionals for Class 1A and 2A.
Casey will be the site of one Class 1A tourney with Cumberland being the top seed (2) in the field.
Class 2A teams will play at Robinson and Teutopolis. Paris is the top seed (2) at Teutopolis and Newton is a 1 seed at Robinson.
Tournament play begins October 28 with championship matches on Oct. 31.
Casey 1A Regional
Oct. 28, 6 p.m. — Martinsville (7) vs Dieterich (10)
Oct. 29, 5:30 — Oblong (3) vs. Casey (14) followed by Hutsonville Coop (5) vs. Effingham St. Anthony (13)
Oct. 30, 5:30 — Cumberland (2) vs. Winner Match 1 followed by Match 2-3 winners
Oct. 31, 6 — Championship
Teutopolis 2A Regional
Oct. 28, 5:30 — Teutopolis (6) vs. Sullivan followed by Vandalia (5) vs. Salem (11)
Oct. 29, 5:30 — Paris (2) vs. Winner Match 1 followed by Pana (3) vs. Winner Match 2
Oct. 31, 6 — Championship
Robinson 2A Regional
Oct. 28, 5:30 — Marshall (8) vs. Flora (9) followed by Robinson (7) vs. Lawrenceville (12)
Oct. 29, 5:30 — Newton (1) vs. Winner Match 1 followed by Shelbyville (4) vs. Winner Match 2
Oct. 31, 6 — Championship
Baseball
• Cubs win — The Cubs defeated the White Sox 20-12 to win the 38-and-over championship of Terre Haute Men's Senior League.
Eric Atwood was 4 for 5 with an RBI and pitched 4 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts for the winners. Chad Lawson added three hits and two RBI; Dave Montgomery a single, double and three RBI; George Frazier a single, double and four RBI; and Matt Miller, Josh Brackall and Terry Lewis had two hits and an RBI each. Atwood was the winning pitcher with Adam "Pappy" Pabst getting a three-strikeout save.
For the White Six, Buddy Bays, M.G. Watts and Seth Garner had two hits each and Troy Woodward, Micah Workman and M.Green one each.
